Getty Images

Stalingrad history a constant presence for World Cup workers

Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) Sergei Kamin knows exactly what to do if his workers find a bomb from the Battle of Stalingrad.

“The first procedure is surprise. The second procedure is fear,” he jokes. Step three is to call in the specialists.

Kamin is directing construction of a stadium for next year’s World Cup in the city of Volgograd – known as Stalingrad during World War II. Four World Cup matches are set to be staged in the new stadium.

For locals, 2018 brings the World Cup but also the 75th anniversary of the end of one of the bloodiest battles in history, which left the city devastated.

The stadium’s riverbank location was a key site in one of the war’s pivotal battles, where German forces were first stopped from crossing the Volga, then gradually surrounded and beaten. The battle lasted more than five months, with more than a million casualties on the Soviet side alone, as Germany was forced onto the defensive in the East.

When the battle finally ended, the wrecked city of Stalingrad held a football match, marking the first hopes of a return to normal life.

Local team Dynamo Stalingrad beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 on May 2, 1943, in front of some of the city’s few surviving inhabitants. The Soviet state hailed the match as a symbol of its people’s resilience and grit.

“It’s a historic match. And today we have huge traditions of football here in Volgograd,” governor Andrei Bocharov says.

The effects of the war can still be felt. During construction, Kamin’s workers have found more than 200 shells and other armaments, as well as the bodies of two still-unidentified Soviet soldiers. The site was home to a Soviet command post during the battle of Stalingrad.

When munitions were found during excavation, police sealed off the area to allow specialists to work, causing a few headaches for construction bosses. Thankfully none of the shells turned out to be live, Kamin said. It’s not a problem isolated to Volgograd, either. German aerial bombs have reportedly been uncovered during work on other World Cup stadiums in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.

Fans coming to Volgograd for the World Cup will see reminders of the city’s violent past everywhere they go. The city is packed with memorials to the dead of World War II and also the Russian Civil War, where Volgograd – then called Tsaritsyn after the Russian emperors – was a battleground between 1918 and 1920.

Towering behind the stadium is the Mamayev hill, a complex of monuments topped by an 85-meter sculpture of a woman – representing the Russian Motherland – wielding a sword.

The Volgograd stadium was designed to be partly below ground, to ensure it didn’t block views of the memorial. “It really fits in,” Kamin says.

Governor Bocharov, a former soldier who was decorated in the First Chechen War of the 1990s, says Volgograd should be a symbol of peace.

“Every millimeter of ground here has been watered with blood,” Bocharov says. “We know the price of victory and it is very high.”

A World Cup game there between Germany and Russia would be the perfect symbol, Bocharov added, though it’s all up to the draw.

Will Mourinho find time for three strikers?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT
Last season, Manchester United struggled to score goals due to a lack of finishers, with a 12% chance conversion rate last season, by far the lowest percentage of the Premier League top 6.

Now, Mourinho suddenly has to find room for three quality strikers.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s stunningly quick recovery from a torn ACL, Manchester United has now added the 35-year-old to the duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Many now see Rashford as the odd-man out. Will Mourinho be able to fit the English international into the rotation to keep his development from suffering? Certainly Mourinho will need to give Zlatan time, for the eccentric Swede won’t take kindly to sitting on the bench as a traditional backup. Meanwhile, the expensive Lukaku was brought in to lead the charge.

So how will Mourinho negotiate the congestion? Manchester United was blessed with a cushy Champions League group, so it’s likely they will have European play to navigate well into the season. In addition, the domestic cups provide more chances to get players on the field. Nevertheless, playing Burton Albion and Basel won’t go a long way towards keeping Rashford or Ibrahimovic in good spirits.

One of the most difficult jobs of a soccer manager – or a coach in any sport, for that matter – is finding high-quality backups but also ones that will accept the limited playing time that comes with being second-fiddle. Now, Mourinho must figure out a way to keep the two big names happy while also not stunting Rashford’s growth. Developing talent isn’t exactly the United boss’s forté, so it will be a season-long storyline how he decides to split time between the three.

