Watford 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Gulls can’t break down 10-man Hornets

Brighton has hour up a man

Amrabat, Knockaert play well

Gomes gets the job done

Watford stayed unbeaten thanks to fine defending down a man in a scoreless draw against visiting Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Miguel Britos went from hero to goat in a hurry, earning a red card weeks after snaring a late point for Watford versus Liverpool.

Brighton could not find the back of the net despite a lively day from Anthony Knockaert.

Nordin Amrabat won a dangerous free kick with a little embellishment following a manhandling from Markus Suttner, and a powerful ensuing header was blocked before it could get to Mathew Ryan.

Amrabat set up another chance with physical play against Suttner, but a pair of Hornets couldn’t get on the end of a square pass through the 18.

Brighton elbowed its way into the proceedings, and Knockaert forced Heurelho Gomes into a horizontal parry in the 23rd minute.

Miguel Britos then further put the ball in Brighton’s court with an ugly sliding challenge that earned him a red card with better than an hour to play.

Brighton hit a pair of posts, but received a scare when on-yellow Bruno tempted a red to even things up. No call.

3 – Miguel Britos has been given the most red cards in the Premier League since the start of 2016-17 (3). Stung. pic.twitter.com/RuXP74sLbO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2017

Kiko Femenia saved Gomes from a tricky stop in the 50th minute, and Brighton earned a corner.

Shane Duffy barely missed with a far post header moments later, and the Gulls were knocking at the door.

Brighton was awarded an indirect kick inside the area when Abdolaye Doucoure was whistled for a high kick inside the 18. The charging wall got a piece of Lewis Dunk‘s effort and it was out for a corner.

Oddly enough it was a counter of a Watford corner that saw Brighton really threaten a diving Gomes.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo came off the bench for Brighton and nearly curled a long distance effort into the upper 90.

