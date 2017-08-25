U.S. U-20 CB Carter-Vickers signs new Tottenham deal, goes out on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers will have a chance to play first-team football this season. It just won’t be with Tottenham.
The club announced on Friday that the U.S. Under-20 international centerback had signed a new deal with the club through 2020 and had been sent on loan to Championship club Sheffield United.
[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]
The 19-year-old had made the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League opener at Newcastle but with the signing of Davinson Sanchez, Carter-Vickers’ possible playing time went from slim to very slim.
Sheffield United meanwhile were promoted to the Championship after finishing first in League One last season. Moving to the busy and physical Championship should be a good move for Carter-Vickers, where he can get regular playing time before trying to break into the Tottenham first team next season.
“Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we’re delighted we’ve been trusted to continue his development,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “He is a central defender with a good attitude and adds competition for places in that area. I like the way Tottenham play and it’s clear that Cameron has the ability to be a very good player.”
Carter-Vickers has played the last three years for the U.S. Under-20 MNT, starting in each of the last two FIFA Under-20 World Cups. Carter-Vickers was on the bench for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 4-0 loss at Costa Rica, the last game under the leadership of Jurgen Klinsmann.
As a dual national, Carter-Vickers is still eligible to play for his birth country of England, though it looks like he’s in the USMNT plans for the future.