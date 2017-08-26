More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PL Sunday preview: Liverpool host Arsenal; Chelsea vs. Everton

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT
Four games featuring four of last season’s top-five sides, as well as the no. 1 hopeful to join those very Premier League elites this season, will bring the third week of the 2017-18 season to a close on Sunday…

Chelsea vs. Everton — 8:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

Chelsea are the defending PL champions, but also one of a handful of sides which appear to be far from finished with their transfer dealings as the deadline for the summer window looms large (Thursday), while Everton spent big (and early, and often) well before August arrived. Despite Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend, Antonio Conte‘s Blues look far from settled ahead of Sunday’s visit by Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees.

Conte feels another central midfield is required to bolster his squad, as is fullback/wingback depth beyond starters Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses — only time will tell is Roman Abramovich grants his manager’s wishes during the final five days of the transfer window. Everton’s first two results — victory over Stoke City, and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Monday — were each achieved courtesy of goals scored by Wayne Rooney, who’s made the intended, immediate impact at the start of his second spell at the club. Chelsea won both PL meetings between the two sides last season, by a combined score of 8-0.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Eden Hazard (ankle), Gary Cahill (suspension) | Everton — OUT: Davy Klaassen (foot), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Morgan Schneiderlin (suspension), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (knee), Yannick Bolasie (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Sandro Ramirez (heel)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Three sides entered this third weekend of the PL season with six points from their first two games. You might have guessed one of them — Manchester United — but probably not the other, at least not prior to the start of the season: Huddersfield (dropped points against Southampton on Saturday) and West Brom. The Baggies welcome Stoke to The Hawthorns on Sunday, as Tony Pulis looks to extended his unbeaten record against the Potters after winning four of his first five meetings with his former club. The arrival of 20-year-old Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig this week has Pulis believing his side, and his new signing, have only begun to scratch the surface.

“We’re really pleased to get him in – the lad has got a tremendous talent,” Pulis said. “He’s got a fantastic, raw ability but he has now also got the experience of going away from the comfort of his own area to a foreign country and experiencing life. He’s gained the experience of playing for a top club in the Bundesliga with top coaches. That will have broadened his horizons and been good for his development.”

INJURIES: West Brom — OUT: Hal Robson-Kanu (suspension); QUESTIONABLE: Jommy Evans (hamstring), Claudio Yacob (hamstring), Gareth McAuley (thigh) | Stoke — OUT: Ibrahim Afellay (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Xherdan Shaqiri (hamstring)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The weekend’s marquee matchup pits a pair of teams, Liverpool and Arsenal, expected to finish the season fighting one another for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification. The theories go as follows: Liverpool could struggle to replicate last season’s fourth-place finish once the current campaign’s Champions League begins, while Arsenal will struggle to rebound from finishing fifth last season because their summer signings were massively impacted by the lack of CL football, not to mention they have the Europa League to slog into this time around.

Whether he stays or leaves for Barcelona, the next five days will signal the end of the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga (the star Brazilian will not be available for selection on Sunday). The ay Jurgen Klopp sees it, continuously competing in the CL is the only way for Liverpool to return to the very top of the game.

“It’s a big influence on the transfer market, especially if we do it more often,” he said. “If you talk to a player, they really often (mention it) … especially players we talk to because we don’t have to talk to players which are not better than our players because it’s difficult to find. Or even if you try to extend a contract with a player in the squad, ‘Yeah, I want to play Champions League’ and I always think, ‘It’s your job to do it with us together, so don’t ask that we do a job and you cannot play Champions League — do it with us together.'”

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Philippe Coutinho (back), Adam Lallana (thigh), Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (knee) | Arsenal — OUT: Santi Cazorla (achilles), Calum Chambers (groin), Jack Wilshere (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

The only narrative you need to know — and the only one Tottenham hope to squash on Sunday — is Spurs’ dreadful record at Wembley, which is to serve as their home this season, since it was rebuilt and opened in 2007. In 11 games at England’s national stadium, Spurs have won just twice, and lost eight times. Last weekend’s loss to Chelsea ended Mauricio Pochettino‘s 19-game home unbeaten run (14 straight wins) which covered the entirety of the 2016-17 season, the club’s final campaign at White Hart Lane.

Of course, Spurs have rarely, if ever, faced an opponent the size of Burnley at Wembley. The step down in quality (all due respect to the Clarets) could be exactly what Spurs need to hush talk of the Wembley hex and send them into the international break with renewed confidence. Putting the month of August into the rearview mirror should also help Harry Kane, who’s yet to score a first-team goal for Spurs during the opening month of the season at any point in his career, after being held goal-less by Newcastle United and Chelsea.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) | Burnley — OUT: Jonathan Walters (ankle)

Aguero accused of striking steward during celebration with fans

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT
UPDATE: Bournemouth have issued a statement (read here, in full), saying, “due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place.

Sergio Aguero could face legal proceedings after a steward at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium claimed he was struck by the star striker as members of the security staff intervened in the wild celebrations of Manchester City players and fans following Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time winner (below video) on Saturday.

According to reports in England, police have taken the steward’s statement. Man City officials have reviewed footage of the celebration and say they are confident there is no case to be made against Aguero.

