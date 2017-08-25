Van Persie called into Dutch squad

Manchester United has lost only two of their 22 PL matches with Leicester City and only one of these came at Old Trafford: 0-1 in January 1998.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already registered four assists in two PL matches this season. The Armenian could become the first player in PL history to assist two goals in three consecutive matches.



Leicester has scored in all but one of their 15 PL matches under Shakespeare and striker Jamie Vardy has scored in eight of these.

Manchester United is still without Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, both of whom are approaching full fitness. Marcos Rojo (knee) is a long-term absentee, as is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed a one-year deal on Thursday to return to the club.

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has recovered from a back injury. Kelechi Iheanacho (toe) and Harry Maguire (knock) will be assessed.

The Premier League’s hottest team returns home to face 2016’s surprise Premier League champions in a primetime match on Saturday afternoon on national television (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC will televise Manchester United vs. Leicester as Jose Mourinho’s side look to continue its dominance through the early part of the season. Man United has won two consecutive games 4-0, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing.

Leicester City meanwhile enter the match coming off a pair of wins, 2-0 over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and 4-1 at Sheffield United in the EFL Cup during the week. Leicester City were also a few defensive lapses away from beating Arsenal on the road to open up the season.

Both teams have the ability to score goals, and there should be plenty of attacking action on display.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Mkhitaryan: “I think Henrikh [Mkhitaryan] understands me, and to be honest, I understand him because in the beginning of the season if he understands me better, he would have started better. But at the same time, if I understand him better, I would probably help him in a faster way than I did. But, we spent our time together, working together, learning about each other. The second part of last season was good for him and I believe, with his talent, that this season is going to be even better.”

Mourinho on Leicester City: “I think they are the same team as they were two seasons ago. Are they going to be champions again? Honestly, I don’t think so because there are many teams that I don’t think all of them are going to fail. But I think in terms of their qualities, I think they are the same team and they are playing exactly the same way they played before.”

Leicester City’s Craig Shakespear on facing Man United: “They have looked powerful. To score eight goals in two games in the Premier league is no mean feat. It will be a massive challenge but we look forward to that challenge. We have had a couple of good results recently and we need to take that confidence into that game, but we know what stands before us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Manchester United is the Premier League’s hottest team and for good reason. The club spent more than $100 million this summer to upgrade its frontline and with Romelu Lukaku’s early season form, there’s no reason why Man United shouldn’t beat Leicester, which are still figuring out things somewhat defensively against the top teams. Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City