Dembele faces impossible task at Barcelona: Being Neymar

Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Only two years ago, Ousmane Dembele was playing in France’s lower divisions with modest club Rennes.

On Friday, he became the second-most expensive player in soccer history when Barcelona picked him to replace Neymar in a deal that could reach $173 million.

The talented 20-year-old French forward suddenly turned into a star by joining the Spanish powerhouse in a transfer surpassed only by the Brazilian star’s recent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now the pressure is on Dembele to prove his worth and show that Barcelona did the right thing by choosing him to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona is hoping to re-establish its successful attacking trio, so it’s probably no coincidence that there is a lot of Neymar in the young Dembele — from the quickness to the nifty skills to the audacity to the ability to dazzle.

Barcelona is already calling him the “prince of the dribble,” someone who can amaze fans with his “sublime skill and gutsy flair.” The club boasted Dembele as one of the “most promising young stars in European football,” a player who has a “golden future.” And it praised him as being “versatile, spectacular and efficient,” someone “almost impossible” to be stopped by the rival defenses.

“He is a player who generates a lot of excitement and a lot of expectations,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We expect a lot from him.”

Dembele has already shown signs that he has the potential to shine and one day reach the same heights of someone like Neymar.

He scored the winner when France defeated England 3-2 in a friendly back in June, in what was his seventh appearance with the French national team. One dazzling moment in that game gave fans a glimpse of Dembele’s talent. Early in the second half, he picked up a loose ball on defense and flicked it past England defender Kyle Walker – one of the quickest in the Premier League – and left him trailing on a pulsating 60-meter run toward the goal.

Although slight in build, Dembele has huge upper-body strength, enabling him to ride heavy challenges and use his body to hold off opponents running alongside him. He is a constant threat with his assists, and can play well on both flanks of the field and through the middle.

“You can’t tell if he’s right-footed or left-footed, he can strike with both feet,” Julien Stephan, Dembele’s coach in Rennes’ reserve team, said in an interview on the club’s website. “He’s a great competitor and he is not bothered by the pressure. He plays naturally whether it’s in front of 3,000, 30,000 or 100,000 people.”

It’s been a rapid rise for the lean forward since he was first spotted by a Rennes scout as an 8-year-old in the northern city of Evreux. The club monitored him closely and brought him to its youth academy by the time he was 13.

Coaches were quickly impressed, and he was promoted to Rennes’ reserve team in the beginning of the 2014-15 season.

“Everyone was talking to me about another player his age, but I only saw him,” said Armand Djire, the Rennes recruiter who got a first look at Dembele. “We brought the family to Rennes and took care of their professional and personal needs. We did everything possible so Ousmane could arrive at (main team) in the best possible conditions.”

By the time he was 17, Dembele had already made his first-team debut in the French league, scoring his first goal as a professional in a match against Girondins only two weeks after his debut.

In his two seasons as a professional in with the club from northern France, Dembele played 78 matches, scoring 22 goals and setting up 25 others.

He became a top prospect for European clubs, and Borussia Dortmund signed him last year in a transfer worth $16.7 million. He scored six goals and set up 13 others in 32 Bundesliga games, turning into Barcelona’s top target the moment Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth more than $260 million.

Neymar had arrived as a possible successor to Messi, and when he left, the club had to find someone else to take on that difficult desk.

Dembele, who will wear Neymar’s former No. 11 jersey, became Barcelona’s most expensive transfer ever, costing $124 million plus possible add-ons that could increase the value up to 40 percent of the original fee. Rennes will be entitled to about $47.2 million of the amount paid to Dortmund, meaning he’s also the club’s biggest transfer all-time.

“The market has been shooting up in the last few days. It seems that every club will be signing their most expensive player from now on. The prices have gone up a lot since Neymar’s buyout clause was paid,” Valverde said, adding that he hopes Dembele “will be prepared” to handle the pressure that comes with a move of this magnitude.

Dembele, whose mother is from Mauritania and his father is from Mali, was making his professional debut only 21 months ago, and now all eyes will be on him every time he steps on the field.

“He didn’t choose to be in one of the biggest transfers in the history of football, but I think that he is strong enough mentally to bear this burden,” Stephan said. “We will continue to follow his evolution with great attention and pleasure.”

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

Deschamps says “future will say” if Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

BVB begins to spend Dembele money with Yarmolenko

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on the same day Barcelona unveiled its $173 million purchase of ex-BVB talent Ousmane Dembele.

Andriy Yarmolenko is joining the BVB attack, the 27-year-old rumored to cost the Bundesliga powers about $30 million.

Yarmolenko has spent his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 times with 89 assists in 339 appearances.

He has 19 goals and 18 assists outside of Ukrainian league and Cup play, seven and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Yarmolenko shares a primary position with 18-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, though both are quite versatile in the attacking third.

He also has the second-most goals in Ukraine national team history, 19 behind legendary Andriy Shevchenko.