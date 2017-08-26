More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

After amazing goal, Daniels’ enthusiasm dampened by Mike Dean

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT
Charlie Daniels scored a monumental goal that was moments away from giving Bournemouth a 1-1 draw with visiting Manchester City on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Daniels hit a vicious half volley goal (VIDEO) past Ederson on Saturday, but was left deflated as City scored late to deprive Bournemouth of its first points of the season.

“It was a nice goal (by me),” Daniels said. “I thought why not have a crack at it and fortunately it went in.”

The muted enthusiasm was understandable, and referee Mike Dean didn’t make any friends in the final moments. After seven minutes of added time — five of which were announced — Raheem Sterling scored and was given a red card for celebrating with the visiting fans.

Man City didn’t like that, but Daniels and Bournemouth didn’t like the run-up to the winner.

From the BBC:

“There was only five minutes of added on time so ask the referee why we played seven. Then in the lead-up to the goal, he awarded a free-kick which was perfectly a timed tackle by Lys Mousset. It was gutting for us to concede after that and I would like to found out where he got that extra time from.”

Daniels wasn’t alone, as online reaction from Bournemouth fans and teams hopeful of more City dropped points were wondering how five became seven (the final whistle came 12 minutes after the clock read 90:00).

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT
Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

$30m Aurier awaits work permit after PSG, Spurs agree terms

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
A work permit issue is the only thing stopping right-side man Serge Aurier from finally sealing a move to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ivorian would cost Tottenham Hotspur $30 million, and Sky says terms are agreed between clubs and the player.

There’s a big conditional, though, and it’s continuing repercussions from Aurier’s suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer in Paris. He had also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old defender was not allowed into England when PSG drew Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, and continues to wait for a ruling on an appeal of his sentence.

Capped 39 times for the Ivory Coast, Aurier has played his entire club career in France. He has 10 goals and 23 assists in 160 Ligue 1 matches, added a goal and an assist in 10 UCL encounters.

Angry Guardiola on Sterling red: “Maybe we should play without fans”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has questioned why Raheem Sterling was sent off after scoring a 97th-minute winner at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sterling, who had already been booked for a tackle a few minutes earlier, was shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean after he celebrated with Manchester City’s jubilant traveling fans who spilled onto the pitch to get close to Sterling and his teammates.

Speaking after the 2-1 win at Bournemouth, Guardiola was bemused as to why Sterling was sent off as he will now be suspended for the game against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium after the international break.

“Yeah, like Kyle Walker for the second yellow card the last game. So we missed Kyle Walker 50 minutes plus 90. For the second yellow card maybe someone can call me and explain because I don’t understand why,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game. “He went there to celebrate and came back, so I don’t know what happened. I would like to know because Rash (Sterling) against Liverpool he will not be able to play and we will miss Kyle Walker 90 minutes plus 50 and the fault doesn’t exist.”

When told Sterling was booked for celebrating with the fans who had come onto the pitch, Guardiola, who celebrated wildly in the away dugout, simply shook his head.

“Then we don’t invite the fans,” Guardiola said. “If you cannot celebrate in the 90th minute with the fans, tell me the reason why. Maybe we should not play with the fans. When Bournemouth score in the 90th minute they go to celebrate with the fans. It is what it is.”

He has a point. Sterling ran towards the fans but they had already broken through the police barrier and most of City’s players were in with the fans hugging and celebrating. Quite why Sterling was singled out was bizarre.

The Sterling sending off aside, Guardiola’s men battled back from falling behind after Charlie Daniels‘ stunning strike put Bournemouth ahead early on.

Guradiola admitted he was happy with the way his team reacted to falling behind and gave his assessment on their start to the season which has yielded seven points from three games.

“Decent. I prefer nine points but the Premier League is tough and every game is tough, home and away,” Guardiola said. “Today was quite equal, we dominate, but Bournemouth is a tough team but in terms against Everton maybe we deserved a win but today we have points we deserved.”

With just five days to go until the end of the summer transfer window, Guardiola also said “we will see” when asked if City will be signing any more players after already splashing $280 million, the most in the PL, this summer.

This wasn’t a vintage Man City display but the grit and determination was reminiscent of a championship-winning side.

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James’ Park, while Southampton travel to Huddersfield, Brighton head to Watford and Crystal Palace clash with Swansea City at Selhurst Park.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton