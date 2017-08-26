More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: Focusing on Huddersfield boss David Wagner

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Huddersfield Town have won their opening two Premier League games in history and the Terriers are flying.

German-American manager David Wagner is the man leading their charge back to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Wagner, 45, has rebuilt Huddersfield since he arrived in 2015 and the former Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach has brought plenty of passion to the sidelines as he galvanized the entire team in their promotion from the second-tier last season.

Click play on the video above to learn more about the former USMNT striker orchestrating Huddersfield’s incredible rise.

Bournemouth 1-2 Man City: Sterling wins it in stoppage time

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Sterling scores 97th-minute winner
  • Daniels scored stunning opener
  • Gabriel Jesus equalized
  • Man City two wins from three

It looked like Manchester City had dropped two more points on Saturday with Pep Guardiola‘s men drawing 1-1 at a spirited Bournemouth side in the 97th minute, but then Raheem Sterling popped up to win it for City deep into stoppage time in a wild finale in the sun on the south coast.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium with a simply stunning strike from the left but Gabriel Jesus equalized soon after in a hectic first half.

City, as expected, dominated plenty of possession throughout and Bournemouth came close to grabbing all three points when Josh King smashed a shot against the post.

Sterling then popped up to score the winner in dramatic fashion and was then shown a second yellow card for his jubilant celebrations among the traveling Man City fans.

Bournemouth have lost all of their opening three PL games, while Man City are unbeaten with seven points from nine.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Bournemouth started the game extremely well and they were rewarded through a stunning opening goal of the game.

The ball fell to Daniels way out on the left flank and he spanked an incredible strike in off the bar on the half-volley. Simple sublime as Bournemouth had their opening goal of the game and the first of the new season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

It could have been 2-0 soon with a cross finding Jermain Defoe unmarked but his instinctive effort was well-saved by Ederson and City cleared.

Gabriel Jesus then equalized for City as he poked home a wonderful through ball from David Silva to make it 1-1. Moments later the Brazilian raced free but was clipped by Nathan Ake and the Bournemouth defender was perhaps lucky not to receive a straight-red card.

Jesus was in the thick of the action as he then shanked a delightful cross from Benjamin Mendy wide at the back post. Asmir Begovic denied Danilo and Fernandinho at his near post on two occasions as City improved as the half wore on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

City continued to threaten with Bernardo and David Silva pulling the strings but unable to find the right final pass.

Bournemouth remained in the game and were so close to taking the lead as Josh King smashed the post with a curling effort.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Late on Sergio Aguero came on and both Fernandinho and Aguero forced Begovic into saves, while Nicolas Otamendi hit the post with a header.

Daniels cleared the ball superbly under pressure in stoppage time and Bournemouth even had the chance to win it as King raced clear but Ederson saved his low shot.

Then the drama arrived deep into stoppage time as Sterling’s shot deflected off Andrew Surman and looped into the net to make it 2-1 and spark wild scenes in the away end and the away dugout at the Vitality Stadium.

VIDEO: Charlie Daniels scores Goal of the Season contender

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Take a bow, Charlie Daniels.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Bournemouth’s marauding left-sided star spanked in a stunning strike to put the Cherries 1-0 up against Manchester City on Saturday.

The ball dropped to Daniels way out on the left-hand side and he hammered a perfect half-volley in off the crossbar as the Vitality Stadium erupted.

Click play on the video above to watch the stunning goal.

Stream Live: Man City head to Bournemouth

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 7:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bournemouth host Manchester City on the sun-soaked south coast of England on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Bournemouth-Man City

The Cherries have lost their first two games of the season and welcoming Pep Guardiola and Man City to the Vitality Stadium is a daunting task for Eddie Howe‘s side.

Bournemouth have lost all four games against Man City in the Premier League, being outscored 15-1, and they are the heavy underdogs once again.

In team news Bournemouth have switched formation to three at the back with Jermain Defoe starting his first Premier League game for the Cherries up top.

Man City leave out Sergio Aguero and have Gabriel Jesus up top, while Benjamin Mendy makes his debut.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth

Manchester City

Will Mourinho find time for three strikers?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 25, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last season, Manchester United struggled to score goals due to a lack of finishers, with a 12% chance conversion rate last season, by far the lowest percentage of the Premier League top 6.

Now, Mourinho suddenly has to find room for three quality strikers.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s stunningly quick recovery from a torn ACL, Manchester United has now added the 35-year-old to the duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

[ MORE: Preview for Manchester United vs. Leicester City ]

Many now see Rashford as the odd-man out. Will Mourinho be able to fit the English international into the rotation to keep his development from suffering? Certainly Mourinho will need to give Zlatan time, for the eccentric Swede won’t take kindly to sitting on the bench as a traditional backup. Meanwhile, the expensive Lukaku was brought in to lead the charge.

So how will Mourinho negotiate the congestion? Manchester United was blessed with a cushy Champions League group, so it’s likely they will have European play to navigate well into the season. In addition, the domestic cups provide more chances to get players on the field. Nevertheless, playing Burton Albion and Basel won’t go a long way towards keeping Rashford or Ibrahimovic in good spirits.

One of the most difficult jobs of a soccer manager – or a coach in any sport, for that matter – is finding high-quality backups but also ones that will accept the limited playing time that comes with being second-fiddle. Now, Mourinho must figure out a way to keep the two big names happy while also not stunting Rashford’s growth. Developing talent isn’t exactly the United boss’s forté, so it will be a season-long storyline how he decides to split time between the three.