Aguero has since taken to Twitter, claiming “I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the TV pictures prove it.”

Dorset Police released a statement regarding the arrests of two male spectators after they entered the field:

Today, Saturday 26 August 2017, Manchester City scored a winning goal during the last minute of the AFC Bournemouth Premiership fixture.

The goal was followed by excited celebrations where a number of Manchester City supporters encroached on to the pitch. Two male spectators from Manchester were arrested as a result. No other arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Officers are reviewing CCTV of the pitch encroachment as part of an on-going investigation to establish whether any other offenses may have been committed.

PL roundup: Man Utd stays red hot; City wins controversially

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT
Both sides of Manchester saw victories in Premier League play on Saturday, though one in much easier fashion than the other.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town continued its unbeaten run to start life in the Premier League, while Newcastle United exploded for its first win of the season by keeping West Ham amongst the ranks of the pointless.

All that and more in our PL roundup.

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester CityRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to hang a third successive four-spot on the scoreboard, but looked as dominant as the first two wins of the Premier League season. Romelu Lukaku had a penalty stopped before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored to lift United to a 3-0 record.

United’s Romelu Lukaku fails to score a penalty shot past Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, who remarkably became the first Schmeichel to make a PK stop at Old Trafford. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Few were left entirely satisfied with the end of this one, even after Manchester City nipped all three points through Raheem Sterling‘s winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Bournemouth was angry with the foul that led up to the goal and Mike Dean’s time-keeping after five announced minutes of stoppage. Man City was furious after Sterling earned a second yellow card from Dean for celebrating with visiting fans.

And Sergio Aguero was dealing with an assault complaint from a steward, though City is reportedly “confident” there’s nothing to it.

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Rafa Benitez‘s men got off the mat after an 0-2 start; Slaven Bilic‘s men are still laying on the ground, now 0-3.

That’s the verdict from Newcastle’s runaway with at St. James Park, as Joselu, Ciaran Clark, and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored to lead the Magpies to a much-needed three points.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea CityRECAP

Frank De Boer‘s Eagles are now 0-2 after Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham and teammate Jordan Ayew buried goals for the visiting Welsh side.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton RECAP

Both sides remain unbeaten on the season, though Saints probably had the better of play at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion — RECAP

Miguel Britos’ vicious tackle of Anthony Knockaert sent Watford down a man for more than an hour, but Chris Hughton‘s men couldn’t get past Heurelho Gomes and the Hornets.

Still to come Sunday…
West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City — 8:30 a.m. ET [STREAM
Chelsea vs. Everton — 8:30 a.m. ET [STREAM
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley — 11 a.m. ET [STREAM
Liverpool vs. Arsenal — 11 a.m. ET [STREAM

Bundesliga wrap: BVB wins again; Clever Lewandowski nabs beaut (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
Three Bundesliga sides are a perfect 2-for-2 to start the season, and Borussia Dortmund has a slight edge of Bayern Munich after another strong performance from 18-year-old American attacker Christian Pulisic.

The weekend started well for America, with Bobby Wood scoring Friday for the third perfect side: Hamburger SV.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin

No Ousmane Dembele, no problem for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund. The American phenom had another outstanding day as BVB won via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin goals.

Pulisic led the match in attempts on goal with five, sprints with 41 — only Aubameyang joined him as players with more than 26 — and covered 6.7 miles as BVB improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

The hosts stymied Bayern for 72 minutes. Three minutes later, Robert Lewandowski had a brace and the champs were on their way to the points.

Both goals were nice, but the first was casually brilliant. Little back foot trickery.

Koln 1-3 Hamburg (Friday)

Andre Hahn and Lewis Holtby joined USMNT striker Bobby Wood on the winners’ side of the ledger.

Here’s the Hawaii-born striker’s marker:

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Wolfsburg — Didavi with lone goal
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hoffenheim — Kramaric, Uth with equalizers
Stuttgart 1-0 Mainz — Badstuber scores rare goal
Augsburg 2-2 ‘Gladbach — Hosts score in 1st, 89th minutes
RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s super subs: “They broke the wall”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Given the criticism of some of his past teams, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can respect a well-parked bus.

“The result was open, zero-zero, obviously difficult,” Mourinho said of visiting Leicester City. “The blue wall was very well-organized and I always give credit to that.”

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-0 Leicester City ]

Leicester City did that effectively for most of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the hosting Red Devils, but Mourinho’s substitutes shined in lifting the Old Trafford set to its third-straight win to start the Premier League season.

Subs Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the 70th and 82nd minutes, respectively, and third sub Jesse Lingard also played well. United heads into the international break with a spotless 3-0 record.

Mourinho said credit (or fault) is down to the players.

“It’s not my fault, it’s their fault. If I don’t have them on the bench, I cannot make successful changes. The players are good, the players are motivated, and the players work well and hard. If they are not playing on the pitch, they are playing on the bench waiting for a chance, waiting for a minute, and they broke the wall.”

The Red Devils were again very good, but how good?

Mourinho was ready with a simple response, “If I have to choose a word to try to describe my team, I would say solid.”