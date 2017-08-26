More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

La Liga: Messi scores 350, Barca stay perfect; Atleti get 1st win

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT
Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

MADRID (AP) Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick but rebounded by scoring his record 350th goal in the Spanish league in Barcelona’s 2-0 win at Alaves on Saturday.

Messi also scored the second in leading the club to its second consecutive victory to start the league.

Barcelona was still without Ousmane Dembele, who was announced as Neymar’s replacement on Friday, and it also couldn’t count on the injured Luis Suarez.

With Messi as its lone star, Barcelona struggled in the beginning at Mendizorroza Stadium, but it gradually took control and cruised to victory following Messi’s pair of second-half goals.

Messi missed the penalty when his mid-height shot into the left corner was saved by the fingertips of Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Alaves, who surprised last season as a promoted club by finishing ninth in the league and reaching the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, opened with a 1-0 loss at Leganes.

Brazil midfielder Paulinho, signed by Barcelona for $47 million in the offseason, came into the match as a substitute late in the second half to make his official club debut.

Messi scored the milestone goal in La Liga more than 12 years after his first, when he was only 17.

He has 66 more than Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, his closest challenger in the all-time list.

Messi opened the scoring in the second half after receiving a pass from Jordi Alba inside the area and firing a left-footed shot into the corner. The second came after a blunder by the Alaves defense about 10 minutes later, again with a left-footer from inside the box.

Two goals in the first five minutes put Atletico Madrid on track for a comfortable 5-1 win at Las Palmas. It was the first league win for Atletico, which opened with a 2-2 draw at promoted Girona.

It was the second consecutive loss for Las Palmas.

Ten-man Levante rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw against Deportivo La Coruna.

Deportivo was ahead 2-0 after the first half hour, but Levante pulled closer before halftime and equalized following a controversial penalty kick call in the 83rd at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Ivan “Ivi” Lopez converted the penalty to keep the hosts unbeaten.

Midfielder Jose Luis Morales was sent off with a second yellow card in the 76th.

Girona beat Malaga 1-0 for its first win in the Spanish league. Girona was on its way to victory in its opener against Atletico Madrid but relinquished a 2-0 lead despite playing with an extra man.

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Espanyol vs. Leganes — 12:15 p.m. ET
Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:15 p.m. ET
Getafe vs. Sevilla — 2 :15 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Valencia — 4:15 p.m. ET

MLS: Danladi’s double does it for MNUFC; CHI lose 4th straight

Photo credit: Minnesota United / Twitter: @MNUFC
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): The Chicago Fire joined FC Dallas as former Supporters’ Shield contenders/waning MLS Cup favorites to suffer defeat and extend a horrifically long winless skid on Saturday. While FCD dropped to six games without a win, Chicago fell 2-1 at the hands of Minnesota United, their fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games. Abu Danladi scored each of the game’s first two goals, the no. 1 overall draft pick’s fourth and fifth this season, as the Loons picked up just their second win in nine games (five losses). The victory, Minnesota’s first away from home since enterting MLS, lifts Adrian Heath’s side three points clear of the Colorado Rapids in the race to avoid the Wooden Spoon (last-place finishers league-wide), while Chicago tumble to fourth after Columbus knocked off FCD to go third.

Three moments that mattered

36′ — Danladi hits an empty net for 1-0 — Ethan Finlay did most of the hard work here, getting forward and picking out Danladi atop the six-yard box; all the rookie had to do was not blow the open-net chance.

45′ — Danladi pokes it past Lampson for 2-0 — Danladi had considerably more to do for his second, as Jerome Thiesson’s cross arrived 10 yards from goal and at full-stretch. A tough, instinctive finish.

77′ – Accam gets in behind, makes it 2-1 — Bastian Schweinsteiger was brilliant not once, but twice, in setting up David Accam’s goal in the 77th minute. Accam’s apart, the finish, wasn’t exactly simple, either.

