More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Wenger: “If some people feel I am the problem, I am sorry”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger was left to answer for Arsenal’s horrible 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Saying the club made “unneeded mistakes” and was “absolutely disastrous,” but said it’s important not to react emotionally to the game.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal ]

And he was asked about the probability that, after a second-straight Premier League loss, the #WengerOut crowd would have their pitchforks out yet again.

“If some people feel as if I am the problem then I am sorry that I am the problem but we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that,” Wenger said. “The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance.”

Here’s more, from the longest-serving boss in the Premier League:

“Mentally it was difficult. A very disappointing performance, it was disastrous. But it is not good to become too emotional after the game. There are some reasons behind it that we have to analyse but the players now go on an international break. We have done recently well in the big games. That is why today is even more disappointing.”

Arsenal was as bad as it’s been in some time on Sunday, and now sit 16th early in this Premier League season. He’ll have agents on the phone this week, especially with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the final years of their contracts.

He needs new blood, but he also need to let out significant old blood. What will be done by Thursday’s deadline?

Alexis Sanchez posts caption-less photo of him crouched in defeat

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger has a load of problems on his mind, not the least of which is Alexis Sanchez’s unwillingness to sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Much was made of Sanchez’s reaction to Arsenal’s blowout loss at Liverpool, as the Chilean star made his debut and was subbed off early.

[ MORE: Match recap | Wenger reacts ]

Adding fuel to the fire is the player’s postgame Instagram action; Not many post caption-less photos of themselves, looking forlorn, after embarrassing losses.

Sanchez did.

At least he added a filter.

The transfer window closes Thursday, and it’ll be interesting to see if this photo — moreover, the embarrassing Arsenal loss — serves as a clarion call to his suitors around the world.

Spurs 1-1 Burnley: Wood’s late goal adds to Wembley woes

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs outshoot Clarets 29-12
  • Tottenham completes 500+ passes
  • Alli scores off corner
  • Wood bags stoppage time goal

Debutant Chris Wood scored in the second minute of stoppage time as Burnley came from behind to snare a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli fittingly needed two-straight bites at the cherry to give dominant Tottenham Hotspur its lone goal.

Hugo Lloris made two solid interventions against Wood in the final minutes, but couldn’t manage a third.

Spurs sit 8th with four points, while Burnley’s four-point squad sits behind on goal differential.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Spurs probed the Burnley end early yet saw a Robbie Brady hybrid cross-shot turn into the moment’s first scare. Tapped out by Hugo Lloris, a corner came to nothing.

An 18th minute Ben Davies free kick went off a pair of heads, including Harry Kane‘s, and out for a goal kick.

Davies then spied Kane in the 38th minute off a Dele Alli started combination, but the England striker’s attempt was blocked out for what would be an unsuccessful corner kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Spurs finally found their way through the pesky Claret maze when Eric Dier‘s back flicked header of a corner came to Dele, who had two shots at it and buried the second effort.

Kane continued to be snake bit in August, hitting a shot through traffic and wide of the far post from well into the 18.

Lloris made a strong flying save on Brady to keep it 1-1 in the 72nd minute. At the other end, Heaton got low to slap away a Kane effort and then had to leap for Eriksen’s audacious outside of the boot shot.

Heaton had another stop on a partial Kane breakaway in the 76th.

Burnley didn’t quit, and Lloris slid to make an outstanding tackle outside his 18 on charging substitute Chris Wood. He’d late find his mark, and get the Clarets another point.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds trample Gunners underfoot

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Firmino, Salah goal, assist each
  • Mane scores beauty
  • Lacazette doesn’t start
  • Cech stars in loss

Liverpool is second in the Premier League table heading into the international break after embarrassing rivals Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Daniel Sturridge scored for the Reds, with Firmino and Salah also registering assists.

Arsenal started Alexis Sanchez but it made little difference as the Gunners lost their second in three to fall into 16th.

