VIDEO: Focusing on Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Sterling scores 97th-minute winner

Daniels scored stunning opener

Gabriel Jesus equalized

Man City two wins from three

It looked like Manchester City had dropped two more points on Saturday with Pep Guardiola‘s men drawing 1-1 at a spirited Bournemouth side in the 97th minute, but then Raheem Sterling popped up to win it for City deep into stoppage time in a wild finale in the sun on the south coast.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium with a simply stunning strike from the left but Gabriel Jesus equalized soon after in a hectic first half.

City, as expected, dominated plenty of possession throughout and Bournemouth came close to grabbing all three points when Josh King smashed a shot against the post.

Sterling then popped up to score the winner in dramatic fashion and was then shown a second yellow card for his jubilant celebrations among the traveling Man City fans.

Bournemouth have lost all of their opening three PL games, while Man City are unbeaten with seven points from nine.

Bournemouth started the game extremely well and they were rewarded through a stunning opening goal of the game.

The ball fell to Daniels way out on the left flank and he spanked an incredible strike in off the bar on the half-volley. Simple sublime as Bournemouth had their opening goal of the game and the first of the new season.

39 – Since Aug 2015 only West Ham (41) have dropped more PL points from winning positions than Bournemouth (39, level with Liverpool). Slip. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2017

It could have been 2-0 soon with a cross finding Jermain Defoe unmarked but his instinctive effort was well-saved by Ederson and City cleared.

Gabriel Jesus then equalized for City as he poked home a wonderful through ball from David Silva to make it 1-1. Moments later the Brazilian raced free but was clipped by Nathan Ake and the Bournemouth defender was perhaps lucky not to receive a straight-red card.

Jesus was in the thick of the action as he then shanked a delightful cross from Benjamin Mendy wide at the back post. Asmir Begovic denied Danilo and Fernandinho at his near post on two occasions as City improved as the half wore on.

City continued to threaten with Bernardo and David Silva pulling the strings but unable to find the right final pass.

Bournemouth remained in the game and were so close to taking the lead as Josh King smashed the post with a curling effort.

Late on Sergio Aguero came on and both Fernandinho and Aguero forced Begovic into saves, while Nicolas Otamendi hit the post with a header.

Daniels cleared the ball superbly under pressure in stoppage time and Bournemouth even had the chance to win it as King raced clear but Ederson saved his low shot.

Then the drama arrived deep into stoppage time as Sterling’s shot deflected off Andrew Surman and looped into the net to make it 2-1 and spark wild scenes in the away end and the away dugout at the Vitality Stadium.

