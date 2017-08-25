More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT
  • Raheem Sterling has scored five Premier League goals against Bournemouth; more than versus any club in the competition. This includes his only Premier League hat-trick in October 2015.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored in seven successive Premier League away appearances. Only Robin Van Persie (nine matches) has a better run.
  • Benjamin Mendy could make his Manchester City debut.
  • Bournemouth will be without Simon Francis (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (groin) and Callum Wilson (knee), but Jermain Defoe is close to full fitness after recovering from a groin strain.

Manchester City is looking to continue its unbeaten run as it travels to face the Cherries of AFC Bournemouth (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola‘s side is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton but Guardiola is still phasing in some of the team’s new signings, including Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, who could make his debut this weekend, especially with the suspension of Kyle Walker.

The Cherries meanwhile are off to a tough start, dropping to 16th in the Premier League with losses to West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the first two weeks. Having Jermain Defoe finally fit and a midweek win over Birmingham City in the EFL Cup could be enough to lift the club’s spirits ahead of a tough challenge with Manchester City.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on Bournemouth: “The Premier League is so complicated, so special. Sometimes in Champions League the teams they play and they let you play. Bournemouth are a team who want to play. The manager is so good in those terms. They did a fantastic season last season. Okay, They start with two defeats but sometimes that can happen, it’s just the beginning.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on his team’s start: “It gets tougher every year, the competition gets more intense and the players get better. This will be the hardest Premier League ever because it’s the most recent one. With the money in the Premier League now the standard of the players coming in is always improving and that makes it ever-harder for each team to compete. It’s a challenge we always look forward to taking on.”

Video Preview

Prediction

History says this is Manchester City’s game to lose and based on the way both teams have started this season, there’s no reason to believe it won’t be a similar outcome, even with Man City on the road. Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Van Persie called into Dutch squad

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT
David Villa isn’t the only former national team great to get a recall this international break.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie was called in by Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat, marking his return to international play, where he last made an appearance back in October of 2015.

The 34-year-old currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, where he’s made a pair of league starts to little impact. He played 67 minutes in a 2-2 season opening draw against Goztepe, and then was yanked at halftime of Fenerbahce’s 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor, failing to register a goal or assist in both games.

Despite his struggles with form and fitness, Advocaat said Van Persie may the best the Netherlands has got.

“I still think he is one of the best strikers we have,” Advocaat said in the squad announcement. “He can make a very important contribution to the Dutch team.”

The Netherlands is in significant trouble in European qualification Group A, where they sit in an elimination position of third place with 10 points, three points back of both Sweden and France. The top team in the group automatically qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, while the second-place group must traverse a playoff game, or even risk straight elimination if enough points are not obtained.

Other forwards on the squad include Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), and Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).

Since the 2014 World Cup, Van Persie has three goals for the Dutch national team in 10 appearances. He made his national team debut in 2005, garnering 101 appearances and 50 goals.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT
  • Manchester United has lost only two of their 22 PL matches with Leicester City and only one of these came at Old Trafford: 0-1 in January 1998.
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already registered four assists in two PL matches this season. The Armenian could become the first player in PL history to assist two goals in three consecutive matches.
  • Leicester has scored in all but one of their 15 PL matches under Shakespeare and striker Jamie Vardy has scored in eight of these.
  • Manchester United is still without Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, both of whom are approaching full fitness. Marcos Rojo (knee) is a long-term absentee, as is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed a one-year deal on Thursday to return to the club.
  • Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has recovered from a back injury. Kelechi Iheanacho (toe) and Harry Maguire (knock) will be assessed.

The Premier League’s hottest team returns home to face 2016’s surprise Premier League champions in a primetime match on Saturday afternoon on national television (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC will televise Manchester United vs. Leicester as Jose Mourinho’s side look to continue its dominance through the early part of the season. Man United has won two consecutive games 4-0, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing.

Leicester City meanwhile enter the match coming off a pair of wins, 2-0 over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and 4-1 at Sheffield United in the EFL Cup during the week. Leicester City were also a few defensive lapses away from beating Arsenal on the road to open up the season.

Both teams have the ability to score goals, and there should be plenty of attacking action on display.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Mkhitaryan: “I think Henrikh [Mkhitaryan] understands me, and to be honest, I understand him because in the beginning of the season if he understands me better, he would have started better. But at the same time, if I understand him better, I would probably help him in a faster way than I did. But, we spent our time together, working together, learning about each other. The second part of last season was good for him and I believe, with his talent, that this season is going to be even better.”

Mourinho on Leicester City: “I think they are the same team as they were two seasons ago. Are they going to be champions again? Honestly, I don’t think so because there are many teams that I don’t think all of them are going to fail. But I think in terms of their qualities, I think they are the same team and they are playing exactly the same way they played before.”

Leicester City’s Craig Shakespear on facing Man United: “They have looked powerful. To score eight goals in two games in the Premier league is no mean feat. It will be a massive challenge but we look forward to that challenge. We have had a couple of good results recently and we need to take that confidence into that game, but we know what stands before us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Manchester United is the Premier League’s hottest team and for good reason. The club spent more than $100 million this summer to upgrade its frontline and with Romelu Lukaku’s early season form, there’s no reason why Man United shouldn’t beat Leicester, which are still figuring out things somewhat defensively against the top teams. Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City

Everton manager Ronald Koeman hints at interest in Diego Costa

By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Wayne Rooney and Diego Costa on the same team? If Everton manager Ronald Koeman gets his way, we could see this happen.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Koeman hinted that he’d give a “warm welcome” to any good player, including the Chelsea misfit striker.

“I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he’s a good player,” Koeman said. “We are still looking to bring a striker in.”

Costa remains in Brazil, holding out from Chelsea after being told to train with the reserves. The team has so far preferred him to transfer to a club in China for a large transfer fee, but Costa has said he’d rather move to Atletico Madrid or somewhere he is more comfortable. Costa wouldn’t be able to move to Atletico Madrid until January at the earliest due to a transfer ban.

It seems unlikely that Everton could afford to sign Costa considering what Chelsea would likely want – Costa was signed for a reported $41 million in 2014 – as a transfer fee. It will come down to whether Chelsea are willing to let Costa sit in Brazil, potentially dropping his value, or if they’d be willing to offload him to the best offer.

However, if Costa and Rooney could combine up top, it would be a pretty fearsome frontline for Everton and perhaps put them in contention for the top four.

Transfer Roundup: Barcelona spend big for Dembele, Burke joins West Bromwich

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
In one fell swoop, Barcelona spent nearly half of what the club made from the sale of Neymar.

Barcelona made it official on Friday, announcing it had signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of nearly $125 million plus add-on clauses, making Dembele the second-most expensive transfer behind Neymar. Dembele, who signed a five-year contract, has a buy-out fee of nearly $475 million.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Dembele, a 20-year-old winger with the speed and skill to take on any outside back along the sidelines, had a breakout year in his only season at Dortmund playing alongside American Christian Pulisic. After scoring 12 goals in his first pro season at Rennes in 2015-2016, Dembele scored six goals and had 12 assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga as well as adding another two goals and four assists in cup competitions.

With Barcelona’s first target to replace Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, made unavailable by Liverpool, the club moved forward with its desire to sign Dembele. Despite Dembele leaving Dortmund without permission to travel home to France earlier this week, Barcelona and Dortmund were able to come to an agreement for the French international.

Here’s some more transfer news from around the Premier League:

(more…)