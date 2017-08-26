Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James’ Park, while Southampton travel to Huddersfield, Brighton head to Watford and Crystal Palace clash with Swansea City at Selhurst Park.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold

