Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Gulls can’t break down 10-man Hornets

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Watford stayed unbeaten thanks to fine defending down a man in a scoreless draw against visiting Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Miguel Britos went from hero to goat in a hurry, earning a red card weeks after snaring a late point for Watford versus Liverpool.

Brighton could not find the back of the net despite a lively day from Anthony Knockaert.

Nordin Amrabat won a dangerous free kick with a little embellishment following a manhandling from Markus Suttner, and a powerful ensuing header was blocked before it could get to Mathew Ryan.

Amrabat set up another chance with physical play against Suttner, but a pair of Hornets couldn’t get on the end of a square pass through the 18.

Brighton elbowed its way into the proceedings, and Knockaert forced Heurelho Gomes into a horizontal parry in the 23rd minute.

Miguel Britos then further put the ball in Brighton’s court with an ugly sliding challenge that earned him a red card with better than an hour to play.

Brighton hit a pair of posts, but received a scare when on-yellow Bruno tempted a red to even things up. No call.

Kiko Femenia saved Gomes from a tricky stop in the 50th minute, and Brighton earned a corner.

Shane Duffy barely missed with a far post header moments later, and the Gulls were knocking at the door.

Brighton was awarded an indirect kick inside the area when Abdolaye Doucoure was whistled for a high kick inside the 18. The charging wall got a piece of Lewis Dunk‘s effort and it was out for a corner.

Oddly enough it was a counter of a Watford corner that saw Brighton really threaten a diving Gomes.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo came off the bench for Brighton and nearly curled a long distance effort into the upper 90.

Newcastle’s Benitez after win: “I have some friends in the stands”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Newcastle United supporters are elated with the club’s surprising 3-0 win over West Ham United at St. James Park. Count match-winning goal scorer and new arrival Joselu amongst that group.

“The team has been good with me – they were like family on the first day,” Joselu said said after nabbing the Magpies’ second goal.

“Today I had an opportunity and I tried to work hard for the club and the team.”

Even Rafa Benitez, who’s been critical of the club’s hierarchy during the transfer window, is pretty pleased on the day but won’t back down from his belief that the Magpies need reinforcements before the window slams shut late Thursday.

The win helped the Spaniard became the fourth-fastest manager to 500 points in Premier League play, and slyly reminded the board and owner Mike Ashley that St. James Park supports his desires for more players.

“We won with everyone trying so hard. The fans were crucial last year and they have to be crucial this year – they are trying to help. I think I have some friends in the stands.

“We will try and bring in players that will give us something different. We know these players.”

Getting goals from a pair of big strikers in Joselu and Aleksandar Mitrovic is promising, but Benitez will be especially buoyed by a massive day from Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle has an interesting three-match run after the international break, with a visit from Stoke City sandwiched between trips to Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion. Then, a Rafa reunion with Liverpool.

Frank de Boer questions “courage” after Crystal Palace defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
Frank De Boer has lost all of his first three Premier League games in charge of Crystal Palace and the Eagles have yet to score a goal.

Palace lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City on Saturday in a game which already felt like a relegation six-pointer.

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew scored either side of half time to suck the life out of de Boer’s team and Palace never fully recovered from a slow start to the game.

Speaking after the game the Dutchman, who saw his side booed off at half time, revealed his thoughts on yet another lackluster display.

“We were uncomfortable with how we played,” de Boer said. “Swansea didn’t play that well the first half but I said before the game because they play the same system as us, we have one spare man left in the back and they had one spare man left in the back, it will become a lot of duels and the team which maybe shows the most courage but also makes the less mistakes will win the game. In the end it was like that.”

De Boer did salute his side for the “spirit” and “guts” they showed in the second half and revealed he is desperate to give Palace’s vocal fans something to cheer.

“I saw a totally different Crystal Palace in the second half and then you are already behind. You want to get in front. The crowd is fantastic and they always stay behind you. You want to give them something back,” de Boer added.

Palace have lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield, 1-0 at Liverpool and now 2-0 against Swansea City heading into the first international break of the campaign and everything points to the obvious question: can de Boer really turn this group of players into a flowing, possession-based side?

It was a brave hire by Palace to bring in de Boer in the first place.

He wants wants to play an attractive style in a 3-4-3 formation but is trying to do that with a team of players put together by Sam Allardyce and his notorious direct approach. It is like asking Leicester City’s players to possess the ball and not hit teams on the break.

Palace are not playing to their strengths.

Time and time again Palace’s defenders were caught on the ball and they looked uneasy at trying to possess the ball as de Boer wants them to. Substitute Martin Kelly made mistakes for both goals and Palace just couldn’t get any quality service to Christian Benteke up top.

It will be a very long international break for de Boer and Crystal Palace with the bookies already making him the favorite to be the first PL manager to lose his job this season.

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: Terriers hang on for a point

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
Huddersfield and Southampton played out a tense 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League and it was probably a fair result given the fact that the Terriers had the better chances in the first half and the Saints dominated for large periods of the second.

Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line as Saints pushed hard for the win but Huddersfield will be more than happy with seven points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

Southampton had a glorious chance early on as Nathan Redmond put his shot just wide of the far post.

Saints continued to pour forward and Dusan Tadic set up a chance for Steven Davis but it was wasted.

Huddersfield finally got going with Maya Yoshida making a superb block from Elias Kachunga and then Fraser Forster denied Steve Mounie

Kachunga then broke free again and Rajiv Van la Parra was denied by another super block from the Saints defense. Before the break Tom Ince forced Forster into a save across his goal as the home team were doing all of the pressing as Forster fumbled a cross and then saved well from Kachunga.

Southampton started the second half brightly and Manolo Gabbiadini had a decent chance saved by Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield then hit Southampton on the break with Kachugna and then Aaron Mooy went close but Saints’ defense blocked another effort. Forster saved well from Ince and then Southampton pushed for a winner late on and had a big shout for a penalty kick.

James Ward-Prowse broke free and Mathias Jorgensen came across to close him down with the Southampton man going down under pressure but referee Stuart Attwell waved the calls away.

Saints continued to press late on as Redmond bent a shot towards goal which Lossl saved well and then Yoshida almost tapped home but he was in an offside position anyway.

Shane Long then set up Saints’ best chance of the game as he dinked the ball towards the back post but Bertrand’s header was cleared off the line by Tommy Smith as the Terriers held on.