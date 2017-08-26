Bundesliga wrap: BVB wins again; Clever Lewandowski nabs beaut (video)

Three Bundesliga sides are a perfect 2-for-2 to start the season, and Borussia Dortmund has a slight edge of Bayern Munich after another strong performance from 18-year-old American attacker Christian Pulisic.
[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-0 LCFC | Mourinho reacts ]
The weekend started well for America, with Bobby Wood scoring Friday for the third perfect side: Hamburger SV.
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin
No Ousmane Dembele, no problem for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund. The American phenom had another outstanding day as BVB won via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin goals.
Pulisic led the match in attempts on goal with five, sprints with 41 — only Aubameyang joined him as players with more than 26 — and covered 6.7 miles as BVB improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich
The hosts stymied Bayern for 72 minutes. Three minutes later, Robert Lewandowski had a brace and the champs were on their way to the points.
Both goals were nice, but the first was casually brilliant. Little back foot trickery.
Koln 1-3 Hamburg (Friday)
Andre Hahn and Lewis Holtby joined USMNT striker Bobby Wood on the winners’ side of the ledger.
Here’s the Hawaii-born striker’s marker:
Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Wolfsburg — Didavi with lone goal
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hoffenheim — Kramaric, Uth with equalizers
Stuttgart 1-0 Mainz — Badstuber scores rare goal
Augsburg 2-2 ‘Gladbach — Hosts score in 1st, 89th minutes
RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|Hamburger SV
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|1899 Hoffenheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|4
|Mönchengladbach
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|4
|FC Schalke 04
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3
|Hannover 96
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|3
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|3
|SC Freiburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1
|FC Augsburg
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|1
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|1
|FSV Mainz 05
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0
|1. FC Köln
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0
|Werder Bremen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0