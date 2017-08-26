VIDEO: Charlie Daniels scores Goal of the Season contender

Take a bow, Charlie Daniels.
Bournemouth’s marauding left-sided star spanked in a stunning strike to put the Cherries 1-0 up against Manchester City on Saturday.
The ball dropped to Daniels way out on the left-hand side and he hammered a perfect half-volley in off the crossbar as the Vitality Stadium erupted.
Bournemouth host Manchester City on the sun-soaked south coast of England on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Cherries have lost their first two games of the season and welcoming Pep Guardiola and Man City to the Vitality Stadium is a daunting task for Eddie Howe‘s side.
Bournemouth have lost all four games against Man City in the Premier League, being outscored 15-1, and they are the heavy underdogs once again.
In team news Bournemouth have switched formation to three at the back with Jermain Defoe starting his first Premier League game for the Cherries up top.
Man City leave out Sergio Aguero and have Gabriel Jesus up top, while Benjamin Mendy makes his debut.
Last season, Manchester United struggled to score goals due to a lack of finishers, with a 12% chance conversion rate last season, by far the lowest percentage of the Premier League top 6.
Now, Mourinho suddenly has to find room for three quality strikers.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s stunningly quick recovery from a torn ACL, Manchester United has now added the 35-year-old to the duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.
Many now see Rashford as the odd-man out. Will Mourinho be able to fit the English international into the rotation to keep his development from suffering? Certainly Mourinho will need to give Zlatan time, for the eccentric Swede won’t take kindly to sitting on the bench as a traditional backup. Meanwhile, the expensive Lukaku was brought in to lead the charge.
So how will Mourinho negotiate the congestion? Manchester United was blessed with a cushy Champions League group, so it’s likely they will have European play to navigate well into the season. In addition, the domestic cups provide more chances to get players on the field. Nevertheless, playing Burton Albion and Basel won’t go a long way towards keeping Rashford or Ibrahimovic in good spirits.
One of the most difficult jobs of a soccer manager – or a coach in any sport, for that matter – is finding high-quality backups but also ones that will accept the limited playing time that comes with being second-fiddle. Now, Mourinho must figure out a way to keep the two big names happy while also not stunting Rashford’s growth. Developing talent isn’t exactly the United boss’s forté, so it will be a season-long storyline how he decides to split time between the three.
The match in 100 words (or less): As usual between these two teams, the game was wide open from the get-go. Both teams ripped shots in the opening 20 minutes, with plenty of scrambles in both boxes, but the finishing was less than stellar. The Red Bulls in particular spurned some good chances over the opening 45 minutes. In the second half, NYCFC scored against the run of play but conceded a clunky penalty shortly after. Sascha Kljestan was a positive presence in the midfield and Maxi Murillo proved creative.
Three moments that mattered:
45+3′ – Arguably the best chance of the first half fell right before the halftime whistle as Bradley Wright-Phillips – who had a few chances of his own over the first 45 – fed through right-back Michael Murillo on the right edge of the six-yard box, but Sean Johnson came out to cut off the angle, and Murillo’s lob attempt came back off the post.
56′ – The Red Bulls continually failed to capitalize on chances, and they paid for it. BWP put a header over the bar under pressure from substitute RJ Allen leading to penalty shouts, but with nothing given, NYCFC went down the other end and took the lead against the run of play. David Villa fed Maxi Moralez with a beautiful one-touch redirect, and the visitors were ahead, stunning the home crowd.
69′ – Finally, the Red Bulls grabbed a chance. Sascha Kljestan went down under the box under a clumsy challenge from Allen, and the referee pointed to the spot. Gonzalo Veron, just off the substitutes bench five minutes prior, stepped up to take the penalty and buried it right down the middle.
Man of the Match: Sascha Kljestan
Goalscorers: Moralez (56′), Veron (70′)
Rafa Benitez surprised many when the former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Napoli manager took the Toon job despite the serious possibility of relegation to the Championship. Even more were surprised when he agreed to stay on and build Newcastle back to the Premier League.
Now that the Magpies are back, the Spaniard has expected further support from owner Mike Ashley and the rest of the club executives, but so far that has not arrived, and it’s left the manager annoyed enough to speak publicly about his frustrations.
“We won the Championship and made a £30m profit,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle’s match against West Ham on Saturday. “I had a meeting with Mike and was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now. We are not. We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job.”
Those are ominous words from a manager who took a major step down from his previous positions when he accepted the job at Newcastle, and therefore expects big promises in return. The club has spent nearly $50 million this summer, but they have yet to bring in a player that has made a significant impact, and the club has lost its opening two matches in Premier League play.
Benitez seemed to give Newcastle management a soft ultimatum. “Normally, managers talk about projects saying they need four or five years. I’m not talking about that because you never know in football. When we came here, we knew there were some issues and we had to improve things. I am sure we have done that but we need to improve more.”
“My aim is to improve things so when I leave, whenever it is, I would like to be sure that the team and the club will be better.”