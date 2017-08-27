AT HALF: Liverpool waxing Arsenal; Spurs 0-0 Burnley (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have helped Liverpool to a 2-0 lead over directionless and visiting Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield.

Minutes after Petr Cech had robbed Mohamed Salah at the back post, Joe Gomez spied his big Brazilian target in the heart of the six for a grounded finish.

Mane then punished Rob Holding for giving him time and space with a simply marvelous curling finish around Cech in the 40th minute.

Arsenal has struggled to find anything of consequence in terms of possession or attack, as Alexis Sanchez’s season debut hasn’t gone to plan. Part of that is surely down to Danny Welbeck starting over Alexandre Lacazette as Arsene Wenger experiments with his XI. Sead Kolasinac also started on the bench.

Not much cooking here, as Spurs run the risk of extending story lines which revolved around their Wembley Stadium “hoodoo” another week.