Man of the match: Abu Danladi

Goalscorers: Danladi (36′, 45′), Accam (77′)

MLS: FCD, ORL ride long winless skids; VAN, CLB get big wins

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT
Columbus Crew SC 2-1 FC Dallas

The game in 100 words (or less): It’s panic-button time in Dallas, after Oscar Pareja’s side fell to six games without a victory (four losses) on Saturday, falling 2-1 in Columbus. Ola Kamara and Jonathan Mensah got the goals for Gregg Berhalter’s side; Walker Zimmerman grabbed the late consolation tally for FCD, who have been outscored by a total of 14-5 in those six games. The defending Supporters’ Shield winners, who currently sit sixth in the Western Conference, will find themselves outside the playoff places at the end of weekend if the San Jose Earthquakes defeat the LA Galaxy on Sunday. Columbus, thanks to the victory, move up two places to third in the Eastern Conference.

Three moments that mattered

50′ — Kamara finishes Jimenez’s cross for 1-0 — Federico Higuain got the ball wide to Hector Jimenez, who played the simple cross into the box, and Kamara managed to keep his feet just long enough to open the scoring.

71′ — Mensah heads Higuain’s free kick for 2-0 — There was a time, not so long ago, when FCD were one of MLS’s two best defensive sides. At this point, it seems long, long ago.

78′ — Zimmerman rises above, and it’s 2-1 — Columbus, unlike their Saturday’s counterparts, have rarely been good defensively, especially against set pieces.

Man of the match: Federico Higuain

Goalscorers: Kamara (50′), Mensah (71′), Zimmerman (78′)

Orlando City SC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

The game in 100 words (or less): Let’s take a quick second to check in on Orlando City’s highest-paid player, and one of the highest-profile names in MLS history.

Well, that seems far from ideal. Saturday’s home defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps was the latest puzzling result in a thoroughly disappointing season for Jason Kreis’ side, who are now seven games without a win (five losses) and currently sit six points adrift of the sixth and final playoff place in the East. Orlando out-possessed Vancouver, 73-27; out-shot Vancouver, 25-7 (4-3 on target); crossed the ball a mind-numbing 48 times; and came within inches of an equalizing goal what felt like a dozen times altogether. Vancouver, meanwhile, vault all the way up to fourth in the West, past FCD and the Houston Dynamo, now five points clear of the playoff cut line.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Redding heads it into his own net — Tommy Redding could do little more than get his head to the ball as the free kick sailed into the box. Joe Bendik could do nothing to bail him out.

53′ — Shea lifts it over Bendik for 2-0 — Cheeky finish by Brek Shea, against his former club.

62′ — Larin heads home for a lifeline — In theory, having a skilled striker the size of Cyle Larin should always be this easy. In reality, not every cross is as perfect as this one from Yoshimar Yotun.

Man of the match: Marcel de Jong

Goalscorers: Redding (9′ – OG), Shea (53′), Larin (62′)

MLS: ATL leave it late in PHI; NE’s playoff hopes die in DC

Atlanta United / Twitter: @ATLUTD
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT
Philadelphia Union 2-2 Atlanta United

The game in 100 words (or less): Atlanta United’s defense, the expansion side’s achilles heel all season long, lapsed for no more than five minutes against the Philadelphia Union, and Tata Martino’s side struggled to a 2-2 draw which might ultimately cost them dearly in the playoffs race. With a chance to distance themselves from the Montreal Impact for sixth in the Eastern Conference, and set themselves up beautifully as the home-heavy portion of their schedule approaches, those five minutes cost Atlanta a pair of points against a 10-man Union side (Josh Yaro, 52nd minute) which held just 31 percent of possession on their home field. Roland Alberg and Alejandro Bedoya scored the Union’s goals, pulling Jim Curtin’s side to within three points of sixth place, while Atlanta remain a point back of Montreal (now level on games played, with 10 to go). Yamil Asad and Tyrone Mears blazed the comeback path for Atlanta.

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Alberg gets behind, slots it past Guzan for 1-0 — Someone along the Atlanta backline lost track of… well, just about every attacker in the box. The lofted through ball fell to the chest of Alberg, and the Dutchman showed great composure at close range to collect and finish the chance.

23′ — Bedoya reacts quickest, makes it 2-0 — Alberg whipped the corner kick into the box, Jack Elliott headed it on at the near post, and Bedoya contorted his body to put his foot on the ball and double the lead.

26′ — Asad roofs it from a tough angle, and it’s 2-1 — It’s unclear whether or not Josef Martinez meant to head this ball an entire 90 degrees away from goal. In the end, it simply looks like a brilliant assist.

