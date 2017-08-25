MLS Snapshot: NY Red Bulls 1-1 NYCFC

The match in 100 words (or less): As usual between these two teams, the game was wide open from the get-go. Both teams ripped shots in the opening 20 minutes, with plenty of scrambles in both boxes, but the finishing was less than stellar. The Red Bulls in particular spurned some good chances over the opening 45 minutes. In the second half, NYCFC scored against the run of play but conceded a clunky penalty shortly after. Sascha Kljestan was a positive presence in the midfield and Maxi Murillo proved creative.
Three moments that mattered:
45+3′ – Arguably the best chance of the first half fell right before the halftime whistle as Bradley Wright-Phillips – who had a few chances of his own over the first 45 – fed through right-back Michael Murillo on the right edge of the six-yard box, but Sean Johnson came out to cut off the angle, and Murillo’s lob attempt came back off the post.
56′ – The Red Bulls continually failed to capitalize on chances, and they paid for it. BWP put a header over the bar under pressure from substitute RJ Allen leading to penalty shouts, but with nothing given, NYCFC went down the other end and took the lead against the run of play. David Villa fed Maxi Moralez with a beautiful one-touch redirect, and the visitors were ahead, stunning the home crowd.
69′ – Finally, the Red Bulls grabbed a chance. Sascha Kljestan went down under the box under a clumsy challenge from Allen, and the referee pointed to the spot. Gonzalo Veron, just off the substitutes bench five minutes prior, stepped up to take the penalty and buried it right down the middle.
Man of the Match: Sascha Kljestan
Goalscorers: Moralez (56′), Veron (70′)
Rafa Benitez surprised many when the former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Napoli manager took the Toon job despite the serious possibility of relegation to the Championship. Even more were surprised when he agreed to stay on and build Newcastle back to the Premier League.
Now that the Magpies are back, the Spaniard has expected further support from owner Mike Ashley and the rest of the club executives, but so far that has not arrived, and it’s left the manager annoyed enough to speak publicly about his frustrations.
“We won the Championship and made a £30m profit,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle’s match against West Ham on Saturday. “I had a meeting with Mike and was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now. We are not. We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job.”
Those are ominous words from a manager who took a major step down from his previous positions when he accepted the job at Newcastle, and therefore expects big promises in return. The club has spent nearly $50 million this summer, but they have yet to bring in a player that has made a significant impact, and the club has lost its opening two matches in Premier League play.
Benitez seemed to give Newcastle management a soft ultimatum. “Normally, managers talk about projects saying they need four or five years. I’m not talking about that because you never know in football. When we came here, we knew there were some issues and we had to improve things. I am sure we have done that but we need to improve more.”
“My aim is to improve things so when I leave, whenever it is, I would like to be sure that the team and the club will be better.”
Fans of Ligue 2 club Brest poured onto their home pitch near the end of a 2-1 win over Nancy after goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren booted a ball into the crowd.
Camera phone video caught Jourdren, who appeared to be angry with opposing supporter chants, takes the match ball and punts it directly into the crowd. That was enough fuel to send the home supporters in a rage as they poured onto the field, with some engaging the players.
Jourdren was sent off for the incident, although he was only yellow-carded, but with it being his second yellow, the 31-year-old was given his marching orders.
When things eventually calmed down, Brest walked away with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Alexandre Coeff’s 83rd minute winner.
Jourdren, a former Ligue 1 champion with Montpellier in 2011, moved to Nancy this summer after his playing time at Montpellier dwindled the past two seasons. Nancy sits in 16th in the 20-team table after four matches, with three draws and no victories thus far.
Channeling his inner Jose Mourinho, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has expressed his severe dissatisfaction that Eden Hazard has been called up to the Belgian national team despite his ankle injury.
The 26-year-old has not played for Chelsea this season, instead recovering from surgery to repair the broken ankle he suffered during national team training back in early June. He was given a three-month timetable at that early stage.
“I don’t think he can [play],” said Conte on Friday in his prematch press conference ahead of Chelsea’s game against Everton on Sunday. “If Hazard is ready, why doesn’t he play with us? Why is he playing this afternoon with the U-23s to continue to try and improve his form? I see him every day, and I repeat: in this situation, it’s very important to give the right time to players to recover very well. Hazard is an important player for us. If someone thinks to accelerate the process… I think it’s not the right way. It’s a great mistake.”
“It’s very important to give the right time to recover well. I was a coach of the national team with Italy so I respect the decision of the coach,” Conte said, before telling media he learned of Hazard’s call-up just 20 minutes before the presser.
“If Hazard isn’t ready he will not play, it’s why he doesn’t play with us,” Conte said before saying it would be a “big mistake” to bring Hazard back too quickly.
The Belgian has already been ruled out of Sunday’s match with Everton.
Hazard has missed four straight national team games with injuries, including two due to the ankle injury and two before that because of a calf injury. His last appearance for Belgium came way back in November 2016 when he scored once in an 8-1 drubbing of Estonia.
David Villa isn’t the only former national team great to get a recall this international break.
Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie was called in by Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat, marking his return to international play, where he last made an appearance back in October of 2015.
The 34-year-old currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, where he’s made a pair of league starts to little impact. He played 67 minutes in a 2-2 season opening draw against Goztepe, and then was yanked at halftime of Fenerbahce’s 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor, failing to register a goal or assist in both games.
Despite his struggles with form and fitness, Advocaat said Van Persie may the best the Netherlands has got.
“I still think he is one of the best strikers we have,” Advocaat said in the squad announcement. “He can make a very important contribution to the Dutch team.”
The Netherlands is in significant trouble in European qualification Group A, where they sit in an elimination position of third place with 10 points, three points back of both Sweden and France. The top team in the group automatically qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, while the second-place group must traverse a playoff game, or even risk straight elimination if enough points are not obtained.
Other forwards on the squad include Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), and Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).
Since the 2014 World Cup, Van Persie has three goals for the Dutch national team in 10 appearances. He made his national team debut in 2005, garnering 101 appearances and 50 goals.