More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James’ Park, while Southampton travel to Huddersfield, Brighton head to Watford and Crystal Palace clash with Swansea City at Selhurst Park.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

STREAM: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Man Utd-Leicester City ] 

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: Terriers hang on for a point

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Huddersfield on 7 points
  • Both teams remain unbeaten
  • Bertrand, Redmond have chances
  • Kachunga, Mounie close for Terriers

Huddersfield and Southampton played out a tense 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League and it was probably a fair result given the fact that the Terriers had the better chances in the first half and the Saints dominated for large periods of the second.

Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line as Saints pushed hard for the win but Huddersfield will be more than happy with seven points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Southampton had a glorious chance early on as Nathan Redmond put his shot just wide of the far post.

Saints continued to pour forward and Dusan Tadic set up a chance for Steven Davis but it was wasted.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Huddersfield finally got going with Maya Yoshida making a superb block from Elias Kachunga and then Fraser Forster denied Steve Mounie

Kachunga then broke free again and Rajiv Van la Parra was denied by another super block from the Saints defense. Before the break Tom Ince forced Forster into a save across his goal as the home team were doing all of the pressing as Forster fumbled a cross and then saved well from Kachunga.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Southampton started the second half brightly and Manolo Gabbiadini had a decent chance saved by Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield then hit Southampton on the break with Kachugna and then Aaron Mooy went close but Saints’ defense blocked another effort. Forster saved well from Ince and then Southampton pushed for a winner late on and had a big shout for a penalty kick.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

James Ward-Prowse broke free and Mathias Jorgensen came across to close him down with the Southampton man going down under pressure but referee Stuart Attwell waved the calls away.

Saints continued to press late on as Redmond bent a shot towards goal which Lossl saved well and then Yoshida almost tapped home but he was in an offside position anyway.

Shane Long then set up Saints’ best chance of the game as he dinked the ball towards the back post but Bertrand’s header was cleared off the line by Tommy Smith as the Terriers held on.

Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Gulls can’t break down 10-man Hornets

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brighton has hour up a man
  • Amrabat, Knockaert play well
  • Gomes gets the job done

Watford stayed unbeaten thanks to fine defending down a man in a scoreless draw against visiting Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Miguel Britos went from hero to goat in a hurry, earning a red card weeks after snaring a late point for Watford versus Liverpool.

Brighton could not find the back of the net despite a lively day from Anthony Knockaert.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Nordin Amrabat won a dangerous free kick with a little embellishment following a manhandling from Markus Suttner, and a powerful ensuing header was blocked before it could get to Mathew Ryan.

Amrabat set up another chance with physical play against Suttner, but a pair of Hornets couldn’t get on the end of a square pass through the 18.

Brighton elbowed its way into the proceedings, and Knockaert forced Heurelho Gomes into a horizontal parry in the 23rd minute.

Miguel Britos then further put the ball in Brighton’s court with an ugly sliding challenge that earned him a red card with better than an hour to play.

Brighton hit a pair of posts, but received a scare when on-yellow Bruno tempted a red to even things up. No call.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kiko Femenia saved Gomes from a tricky stop in the 50th minute, and Brighton earned a corner.

Shane Duffy barely missed with a far post header moments later, and the Gulls were knocking at the door.

Brighton was awarded an indirect kick inside the area when Abdolaye Doucoure was whistled for a high kick inside the 18. The charging wall got a piece of Lewis Dunk‘s effort and it was out for a corner.

Oddly enough it was a counter of a Watford corner that saw Brighton really threaten a diving Gomes.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo came off the bench for Brighton and nearly curled a long distance effort into the upper 90.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City: Misery continues for Eagles

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Swansea’ first win of season
  • Abraham scores first PL goal
  • Palace lose third-straight game
  • Ayew adds second for Swans

Swansea City grabbed their first Premier League win of the season as Paul Clement‘s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace have now lost all three PL games under new manager Frank De Boer this season and Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock right on half time for the Swans.

Jordan Ayew doubled Swansea’s lead and despite pressure from Palace they held on rather comfortably for the win.

Swansea now have four points for the season, while Palace remain on zero.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Early on Ayew had a good chance for Swansea but his diving header went just wide in a tentative start to the game in south London.

Palace woke up and went close with Patrick Van Aanholt fizzing a cross which just missed everyone and then James McArthur drilled an effort just wide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Swansea almost went ahead before the break when Timothy Fosu-Mensah hesitated on the ball but Wayne Hennessey saved well from Abraham.

From the resulting corner Alfie Mawson headed wide with the goal gaping but soon Swansea would take the lead.

Scott Dann had to be substituted and his replacement Martin Kelly was soon at fault as Leroy Fer‘s cross caught out the defender and Abraham’s instinctive finish made it 1-0. It was the Chelsea loanees first Premier League goal and Swansea’s first PL goal of the season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Palace had a great chance but Kelly’s header was straight at Lukas Fabianski.

Palace, and Kelly, were soon caught out again as Abraham’s lay-off saw Kelly caught in possession with Kyle Naughton playing the ball through to Ayew who rounded Hennessey to make it 2-0.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Palace pushed to get back into the game with Andros Townsend‘s shot saved by Fabianski and then Mawson made a wonderful last-ditch tackle on Yohan Cabaye.

Townsend again went close but curled an effort wide late on as Frank de Boer’s tough start to life in the Premier League continues.