90+1′ — Mears heads home from distance — It’s an unlucky goal to give up, but one the whole of their 40-minute man advantage, Atlanta were deserving of their point.

Man of the match: Roland Alberg

Goalscorers: Alberg (18′), Bedoya (23′), Asad (26′), Mears (90+1′)

D.C. United 1-0 New England Revolution

The game in 100 words (or less): Already seven points out of the playoff places in the East, losing to last-place D.C. United, 1-0 on Saturday, was almost surely the final nail in the Revolution’s coffin for the 2017 season. After winning three of four from mid-July to early August, the Revs have now lost back-to-back games to New York City FC and United. Luciano Acosta scored the game’s only goal, pulling Ben Olsen’s side to within a single point of the Revs in their bid to leave the East’s cellar..

Three One moments that mattered

71′ — Acosta pokes home from close range — Lloyd Sam floated the ball into the box, Kofi Opare headed back across the face of goal, and Acosta was the only player make the far-post run, which made it oh so easy to beat Cody Cropper.

Man of the match: Russell Canouse

Goalscorers: Acosta (71′)

Serie A: Inter throttle Roma; Juve come back on Dybala’s hat trick

Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP
Associated PressAug 26, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT
Roma 1-3 Inter Milan

New Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti had a fruitful return to the Italian capital on Saturday, as his Nerazzurri side came from behind to win at Roma 3-1 in Serie A.

Mauro Icardi scored twice in the second half as Roma was made to pay for its profligacy, having hit the woodwork three times.

Spalletti left Roma by mutual consent at the end of last season and joined Inter shortly afterward, along with sporting director Walter Sabatini. He has two league wins out of two for Inter, after they beat Fiorentina 3-0 in their opener. Icardi also scored two then.

It appeared as if their return would be a miserable one after Edin Dzeko, last season’s top goal-scorer, gave Roma the lead. He chested down Radja Nainggolan’s pass and volleyed it home.

Aleksandar Kolarov hit the post seconds earlier and Roma hit the woodwork twice more through Nainggolan and Diego Perotti.

Inter leveled through Icardi from an Antonio Candreva assist in the 67th.

Icardi doubled his tally 10 minutes later, controlling Ivan Perisic’s low cross before swiveling to fire into the bottom left corner.

Matias Vecino sealed the result three minutes from time with his first goal since joining Inter from Fiorentina in the offseason.

There was controversy however, as Roma felt it should have had a penalty early in the second half when Milan Skriniar appeared to trip Diego Perotti at the byline, but the video assistant referee was not called upon and only a corner was given.

Genoa 2-4 Juventus

MILAN (AP) The limitations of video review were obvious at Genoa, where Juventus fought back from two goals down to win 4-2 in Serie A on Saturday thanks to a hat trick from Paulo Dybala.

Video review (VAR) was used twice in the first half, to give both sides a penalty. However, Genoa forward Andrej Galabinov was offside before he was fouled by Daniele Rugani, while there were also grumbles about Juve’s spot kick.

Meanwhile, Benevento thought it picked up a first ever point in Serie A but the VAR ruled out what would have been a stoppage-time equalizer and it lost to Bologna 1-0.

In a frantic start, Genoa took the lead against Juventus inside 20 seconds when Miralem Pjanic inadvertently turned Goran Pandev’s cross into his own net.

Galabinov doubled Genoa’s lead six minutes later from the spot after his ankle was clipped by Rugani. It was the second penalty awarded against Juventus by video review in as many matches.

Dybala, who scored in Juve’s opening win at Cagliari last weekend, halved the deficit in the 14th minute when he fired Pjanic’s pullback into the top left corner.

And Juventus leveled in first-half stoppage time through a penalty of its own, which Dybala drove emphatically into the roof of the net after Mario Mandzukic kicked the ball onto Darko Lazovic’s hand from close range.

Juan Cuadrado had a poor match, but gave Juventus the lead shortly after the hour mark. The Colombia winger chested down Mandzukic’s pass, turned Diego Laxalt and placed the ball into the far top corner.

Dybala sealed the result in stoppage time with an accurate shot into the near corner for his first hat trick for Juventus.