Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: Terriers hang on for a point

Huddersfield and Southampton played out a tense 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League and it was probably a fair result given the fact that the Terriers had the better chances in the first half and the Saints dominated for large periods of the second.

Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line as Saints pushed hard for the win but Huddersfield will be more than happy with seven points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

Southampton had a glorious chance early on as Nathan Redmond put his shot just wide of the far post.

Saints continued to pour forward and Dusan Tadic set up a chance for Steven Davis but it was wasted.

Huddersfield finally got going with Maya Yoshida making a superb block from Elias Kachunga and then Fraser Forster denied Steve Mounie

Kachunga then broke free again and Rajiv Van la Parra was denied by another super block from the Saints defense. Before the break Tom Ince forced Forster into a save across his goal as the home team were doing all of the pressing as Forster fumbled a cross and then saved well from Kachunga.

Southampton started the second half brightly and Manolo Gabbiadini had a decent chance saved by Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield then hit Southampton on the break with Kachugna and then Aaron Mooy went close but Saints’ defense blocked another effort. Forster saved well from Ince and then Southampton pushed for a winner late on and had a big shout for a penalty kick.

James Ward-Prowse broke free and Mathias Jorgensen came across to close him down with the Southampton man going down under pressure but referee Stuart Attwell waved the calls away.

Saints continued to press late on as Redmond bent a shot towards goal which Lossl saved well and then Yoshida almost tapped home but he was in an offside position anyway.

Shane Long then set up Saints’ best chance of the game as he dinked the ball towards the back post but Bertrand’s header was cleared off the line by Tommy Smith as the Terriers held on.

