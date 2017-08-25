More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Stalingrad history a constant presence for World Cup workers

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) Sergei Kamin knows exactly what to do if his workers find a bomb from the Battle of Stalingrad.

“The first procedure is surprise. The second procedure is fear,” he jokes. Step three is to call in the specialists.

Kamin is directing construction of a stadium for next year’s World Cup in the city of Volgograd – known as Stalingrad during World War II. Four World Cup matches are set to be staged in the new stadium.

For locals, 2018 brings the World Cup but also the 75th anniversary of the end of one of the bloodiest battles in history, which left the city devastated.

The stadium’s riverbank location was a key site in one of the war’s pivotal battles, where German forces were first stopped from crossing the Volga, then gradually surrounded and beaten. The battle lasted more than five months, with more than a million casualties on the Soviet side alone, as Germany was forced onto the defensive in the East.

When the battle finally ended, the wrecked city of Stalingrad held a football match, marking the first hopes of a return to normal life.

Local team Dynamo Stalingrad beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 on May 2, 1943, in front of some of the city’s few surviving inhabitants. The Soviet state hailed the match as a symbol of its people’s resilience and grit.

“It’s a historic match. And today we have huge traditions of football here in Volgograd,” governor Andrei Bocharov says.

The effects of the war can still be felt. During construction, Kamin’s workers have found more than 200 shells and other armaments, as well as the bodies of two still-unidentified Soviet soldiers. The site was home to a Soviet command post during the battle of Stalingrad.

When munitions were found during excavation, police sealed off the area to allow specialists to work, causing a few headaches for construction bosses. Thankfully none of the shells turned out to be live, Kamin said. It’s not a problem isolated to Volgograd, either. German aerial bombs have reportedly been uncovered during work on other World Cup stadiums in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.

Fans coming to Volgograd for the World Cup will see reminders of the city’s violent past everywhere they go. The city is packed with memorials to the dead of World War II and also the Russian Civil War, where Volgograd – then called Tsaritsyn after the Russian emperors – was a battleground between 1918 and 1920.

Towering behind the stadium is the Mamayev hill, a complex of monuments topped by an 85-meter sculpture of a woman – representing the Russian Motherland – wielding a sword.

The Volgograd stadium was designed to be partly below ground, to ensure it didn’t block views of the memorial. “It really fits in,” Kamin says.

Governor Bocharov, a former soldier who was decorated in the First Chechen War of the 1990s, says Volgograd should be a symbol of peace.

“Every millimeter of ground here has been watered with blood,” Bocharov says. “We know the price of victory and it is very high.”

A World Cup game there between Germany and Russia would be the perfect symbol, Bocharov added, though it’s all up to the draw.

U.S. U-20 CB Carter-Vickers signs new Tottenham deal, goes out on loan

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

Cameron Carter-Vickers will have a chance to play first-team football this season. It just won’t be with Tottenham.

The club announced on Friday that the U.S. Under-20 international centerback had signed a new deal with the club through 2020 and had been sent on loan to Championship club Sheffield United.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

The 19-year-old had made the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League opener at Newcastle but with the signing of Davinson Sanchez, Carter-Vickers’ possible playing time went from slim to very slim.

Sheffield United meanwhile were promoted to the Championship after finishing first in League One last season. Moving to the busy and physical Championship should be a good move for Carter-Vickers, where he can get regular playing time before trying to break into the Tottenham first team next season.

“Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we’re delighted we’ve been trusted to continue his development,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “He is a central defender with a good attitude and adds competition for places in that area. I like the way Tottenham play and it’s clear that Cameron has the ability to be a very good player.”

Carter-Vickers has played the last three years for the U.S. Under-20 MNT, starting in each of the last two FIFA Under-20 World Cups. Carter-Vickers was on the bench for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 4-0 loss at Costa Rica, the last game under the leadership of Jurgen Klinsmann.

As a dual national, Carter-Vickers is still eligible to play for his birth country of England, though it looks like he’s in the USMNT plans for the future.

 

Arsenal, Everton learn Europa League groups after draw

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
MONACO, MONACO – AUGUST 25: Special guest Henrik Larsson draws out the name of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League 2017/18 Group Stage Draw part of the UEFA ECF Season Kick Off 2017/18 on August 25, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Harold Cunningham – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new voyage in the UEFA Europa League will include trips to one of Serbia’s most decorated clubs, Belarus and one of Germany’s biggest cities.

Arsene Wenger‘s side was drawn into Group H of the Europa League, along with FC Koln, BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade, all new destinations for the side that had been in the UEFA Champions League for 21 consecutive seasons.

There are some Arsenal connections among the group, however. Koln is the former club of former Arsenal forward Lucas Podolski, while former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb had four spells with BATE.

Everton, which qualified for the group stage after beating Hadjuk Split on aggregate thanks to a stunning goal from new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson, was drawn into Group E, where Wayne Rooney and co. will face Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon of Cyprus.

Elsewhere in the draw, AC Milan was drawn into Group D and U.S. Men’s National Team centerback Matt Miazga and Vitesse, by way of winning last season’s Dutch Cup, were drawn into Group K, where they’ll face the likes of Mario Balotelli and Nice as well as Lazio.

Here’s a full look below at the Europa League group stage draw.

(more…)

NYCFC’s David Villa earns Spanish National Team recall

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

A familiar face will be back in training with the Spanish National Team next week ahead of a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Spain manager Julen Lopetegui made the surprising selection of New York City FC Designated Player David Villa in his 26-man squad to face Italy in Madrid on September 2 and Liechtenstein on the road on September 5. It’s Villa’s first national team call-up since the 2014 World Cup.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The 35-year-old has starred for NYCFC since joining the club in 2014 ahead of its inaugural season. Since then, he’s been tearing up MLS, scoring 60 goals in 87 matches and becoming one of the league’s most-feared attackers.

His goal-scoring acumen clearly was noticed by Lopetegui, who said in a press conference announcing the squad Friday that he believed Villa could offer something to the squad.

The call-up is a huge boost for MLS. Most European and South American national team coaches refuse to call in players playing in MLS, but Sebastian Giovinco’s recent Italy call-up and Villa’s Spain call-up may be the start of a new trend of MLS stars still keeping their national team status.

Ex-Manchester United CB Thorpe on trial with NYCFC

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

The last time we saw Tom Thorpe make his way onto the pages of ProSoccerTalk, he was a Louis Van Gaal example of the thin nature of Manchester United’s center back corps.

Thorpe, now 24, played one minute in that match. That was the Manchester United Academy product’s lone Premier League minute with the Red Devils.

Thorpe has since played in the Championship with Rotherham, taking loans at Bradford City and Bolton.

Now, should a trial prove fruitful, he’ll be swapping his United red for the blue of its former rival, albeit on Manchester City’s sister side New York City FC.

Thorpe made 25 appearances for Bolton, who was a League One side before earning promotion to the Championship. If the money works, it would seem he’d fit nicely in Patrick Vieira’s side for the duration of this season.