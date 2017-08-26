More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Bournemouth 1-2 Man City: Sterling wins it in stoppage time

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
  • Sterling scores 97th-minute winner
  • Daniels scored stunning opener
  • Gabriel Jesus equalized
  • Man City two wins from three

It looked like Manchester City had dropped two more points on Saturday with Pep Guardiola‘s men drawing 1-1 at a spirited Bournemouth side in the 97th minute, but then Raheem Sterling popped up to win it for City deep into stoppage time in a wild finale in the sun on the south coast.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium with a simply stunning strike from the left but Gabriel Jesus equalized soon after in a hectic first half.

City, as expected, dominated plenty of possession throughout and Bournemouth came close to grabbing all three points when Josh King smashed a shot against the post.

Sterling then popped up to score the winner in dramatic fashion and was then shown a second yellow card for his jubilant celebrations among the traveling Man City fans.

Bournemouth have lost all of their opening three PL games, while Man City are unbeaten with seven points from nine.

Bournemouth started the game extremely well and they were rewarded through a stunning opening goal of the game.

The ball fell to Daniels way out on the left flank and he spanked an incredible strike in off the bar on the half-volley. Simple sublime as Bournemouth had their opening goal of the game and the first of the new season.

It could have been 2-0 soon with a cross finding Jermain Defoe unmarked but his instinctive effort was well-saved by Ederson and City cleared.

Gabriel Jesus then equalized for City as he poked home a wonderful through ball from David Silva to make it 1-1. Moments later the Brazilian raced free but was clipped by Nathan Ake and the Bournemouth defender was perhaps lucky not to receive a straight-red card.

Jesus was in the thick of the action as he then shanked a delightful cross from Benjamin Mendy wide at the back post. Asmir Begovic denied Danilo and Fernandinho at his near post on two occasions as City improved as the half wore on.

City continued to threaten with Bernardo and David Silva pulling the strings but unable to find the right final pass.

Bournemouth remained in the game and were so close to taking the lead as Josh King smashed the post with a curling effort.

Late on Sergio Aguero came on and both Fernandinho and Aguero forced Begovic into saves, while Nicolas Otamendi hit the post with a header.

Daniels cleared the ball superbly under pressure in stoppage time and Bournemouth even had the chance to win it as King raced clear but Ederson saved his low shot.

Then the drama arrived deep into stoppage time as Sterling’s shot deflected off Andrew Surman and looped into the net to make it 2-1 and spark wild scenes in the away end and the away dugout at the Vitality Stadium.

Sterling, who also rescued a late point for City against Everton on Monday, was sent off due to his celebrations with the away fans but Man City were jubilant with the dramatic victory.

STREAM: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT
Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

$30m Aurier awaits work permit after PSG, Spurs agree terms

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
A work permit issue is the only thing stopping right-side man Serge Aurier from finally sealing a move to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ivorian would cost Tottenham Hotspur $30 million, and Sky says terms are agreed between clubs and the player.

There’s a big conditional, though, and it’s continuing repercussions from Aurier’s suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer in Paris. He had also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old defender was not allowed into England when PSG drew Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, and continues to wait for a ruling on an appeal of his sentence.

Capped 39 times for the Ivory Coast, Aurier has played his entire club career in France. He has 10 goals and 23 assists in 160 Ligue 1 matches, added a goal and an assist in 10 UCL encounters.

After amazing goal, Daniels’ enthusiasm dampened by Mike Dean

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT
Charlie Daniels scored a monumental goal that was moments away from giving Bournemouth a 1-1 draw with visiting Manchester City on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Daniels hit a vicious half volley goal (VIDEO) past Ederson on Saturday, but was left deflated as City scored late to deprive Bournemouth of its first points of the season.

“It was a nice goal (by me),” Daniels said. “I thought why not have a crack at it and fortunately it went in.”

The muted enthusiasm was understandable, and referee Mike Dean didn’t make any friends in the final moments. After seven minutes of added time — five of which were announced — Raheem Sterling scored and was given a red card for celebrating with the visiting fans.

Man City didn’t like that, but Daniels and Bournemouth didn’t like the run-up to the winner.

From the BBC:

“There was only five minutes of added on time so ask the referee why we played seven. Then in the lead-up to the goal, he awarded a free-kick which was perfectly a timed tackle by Lys Mousset. It was gutting for us to concede after that and I would like to found out where he got that extra time from.”

Daniels wasn’t alone, as online reaction from Bournemouth fans and teams hopeful of more City dropped points were wondering how five became seven (the final whistle came 12 minutes after the clock read 90:00).

Angry Guardiola on Sterling red: “Maybe we should play without fans”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has questioned why Raheem Sterling was sent off after scoring a 97th-minute winner at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sterling, who had already been booked for a tackle a few minutes earlier, was shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean after he celebrated with Manchester City’s jubilant traveling fans who spilled onto the pitch to get close to Sterling and his teammates.

Speaking after the 2-1 win at Bournemouth, Guardiola was bemused as to why Sterling was sent off as he will now be suspended for the game against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium after the international break.

“Yeah, like Kyle Walker for the second yellow card the last game. So we missed Kyle Walker 50 minutes plus 90. For the second yellow card maybe someone can call me and explain because I don’t understand why,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game. “He went there to celebrate and came back, so I don’t know what happened. I would like to know because Rash (Sterling) against Liverpool he will not be able to play and we will miss Kyle Walker 90 minutes plus 50 and the fault doesn’t exist.”

When told Sterling was booked for celebrating with the fans who had come onto the pitch, Guardiola, who celebrated wildly in the away dugout, simply shook his head.

“Then we don’t invite the fans,” Guardiola said. “If you cannot celebrate in the 90th minute with the fans, tell me the reason why. Maybe we should not play with the fans. When Bournemouth score in the 90th minute they go to celebrate with the fans. It is what it is.”

He has a point. Sterling ran towards the fans but they had already broken through the police barrier and most of City’s players were in with the fans hugging and celebrating. Quite why Sterling was singled out was bizarre.

The Sterling sending off aside, Guardiola’s men battled back from falling behind after Charlie Daniels‘ stunning strike put Bournemouth ahead early on.

Guradiola admitted he was happy with the way his team reacted to falling behind and gave his assessment on their start to the season which has yielded seven points from three games.

“Decent. I prefer nine points but the Premier League is tough and every game is tough, home and away,” Guardiola said. “Today was quite equal, we dominate, but Bournemouth is a tough team but in terms against Everton maybe we deserved a win but today we have points we deserved.”

With just five days to go until the end of the summer transfer window, Guardiola also said “we will see” when asked if City will be signing any more players after already splashing $280 million, the most in the PL, this summer.

This wasn’t a vintage Man City display but the grit and determination was reminiscent of a championship-winning side.