Aguero accused of striking steward during celebration with fans

Both sides of Manchester saw victories in Premier League play on Saturday, though one in much easier fashion than the other.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town continued its unbeaten run to start life in the Premier League, while Newcastle United exploded for its first win of the season by keeping West Ham amongst the ranks of the pointless.

All that and more in our PL roundup.

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City – RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to hang a third successive four-spot on the scoreboard, but looked as dominant as the first two wins of the Premier League season. Romelu Lukaku had a penalty stopped before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored to lift United to a 3-0 record.

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City — RECAP

Few were left entirely satisfied with the end of this one, even after Manchester City nipped all three points through Raheem Sterling‘s winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Bournemouth was angry with the foul that led up to the goal and Mike Dean’s time-keeping after five announced minutes of stoppage. Man City was furious after Sterling earned a second yellow card from Dean for celebrating with visiting fans.

And Sergio Aguero was dealing with an assault complaint from a steward, though City is reportedly “confident” there’s nothing to it.

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United — RECAP

Rafa Benitez‘s men got off the mat after an 0-2 start; Slaven Bilic‘s men are still laying on the ground, now 0-3.

That’s the verdict from Newcastle’s runaway with at St. James Park, as Joselu, Ciaran Clark, and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored to lead the Magpies to a much-needed three points.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City — RECAP

Frank De Boer‘s Eagles are now 0-2 after Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham and teammate Jordan Ayew buried goals for the visiting Welsh side.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton — RECAP

Both sides remain unbeaten on the season, though Saints probably had the better of play at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion — RECAP

Miguel Britos’ vicious tackle of Anthony Knockaert sent Watford down a man for more than an hour, but Chris Hughton‘s men couldn’t get past Heurelho Gomes and the Hornets.

