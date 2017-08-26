More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

West Ham’s flustered Bilic: Newcastle “were better in everything”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
Newcastle United and West Ham United were united in more than name before Saturday’s match at St. James Park, off to twin 0-2 starts in Premier League play.

That changed drastically after Newcastle’s 3-0 thumping of the visitors, who had little cooking in the middle of the park and made mistakes at the back in letting the Magpies build momentum.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 3-0 West Ham ]

Bilic was especially flummoxed because he believes the Irons have good personnel but simply didn’t turn up for a match up north.

From the BBC:

“We have to admit they were better in everything, especially in determination and wanting to win second balls and making a transition when doing that. We didn’t deserve anything.”

“We are trying to be active [in the transfer market] still but I was happy with the team, it was just the performance that was not good. We can talk about the away games but I expected a lot, lot more.”

Next up is a visit from Huddersfield Town after the international break, and Bilic’s seat will glow red-hot if the Irons aren’t the first team to beat Town this season.

VIDEO: Messi becomes first man to score 350 goals in La Liga

AP Photo/Alvaro Barriento
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
Lionel Messi’s struggles from the penalty spot continued Saturday.

Fortunately for Barcelona, he happens to be the best player in the world everywhere else in the attacking third.

Messi scored his 350th La Liga goal, nearly 70 more than Cristiano Ronaldo for second-place all-time and almost 100 ahead of third-place Telmo Zarra, who held the record for more than 50 years.

[ RECAP/VIDEO: Newcastle 3-0 West Ham ]

Here’s the PK, as Messi absolutely telegraphed the destination of this one and Fernando Pacheco received the message.

Messi then had a deflected offering give him goal No. 350, and then pounced on a turnover to lash a low shot home with venom for No. 351.

Newcastle’s Benitez after win: “I have some friends in the stands”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Newcastle United supporters are elated with the club’s surprising 3-0 win over West Ham United at St. James Park. Count match-winning goal scorer and new arrival Joselu amongst that group.

“The team has been good with me – they were like family on the first day,” Joselu said said after nabbing the Magpies’ second goal.

“Today I had an opportunity and I tried to work hard for the club and the team.”

[ RECAP: Magpies 3-0 West Ham ]

Even Rafa Benitez, who’s been critical of the club’s hierarchy during the transfer window, is pretty pleased on the day but won’t back down from his belief that the Magpies need reinforcements before the window slams shut late Thursday.

The win helped the Spaniard became the fourth-fastest manager to 500 points in Premier League play, and slyly reminded the board and owner Mike Ashley that St. James Park supports his desires for more players.

“We won with everyone trying so hard. The fans were crucial last year and they have to be crucial this year – they are trying to help. I think I have some friends in the stands.

“We will try and bring in players that will give us something different. We know these players.”

Getting goals from a pair of big strikers in Joselu and Aleksandar Mitrovic is promising, but Benitez will be especially buoyed by a massive day from Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle has an interesting three-match run after the international break, with a visit from Stoke City sandwiched between trips to Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion. Then, a Rafa reunion with Liverpool.

Frank de Boer questions “courage” after Crystal Palace defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
Frank De Boer has lost all of his first three Premier League games in charge of Crystal Palace and the Eagles have yet to score a goal.

Palace lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City on Saturday in a game which already felt like a relegation six-pointer.

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew scored either side of half time to suck the life out of de Boer’s team and Palace never fully recovered from a slow start to the game.

Speaking after the game the Dutchman, who saw his side booed off at half time, revealed his thoughts on yet another lackluster display.

“We were uncomfortable with how we played,” de Boer said. “Swansea didn’t play that well the first half but I said before the game because they play the same system as us, we have one spare man left in the back and they had one spare man left in the back, it will become a lot of duels and the team which maybe shows the most courage but also makes the less mistakes will win the game. In the end it was like that.”

De Boer did salute his side for the “spirit” and “guts” they showed in the second half and revealed he is desperate to give Palace’s vocal fans something to cheer.

“I saw a totally different Crystal Palace in the second half and then you are already behind. You want to get in front. The crowd is fantastic and they always stay behind you. You want to give them something back,” de Boer added.

Palace have lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield, 1-0 at Liverpool and now 2-0 against Swansea City heading into the first international break of the campaign and everything points to the obvious question: can de Boer really turn this group of players into a flowing, possession-based side?

It was a brave hire by Palace to bring in de Boer in the first place.

He wants wants to play an attractive style in a 3-4-3 formation but is trying to do that with a team of players put together by Sam Allardyce and his notorious direct approach. It is like asking Leicester City’s players to possess the ball and not hit teams on the break.

Palace are not playing to their strengths.

Time and time again Palace’s defenders were caught on the ball and they looked uneasy at trying to possess the ball as de Boer wants them to. Substitute Martin Kelly made mistakes for both goals and Palace just couldn’t get any quality service to Christian Benteke up top.

It will be a very long international break for de Boer and Crystal Palace with the bookies already making him the favorite to be the first PL manager to lose his job this season.

STREAM: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Old Trafford is the stage for an intriguing Saturday clash between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and the Foxes of Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Man Utd-Leicester City ] 

Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford in the XI for United, who is 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential this season.

Leicester is still without Danny Drinkwater, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani starting the match on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.