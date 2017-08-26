Aguero accused of striking steward during celebration with fans

Sergio Aguero could face legal proceedings after a steward at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium claimed he was struck by the star striker as members of the security staff intervened in the wild celebrations of Manchester City players and fans following Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time winner (below video) on Saturday.
According to reports in England, police have taken the steward’s statement. Man City officials have reviewed footage of the celebration and say they are confident there is no case to be made against Aguero.
Aguero has since taken to Twitter, claiming “I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the TV pictures prove it.”
Dorset Police released a statement regarding the arrests of two male spectators after they entered the field:
Today, Saturday 26 August 2017, Manchester City scored a winning goal during the last minute of the AFC Bournemouth Premiership fixture.
The goal was followed by excited celebrations where a number of Manchester City supporters encroached on to the pitch. Two male spectators from Manchester were arrested as a result. No other arrests have been made in relation to this incident.
Officers are reviewing CCTV of the pitch encroachment as part of an on-going investigation to establish whether any other offenses may have been committed.