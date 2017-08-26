Newcastle’s Benitez after win: “I have some friends in the stands”

Newcastle United supporters are elated with the club’s surprising 3-0 win over West Ham United at St. James Park. Count match-winning goal scorer and new arrival Joselu amongst that group.
“The team has been good with me – they were like family on the first day,” Joselu said said after nabbing the Magpies’ second goal.
“Today I had an opportunity and I tried to work hard for the club and the team.”
Even Rafa Benitez, who’s been critical of the club’s hierarchy during the transfer window, is pretty pleased on the day but won’t back down from his belief that the Magpies need reinforcements before the window slams shut late Thursday.
The win helped the Spaniard became the fourth-fastest manager to 500 points in Premier League play, and slyly reminded the board and owner Mike Ashley that St. James Park supports his desires for more players.
“We won with everyone trying so hard. The fans were crucial last year and they have to be crucial this year – they are trying to help. I think I have some friends in the stands.
“We will try and bring in players that will give us something different. We know these players.”
Getting goals from a pair of big strikers in Joselu and Aleksandar Mitrovic is promising, but Benitez will be especially buoyed by a massive day from Matt Ritchie.
Newcastle has an interesting three-match run after the international break, with a visit from Stoke City sandwiched between trips to Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion. Then, a Rafa reunion with Liverpool.