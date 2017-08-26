More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PL roundup: Man Utd stays red hot; City wins controversially

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT
Both sides of Manchester saw victories in Premier League play on Saturday, though one in much easier fashion than the other.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town continued its unbeaten run to start life in the Premier League, while Newcastle United exploded for its first win of the season by keeping West Ham amongst the ranks of the pointless.

All that and more in our PL roundup.

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester CityRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to hang a third successive four-spot on the scoreboard, but looked as dominant as the first two wins of the Premier League season. Romelu Lukaku had a penalty stopped before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored to lift United to a 3-0 record.

United’s Romelu Lukaku fails to score a penalty shot past Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, who remarkably became the first Schmeichel to make a PK stop at Old Trafford. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Few were left entirely satisfied with the end of this one, even after Manchester City nipped all three points through Raheem Sterling‘s winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Bournemouth was angry with the foul that led up to the goal and Mike Dean’s time-keeping after five announced minutes of stoppage. Man City was furious after Sterling earned a second yellow card from Dean for celebrating with visiting fans.

And Sergio Aguero was dealing with an assault complaint from a steward, though City is reportedly “confident” there’s nothing to it and Aguero quickly spoke on the matter via social media.

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Rafa Benitez‘s men got off the mat after an 0-2 start; Slaven Bilic‘s men are still laying on the ground, now 0-3.

That’s the verdict from Newcastle’s runaway with at St. James Park, as Joselu, Ciaran Clark, and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored to lead the Magpies to a much-needed three points.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea CityRECAP

Frank De Boer‘s Eagles are now 0-2 after Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham and teammate Jordan Ayew buried goals for the visiting Welsh side.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton RECAP

Both sides remain unbeaten on the season, though Saints probably had the better of play at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion — RECAP

Miguel Britos’ vicious tackle of Anthony Knockaert sent Watford down a man for more than an hour, but Chris Hughton‘s men couldn’t get past Heurelho Gomes and the Hornets.

Bundesliga wrap: BVB wins again; Clever Lewandowski nabs beaut (video)

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP) via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
Three Bundesliga sides are a perfect 2-for-2 to start the season, and Borussia Dortmund has a slight edge of Bayern Munich after another strong performance from 18-year-old American attacker Christian Pulisic.

The weekend started well for America, with Bobby Wood scoring Friday for the third perfect side: Hamburger SV.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin

No Ousmane Dembele, no problem for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund. The American phenom had another outstanding day as BVB won via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin goals.

Pulisic led the match in attempts on goal with five, sprints with 41 — only Aubameyang joined him as players with more than 26 — and covered 6.7 miles as BVB improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

The hosts stymied Bayern for 72 minutes. Three minutes later, Robert Lewandowski had a brace and the champs were on their way to the points.

Both goals were nice, but the first was casually brilliant. Little back foot trickery.

Koln 1-3 Hamburg (Friday)

Andre Hahn and Lewis Holtby joined USMNT striker Bobby Wood on the winners’ side of the ledger.

Here’s the Hawaii-born striker’s marker:

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Wolfsburg — Didavi with lone goal
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hoffenheim — Kramaric, Uth with equalizers
Stuttgart 1-0 Mainz — Badstuber scores rare goal
Augsburg 2-2 ‘Gladbach — Hosts score in 1st, 89th minutes
RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s super subs: “They broke the wall”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Given the criticism of some of his past teams, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can respect a well-parked bus.

“The result was open, zero-zero, obviously difficult,” Mourinho said of visiting Leicester City. “The blue wall was very well-organized and I always give credit to that.”

Leicester City did that effectively for most of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the hosting Red Devils, but Mourinho’s substitutes shined in lifting the Old Trafford set to its third-straight win to start the Premier League season.

Subs Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the 70th and 82nd minutes, respectively, and third sub Jesse Lingard also played well. United heads into the international break with a spotless 3-0 record.

Mourinho said credit (or fault) is down to the players.

“It’s not my fault, it’s their fault. If I don’t have them on the bench, I cannot make successful changes. The players are good, the players are motivated, and the players work well and hard. If they are not playing on the pitch, they are playing on the bench waiting for a chance, waiting for a minute, and they broke the wall.”

The Red Devils were again very good, but how good?

Mourinho was ready with a simple response, “If I have to choose a word to try to describe my team, I would say solid.”

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City: Mourinho’s men do it again

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
  • Schmeichel stars for LCFC
  • Lukaku has PK saved
  • Rashford, Fellaini score
  • United now 3-0

No one marked Marcus Rashford on a 70th minute corner, and the substitute gave Manchester United its first goal in a 2-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The win puts United alone atop the Premier League for the time being, with 10 goals scored and not a single concession.

Leicester has lost two of three to start the season, albeit to Arsenal and Man Utd.

Romelu Lukaku had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, who was well off his line to stop the well-hit left-footed effort. According to Opta, Kasper now has more penalty saves at Old Trafford than his father, legendary United keeper Peter Schmeichel.

Juan Mata thought he’d made it 1-0 after some bullish work from Romelu Lukaku, and Mata looked onside when he scored the rebound despite a call from the linesman.

Anthony Martial then started a lightning bit of possession that came within a yard of a goal when Paul Pogba‘s sliding attempt at the back post missed the mark.

Kasper Schmeichel made an outstanding save on Mata in the 20th minute, and Leicester very much could’ve been down three if not for its backstop.

Leicester finally found a chance through Shinji Okazaki after a lay-off from Jamie Vardy, but David De Gea was comfortable in collecting the low shot.

After a trio of penalty shouts in the early stages of the second half, Danny Simpson handled a cross for what some viewed as a controversial penalty.

It was given, and Lukaku’s effort was strong but stopped by Schmeichel.

Leicester had a promising break to Demarai Gray and Riyad Mahrez cut-out by Phil Jones.

United found its goal off a corner kick as no one marked Rashford, and Fellaini looked a bit offside when he redirected a Jesse Lingard shot beyond the reach of Schmeichel.

Demarai Gray cued Andy King up for a doorstep chance at ruining United’s season clean sheet, but De Gea knocked the offering away.

VIDEO: Messi becomes first man to score 350 goals in La Liga

AP Photo/Alvaro Barriento
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Lionel Messi’s struggles from the penalty spot continued Saturday.

Fortunately for Barcelona, he happens to be the best player in the world everywhere else in the attacking third.

Messi scored his 350th La Liga goal, nearly 70 more than Cristiano Ronaldo for second-place all-time and almost 100 ahead of third-place Telmo Zarra, who held the record for more than 50 years.

Here’s the PK, as Messi absolutely telegraphed the destination of this one and Fernando Pacheco received the message.

Messi then had a deflected offering give him goal No. 350, and then pounced on a turnover to lash a low shot home with venom for No. 351.