Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City: Misery continues for Eagles

Swansea’ first win of season

Abraham scores first PL goal

Palace lose third-straight game

Ayew adds second for Swans

Swansea City grabbed their first Premier League win of the season as Paul Clement‘s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace have now lost all three PL games under new manager Frank De Boer this season and Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock right on half time for the Swans.

Jordan Ayew doubled Swansea’s lead and despite pressure from Palace they held on rather comfortably for the win.

Swansea now have four points for the season, while Palace remain on zero.

Early on Ayew had a good chance for Swansea but his diving header went just wide in a tentative start to the game in south London.

Palace woke up and went close with Patrick Van Aanholt fizzing a cross which just missed everyone and then James McArthur drilled an effort just wide.

Swansea almost went ahead before the break when Timothy Fosu-Mensah hesitated on the ball but Wayne Hennessey saved well from Abraham.

From the resulting corner Alfie Mawson headed wide with the goal gaping but soon Swansea would take the lead.

Scott Dann had to be substituted and his replacement Martin Kelly was soon at fault as Leroy Fer‘s cross caught out the defender and Abraham’s instinctive finish made it 1-0. It was the Chelsea loanees first Premier League goal and Swansea’s first PL goal of the season.

1 – Tammy Abraham's goal was Swansea City's first shot on target in the Premier League in 2017/18 (223 mins without one). Wait. pic.twitter.com/O2am5KAKKk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2017

At the start of the second half Palace had a great chance but Kelly’s header was straight at Lukas Fabianski.

Palace, and Kelly, were soon caught out again as Abraham’s lay-off saw Kelly caught in possession with Kyle Naughton playing the ball through to Ayew who rounded Hennessey to make it 2-0.

Palace pushed to get back into the game with Andros Townsend‘s shot saved by Fabianski and then Mawson made a wonderful last-ditch tackle on Yohan Cabaye.

Townsend again went close but curled an effort wide late on as Frank de Boer’s tough start to life in the Premier League continues.