MLS Snapshot: NY Red Bulls 1-1 NYCFC

twitter.com/NYCFC
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT
The match in 100 words (or less): As usual between these two teams, the game was wide open from the get-go. Both teams ripped shots in the opening 20 minutes, with plenty of scrambles in both boxes, but the finishing was less than stellar. The Red Bulls in particular spurned some good chances over the opening 45 minutes. In the second half, NYCFC scored against the run of play but conceded a clunky penalty shortly after. Sascha Kljestan was a positive presence in the midfield and Maxi Murillo proved creative.

Three moments that mattered:

 45+3′ – Arguably the best chance of the first half fell right before the halftime whistle as Bradley Wright-Phillips – who had a few chances of his own over the first 45 – fed through right-back Michael Murillo on the right edge of the six-yard box, but Sean Johnson came out to cut off the angle, and Murillo’s lob attempt came back off the post.

56′ – The Red Bulls continually failed to capitalize on chances, and they paid for it. BWP put a header over the bar under pressure from substitute RJ Allen leading to penalty shouts, but with nothing given, NYCFC went down the other end and took the lead against the run of play. David Villa fed Maxi Moralez with a beautiful one-touch redirect, and the visitors were ahead, stunning the home crowd.

69′ – Finally, the Red Bulls grabbed a chance. Sascha Kljestan went down under the box under a clumsy challenge from Allen, and the referee pointed to the spot. Gonzalo Veron, just off the substitutes bench five minutes prior, stepped up to take the penalty and buried it right down the middle.

Man of the Match: Sascha Kljestan

Goalscorers: Moralez (56′), Veron (70′)

Rafa Benitez slams Newcastle for little support

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
Rafa Benitez surprised many when the former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Napoli manager took the Toon job despite the serious possibility of relegation to the Championship. Even more were surprised when he agreed to stay on and build Newcastle back to the Premier League.

Now that the Magpies are back, the Spaniard has expected further support from owner Mike Ashley and the rest of the club executives, but so far that has not arrived, and it’s left the manager annoyed enough to speak publicly about his frustrations.

“We won the Championship and made a £30m profit,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle’s match against West Ham on Saturday. “I had a meeting with Mike and was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now. We are not. We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job.”

Those are ominous words from a manager who took a major step down from his previous positions when he accepted the job at Newcastle, and therefore expects big promises in return. The club has spent nearly $50 million this summer, but they have yet to bring in a player that has made a significant impact, and the club has lost its opening two matches in Premier League play.

Benitez seemed to give Newcastle management a soft ultimatum. “Normally, managers talk about projects saying they need four or five years. I’m not talking about that because you never know in football. When we came here, we knew there were some issues and we had to improve things. I am sure we have done that but we need to improve more.”

“My aim is to improve things so when I leave, whenever it is, I would like to be sure that the team and the club will be better.”

Ligue 2 goalkeeper sparks brawl by booting ball into crowd

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT
Fans of Ligue 2 club Brest poured onto their home pitch near the end of a 2-1 win over Nancy after goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren booted a ball into the crowd.

Camera phone video caught Jourdren, who appeared to be angry with opposing supporter chants, takes the match ball and punts it directly into the crowd. That was enough fuel to send the home supporters in a rage as they poured onto the field, with some engaging the players.

Jourdren was sent off for the incident, although he was only yellow-carded, but with it being his second yellow, the 31-year-old was given his marching orders.

When things eventually calmed down, Brest walked away with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Alexandre Coeff’s 83rd minute winner.

Jourdren, a former Ligue 1 champion with Montpellier in 2011, moved to Nancy this summer after his playing time at Montpellier dwindled the past two seasons. Nancy sits in 16th in the 20-team table after four matches, with three draws and no victories thus far.