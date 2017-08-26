Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s super subs: “They broke the wall”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Given the criticism of some of his past teams, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can respect a well-parked bus.

“The result was open, zero-zero, obviously difficult,” Mourinho said of visiting Leicester City. “The blue wall was very well-organized and I always give credit to that.”

Leicester City did that effectively for most of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the hosting Red Devils, but Mourinho’s substitutes shined in lifting the Old Trafford set to its third-straight win to start the Premier League season.

Subs Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the 70th and 82nd minutes, respectively, and third sub Jesse Lingard also played well. United heads into the international break with a spotless 3-0 record.

Mourinho said credit (or fault) is down to the players.

“It’s not my fault, it’s their fault. If I don’t have them on the bench, I cannot make successful changes. The players are good, the players are motivated, and the players work well and hard. If they are not playing on the pitch, they are playing on the bench waiting for a chance, waiting for a minute, and they broke the wall.”

The Red Devils were again very good, but how good?

Mourinho was ready with a simple response, “If I have to choose a word to try to describe my team, I would say solid.”

