Angry Guardiola on Sterling red: “Maybe we should play without fans”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has questioned why Raheem Sterling was sent off after scoring a 97th-minute winner at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sterling, who had already been booked for a tackle a few minutes earlier, was shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean after he celebrated with Manchester City’s jubilant traveling fans who spilled onto the pitch to get close to Sterling and his teammates.

Speaking after the 2-1 win at Bournemouth, Guardiola was bemused as to why Sterling was sent off as he will now be suspended for the game against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium after the international break.

“Yeah, like Kyle Walker for the second yellow card the last game. So we missed Kyle Walker 50 minutes plus 90. For the second yellow card maybe someone can call me and explain because I don’t understand why,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game. “He went there to celebrate and came back, so I don’t know what happened. I would like to know because Rash (Sterling) against Liverpool he will not be able to play and we will miss Kyle Walker 90 minutes plus 50 and the fault doesn’t exist.”

When told Sterling was booked for celebrating with the fans who had come onto the pitch, Guardiola, who celebrated wildly in the away dugout, simply shook his head.

“Then we don’t invite the fans,” Guardiola said. “If you cannot celebrate in the 90th minute with the fans, tell me the reason why. Maybe we should not play with the fans. When Bournemouth score in the 90th minute they go to celebrate with the fans. It is what it is.”

He has a point. Sterling ran towards the fans but they had already broken through the police barrier and most of City’s players were in with the fans hugging and celebrating. Quite why Sterling was singled out was bizarre.

The Sterling sending off aside, Guardiola’s men battled back from falling behind after Charlie Daniels‘ stunning strike put Bournemouth ahead early on.

Guradiola admitted he was happy with the way his team reacted to falling behind and gave his assessment on their start to the season which has yielded seven points from three games.

“Decent. I prefer nine points but the Premier League is tough and every game is tough, home and away,” Guardiola said. “Today was quite equal, we dominate, but Bournemouth is a tough team but in terms against Everton maybe we deserved a win but today we have points we deserved.”

With just five days to go until the end of the summer transfer window, Guardiola also said “we will see” when asked if City will be signing any more players after already splashing $280 million, the most in the PL, this summer.

This wasn’t a vintage Man City display but the grit and determination was reminiscent of a championship-winning side.

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: Terriers hang on for a point

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
  • Huddersfield on 7 points
  • Both teams remain unbeaten
  • Bertrand, Redmond have chances
  • Kachunga, Mounie close for Terriers

Huddersfield and Southampton played out a tense 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League and it was probably a fair result given the fact that the Terriers had the better chances in the first half and the Saints dominated for large periods of the second.

Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line as Saints pushed hard for the win but Huddersfield will be more than happy with seven points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

Southampton had a glorious chance early on as Nathan Redmond put his shot just wide of the far post.

Saints continued to pour forward and Dusan Tadic set up a chance for Steven Davis but it was wasted.

Huddersfield finally got going with Maya Yoshida making a superb block from Elias Kachunga and then Fraser Forster denied Steve Mounie

Kachunga then broke free again and Rajiv Van la Parra was denied by another super block from the Saints defense. Before the break Tom Ince forced Forster into a save across his goal as the home team were doing all of the pressing as Forster fumbled a cross and then saved well from Kachunga.

Southampton started the second half brightly and Manolo Gabbiadini had a decent chance saved by Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield then hit Southampton on the break with Kachugna and then Aaron Mooy went close but Saints’ defense blocked another effort. Forster saved well from Ince and then Southampton pushed for a winner late on and had a big shout for a penalty kick.

James Ward-Prowse broke free and Mathias Jorgensen came across to close him down with the Southampton man going down under pressure but referee Stuart Attwell waved the calls away.

Saints continued to press late on as Redmond bent a shot towards goal which Lossl saved well and then Yoshida almost tapped home but he was in an offside position anyway.

Shane Long then set up Saints’ best chance of the game as he dinked the ball towards the back post but Bertrand’s header was cleared off the line by Tommy Smith as the Terriers held on.

Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Gulls can’t break down 10-man Hornets

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Brighton has hour up a man
  • Amrabat, Knockaert play well
  • Gomes gets the job done

Watford stayed unbeaten thanks to fine defending down a man in a scoreless draw against visiting Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Miguel Britos went from hero to goat in a hurry, earning a red card weeks after snaring a late point for Watford versus Liverpool.

Brighton could not find the back of the net despite a lively day from Anthony Knockaert.

Nordin Amrabat won a dangerous free kick with a little embellishment following a manhandling from Markus Suttner, and a powerful ensuing header was blocked before it could get to Mathew Ryan.

Amrabat set up another chance with physical play against Suttner, but a pair of Hornets couldn’t get on the end of a square pass through the 18.

Brighton elbowed its way into the proceedings, and Knockaert forced Heurelho Gomes into a horizontal parry in the 23rd minute.

Miguel Britos then further put the ball in Brighton’s court with an ugly sliding challenge that earned him a red card with better than an hour to play.

Brighton hit a pair of posts, but received a scare when on-yellow Bruno tempted a red to even things up. No call.

Kiko Femenia saved Gomes from a tricky stop in the 50th minute, and Brighton earned a corner.

Shane Duffy barely missed with a far post header moments later, and the Gulls were knocking at the door.

Brighton was awarded an indirect kick inside the area when Abdolaye Doucoure was whistled for a high kick inside the 18. The charging wall got a piece of Lewis Dunk‘s effort and it was out for a corner.

Oddly enough it was a counter of a Watford corner that saw Brighton really threaten a diving Gomes.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo came off the bench for Brighton and nearly curled a long distance effort into the upper 90.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City: Misery continues for Eagles

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
  • Swansea’ first win of season
  • Abraham scores first PL goal
  • Palace lose third-straight game
  • Ayew adds second for Swans

Swansea City grabbed their first Premier League win of the season as Paul Clement‘s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace have now lost all three PL games under new manager Frank De Boer this season and Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock right on half time for the Swans.

Jordan Ayew doubled Swansea’s lead and despite pressure from Palace they held on rather comfortably for the win.

Swansea now have four points for the season, while Palace remain on zero.

Early on Ayew had a good chance for Swansea but his diving header went just wide in a tentative start to the game in south London.

Palace woke up and went close with Patrick Van Aanholt fizzing a cross which just missed everyone and then James McArthur drilled an effort just wide.

Swansea almost went ahead before the break when Timothy Fosu-Mensah hesitated on the ball but Wayne Hennessey saved well from Abraham.

From the resulting corner Alfie Mawson headed wide with the goal gaping but soon Swansea would take the lead.

Scott Dann had to be substituted and his replacement Martin Kelly was soon at fault as Leroy Fer‘s cross caught out the defender and Abraham’s instinctive finish made it 1-0. It was the Chelsea loanees first Premier League goal and Swansea’s first PL goal of the season.

At the start of the second half Palace had a great chance but Kelly’s header was straight at Lukas Fabianski.

Palace, and Kelly, were soon caught out again as Abraham’s lay-off saw Kelly caught in possession with Kyle Naughton playing the ball through to Ayew who rounded Hennessey to make it 2-0.

Palace pushed to get back into the game with Andros Townsend‘s shot saved by Fabianski and then Mawson made a wonderful last-ditch tackle on Yohan Cabaye.

Townsend again went close but curled an effort wide late on as Frank de Boer’s tough start to life in the Premier League continues.