Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s super subs: “They broke the wall”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Given the criticism of some of his past teams, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can respect a well-parked bus.

“The result was open, zero-zero, obviously difficult,” Mourinho said of visiting Leicester City. “The blue wall was very well-organized and I always give credit to that.”

Leicester City did that effectively for most of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the hosting Red Devils, but Mourinho’s substitutes shined in lifting the Old Trafford set to its third-straight win to start the Premier League season.

Subs Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the 70th and 82nd minutes, respectively, and third sub Jesse Lingard also played well. United heads into the international break with a spotless 3-0 record.

Mourinho said credit (or fault) is down to the players.

“It’s not my fault, it’s their fault. If I don’t have them on the bench, I cannot make successful changes. The players are good, the players are motivated, and the players work well and hard. If they are not playing on the pitch, they are playing on the bench waiting for a chance, waiting for a minute, and they broke the wall.”

The Red Devils were again very good, but how good?

Mourinho was ready with a simple response, “If I have to choose a word to try to describe my team, I would say solid.”

Bundesliga wrap: BVB wins again; Clever Lewandowski nabs beaut (video)

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP) via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
Three Bundesliga sides are a perfect 2-for-2 to start the season, and Borussia Dortmund has a slight edge of Bayern Munich after another strong performance from 18-year-old American attacker Christian Pulisic.

The weekend started well for America, with Bobby Wood scoring Friday for the third perfect side: Hamburger SV.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin

No Ousmane Dembele, no problem for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund. The American phenom had another outstanding day as BVB won via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin goals.

Pulisic led the match in attempts on goal with five, sprints with 41 — only Aubameyang joined him as players with more than 26 — and covered 6.7 miles as BVB improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

The hosts stymied Bayern for 72 minutes. Three minutes later, Robert Lewandowski had a brace and the champs were on their way to the points.

Both goals were nice, but the first was casually brilliant. Little back foot trickery.

Koln 1-3 Hamburg (Friday)

Andre Hahn and Lewis Holtby joined USMNT striker Bobby Wood on the winners’ side of the ledger.

Here’s the Hawaii-born striker’s marker:

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Wolfsburg — Didavi with lone goal
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hoffenheim — Kramaric, Uth with equalizers
Stuttgart 1-0 Mainz — Badstuber scores rare goal
Augsburg 2-2 ‘Gladbach — Hosts score in 1st, 89th minutes
RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 Hamburger SV 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 1899 Hoffenheim 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 1-0-0 0-1-0 4
 Mönchengladbach 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 1-0-0 0-1-0 4
 FC Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 3
 Hannover 96 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 3
 Hertha BSC Berlin 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 VfB Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 VfL Wolfsburg 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 0-0-1 1-0-0 3
 SC Freiburg 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1
 FC Augsburg 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 0-1-0 0-0-1 1
 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1
 Bayer Leverkusen 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 0-1-0 0-0-1 1
 FSV Mainz 05 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 RB Leipzig 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0-0-0 0-0-1 0
 1. FC Köln 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 Werder Bremen 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0-0-1 0-0-1 0

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City: Mourinho’s men do it again

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
  • Schmeichel stars for LCFC
  • Lukaku has PK saved
  • Rashford, Fellaini score
  • United now 3-0

No one marked Marcus Rashford on a 70th minute corner, and the substitute gave Manchester United its first goal in a 2-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The win puts United alone atop the Premier League for the time being, with 10 goals scored and not a single concession.

Leicester has lost two of three to start the season, albeit to Arsenal and Man Utd.

Romelu Lukaku had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, who was well off his line to stop the well-hit left-footed effort. According to Opta, Kasper now has more penalty saves at Old Trafford than his father, legendary United keeper Peter Schmeichel.

Juan Mata thought he’d made it 1-0 after some bullish work from Romelu Lukaku, and Mata looked onside when he scored the rebound despite a call from the linesman.

Anthony Martial then started a lightning bit of possession that came within a yard of a goal when Paul Pogba‘s sliding attempt at the back post missed the mark.

Kasper Schmeichel made an outstanding save on Mata in the 20th minute, and Leicester very much could’ve been down three if not for its backstop.

Leicester finally found a chance through Shinji Okazaki after a lay-off from Jamie Vardy, but David De Gea was comfortable in collecting the low shot.

After a trio of penalty shouts in the early stages of the second half, Danny Simpson handled a cross for what some viewed as a controversial penalty.

It was given, and Lukaku’s effort was strong but stopped by Schmeichel.

Leicester had a promising break to Demarai Gray and Riyad Mahrez cut-out by Phil Jones.

United found its goal off a corner kick as no one marked Rashford, and Fellaini looked a bit offside when he redirected a Jesse Lingard shot beyond the reach of Schmeichel.

Demarai Gray cued Andy King up for a doorstep chance at ruining United’s season clean sheet, but De Gea knocked the offering away.

VIDEO: Messi becomes first man to score 350 goals in La Liga

AP Photo/Alvaro Barriento
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Lionel Messi’s struggles from the penalty spot continued Saturday.

Fortunately for Barcelona, he happens to be the best player in the world everywhere else in the attacking third.

Messi scored his 350th La Liga goal, nearly 70 more than Cristiano Ronaldo for second-place all-time and almost 100 ahead of third-place Telmo Zarra, who held the record for more than 50 years.

Here’s the PK, as Messi absolutely telegraphed the destination of this one and Fernando Pacheco received the message.

Messi then had a deflected offering give him goal No. 350, and then pounced on a turnover to lash a low shot home with venom for No. 351.

West Ham’s flustered Bilic: Newcastle “were better in everything”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
Newcastle United and West Ham United were united in more than name before Saturday’s match at St. James Park, off to twin 0-2 starts in Premier League play.

That changed drastically after Newcastle’s 3-0 thumping of the visitors, who had little cooking in the middle of the park and made mistakes at the back in letting the Magpies build momentum.

Bilic was especially flummoxed because he believes the Irons have good personnel but simply didn’t turn up for a match up north.

From the BBC:

“We have to admit they were better in everything, especially in determination and wanting to win second balls and making a transition when doing that. We didn’t deserve anything.”

“We are trying to be active [in the transfer market] still but I was happy with the team, it was just the performance that was not good. We can talk about the away games but I expected a lot, lot more.”

Next up is a visit from Huddersfield Town after the international break, and Bilic’s seat will glow red-hot if the Irons aren’t the first team to beat Town this season.