More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

AT HALF: Liverpool waxing Arsenal; Spurs 0-0 Burnley (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have helped Liverpool to a 2-0 lead over directionless and visiting Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield.

[ STREAM: Liverpool – Arsenal ]

Minutes after Petr Cech had robbed Mohamed Salah at the back post, Joe Gomez spied his big Brazilian target in the heart of the six for a grounded finish.

Mane then punished Rob Holding for giving him time and space with a simply marvelous curling finish around Cech in the 40th minute.

Arsenal has struggled to find anything of consequence in terms of possession or attack, as Alexis Sanchez’s season debut hasn’t gone to plan. Part of that is surely down to Danny Welbeck starting over Alexandre Lacazette as Arsene Wenger experiments with his XI. Sead Kolasinac also started on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Burnley — [STREAM]

Not much cooking here, as Spurs run the risk of extending story lines which revolved around their Wembley Stadium “hoodoo” another week.

Alexis Sanchez posts caption-less photo of him crouched in defeat

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger has a load of problems on his mind, not the least of which is Alexis Sanchez’s unwillingness to sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Much was made of Sanchez’s reaction to Arsenal’s blowout loss at Liverpool, as the Chilean star made his debut and was subbed off early.

[ MORE: Match recap | Wenger reacts ]

Adding fuel to the fire is the player’s postgame Instagram action; Not many post caption-less photos of themselves, looking forlorn, after embarrassing losses.

Sanchez did.

At least he added a filter.

The transfer window closes Thursday, and it’ll be interesting to see if this photo — moreover, the embarrassing Arsenal loss — serves as a clarion call to his suitors around the world.

Wenger: “If some people feel I am the problem, I am sorry”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger was left to answer for Arsenal’s horrible 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Saying the club made “unneeded mistakes” and was “absolutely disastrous,” but said it’s important not to react emotionally to the game.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal ]

And he was asked about the probability that, after a second-straight Premier League loss, the #WengerOut crowd would have their pitchforks out yet again.

“If some people feel as if I am the problem then I am sorry that I am the problem but we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that,” Wenger said. “The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance.”

Here’s more, from the longest-serving boss in the Premier League:

“Mentally it was difficult. A very disappointing performance, it was disastrous. But it is not good to become too emotional after the game. There are some reasons behind it that we have to analyse but the players now go on an international break. We have done recently well in the big games. That is why today is even more disappointing.”

Arsenal was as bad as it’s been in some time on Sunday, and now sit 16th early in this Premier League season. He’ll have agents on the phone this week, especially with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the final years of their contracts.

He needs new blood, but he also need to let out significant old blood. What will be done by Thursday’s deadline?

Spurs 1-1 Burnley: Wood’s late goal adds to Wembley woes

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs outshoot Clarets 29-12
  • Tottenham completes 500+ passes
  • Alli scores off corner
  • Wood bags stoppage time goal

Debutant Chris Wood scored in the second minute of stoppage time as Burnley came from behind to snare a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli fittingly needed two-straight bites at the cherry to give dominant Tottenham Hotspur its lone goal.

Hugo Lloris made two solid interventions against Wood in the final minutes, but couldn’t manage a third.

Spurs sit 8th with four points, while Burnley’s four-point squad sits behind on goal differential.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Spurs probed the Burnley end early yet saw a Robbie Brady hybrid cross-shot turn into the moment’s first scare. Tapped out by Hugo Lloris, a corner came to nothing.

An 18th minute Ben Davies free kick went off a pair of heads, including Harry Kane‘s, and out for a goal kick.

Davies then spied Kane in the 38th minute off a Dele Alli started combination, but the England striker’s attempt was blocked out for what would be an unsuccessful corner kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Spurs finally found their way through the pesky Claret maze when Eric Dier‘s back flicked header of a corner came to Dele, who had two shots at it and buried the second effort.

Kane continued to be snake bit in August, hitting a shot through traffic and wide of the far post from well into the 18.

Lloris made a strong flying save on Brady to keep it 1-1 in the 72nd minute. At the other end, Heaton got low to slap away a Kane effort and then had to leap for Eriksen’s audacious outside of the boot shot.

Heaton had another stop on a partial Kane breakaway in the 76th.

Burnley didn’t quit, and Lloris slid to make an outstanding tackle outside his 18 on charging substitute Chris Wood. He’d late find his mark, and get the Clarets another point.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds trample Gunners underfoot

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Firmino, Salah goal, assist each
  • Mane scores beauty
  • Lacazette doesn’t start
  • Cech stars in loss

Liverpool is second in the Premier League table heading into the international break after embarrassing rivals Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Daniel Sturridge scored for the Reds, with Firmino and Salah also registering assists.

Arsenal started Alexis Sanchez but it made little difference as the Gunners lost their second in three to fall into 16th.

[ MORE: Wenger reacts ]

Mohamed Salah showed some early wizardry that failed to find a receiver, and moments later Emre Can headed wide of the far post in a bright start for the hosts.

Petr Cech made a back post recovery to thwart Salah’s assumed goal. A better shot should’ve been proffered, but that hardly makes the save less outstanding.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sadio Mane’s electric left wing play earned a penalty shout one minute and a corner kick the next, the latter played short and handled by Arsenal.

That’s when Firmino made it 1-0, using his head to pound a cross off the ground and past a diving Cech.

Jordan Henderson couldn’t convert from an extremely tight angle with a chance to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

Salah forced Cech into another save in the 25th minute.

Mane then punished Rob Holding for given him time and space with a simply marvelous curling finish around Cech in the 40th minute.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal’s first moments of the second half were promising, and Liverpool was more of a countering side when Salah was stopped by Cech before Henderson blazed over the bar.

Salah didn’t miss with his next chance, a 80-plus yard breakaway began by a cleared Arsenal corner. Hector Bellerin made an absolute mess of the ball, and Cech couldn’t low fast enough to swat away the ex-Roma man’s strike.

Wenger inserted Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud with about a half hour to play.

Sturridge added the fourth in the 78th on another counter attack, an unreal cross from Salah that the English striker barely had to stoop to meet.