[ MORE: Wenger reacts ]

Mohamed Salah showed some early wizardry that failed to find a receiver, and moments later Emre Can headed wide of the far post in a bright start for the hosts.

Petr Cech made a back post recovery to thwart Salah’s assumed goal. A better shot should’ve been proffered, but that hardly makes the save less outstanding.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sadio Mane’s electric left wing play earned a penalty shout one minute and a corner kick the next, the latter played short and handled by Arsenal.

That’s when Firmino made it 1-0, using his head to pound a cross off the ground and past a diving Cech.

Jordan Henderson couldn’t convert from an extremely tight angle with a chance to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

Salah forced Cech into another save in the 25th minute.

Mane then punished Rob Holding for given him time and space with a simply marvelous curling finish around Cech in the 40th minute.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal’s first moments of the second half were promising, and Liverpool was more of a countering side when Salah was stopped by Cech before Henderson blazed over the bar.

Salah didn’t miss with his next chance, a 80-plus yard breakaway began by a cleared Arsenal corner. Hector Bellerin made an absolute mess of the ball, and Cech couldn’t low fast enough to swat away the ex-Roma man’s strike.

Wenger inserted Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud with about a half hour to play.

Sturridge added the fourth in the 78th on another counter attack, an unreal cross from Salah that the English striker barely had to stoop to meet.

Chelsea, Everton to be busy in final days of transfer window

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Expect both Chelsea and Everton to splash plenty of cash in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

In the west London sun Chelsea eased to victory against the Toffees but both teams seemed short of options in certain areas and both managers confirmed afterwards that they expect to be busy before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. ET.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already brought in Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willy Caballero this summer but he is linked with moves for multiple new players including Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy, Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil Van Dijk and others.

“I think the club is working very hard to improve our squad,” Conte said. “Don’t forget that when we restart next September we play seven games and I need to rotate my players. It is very difficult to play seven games in a month with the same players. The club, they know very well which is our situation but I repeat that I am ready in every case and then to continue to work with this group of players and players we have.”

Conte — who saw his side impress with Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata scoring the goals against a lackluster Everton — responded to reports he may leave Chelsea if they don’t sign new players before Thursday by saying he was “totally committed to the club” but emphasized that bringing in new players isn’t solely down to him.

“I am a coach. I am not a manager,” Conte said. “I think the best of my work is to try and improve my players and improve my team. Then, for sure, you want to strengthen your squad you have to give your opinion and speak with your club. Then the club go in the transfer market and try to solve the situation and try to help us. Sometimes it could be possible, sometimes it is not possible. I repeat, I must be focused on the pitch and to continue to work with my players.”

As for Everton boss Ronald Koeman, he wouldn’t be drawn on speculation linking Everton with a late move for Diego Costa — Conte declined to talk about Costa’s situation — when asked if the Spanish international could be a stunning signing for Everton in the final days of the window.

“I don’t know. We are looking to players that are maybe available. If we sign somebody then it will be somebody who makes the team better,” Koeman said. “I don’t speak about names, players, the media is talking about Costa and we are looking and we are doing our job and hopefully we will arrange it for next week.”

One thing is for sure, Koeman is looking for a striker and one more player, believed to be a left-sided center back, to help improve Everton’s chances of mounting a serious top four challenge and he was insistent it needs to happen with a long season ahead in the PL, Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

His side failed to have a single shot on target at Chelsea on Sunday as Sandro Ramirez struggled and looked isolated up top, while Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson had off days underneath him.

“We need at least two more players to get numbers in but the most important is to have a striker in and one more player. That’s what we need,” Koeman confirmed. “If you look to all the squads of the big teams, they have so many options. If we get everybody back like Coleman, Schneiderlin, Bolasie, Klaassen, McCarthy, Barkley, you are talking about six or seven first team players. If we had those players, but of course, injuries are part of football but if we have those players we have too much but we are unlucky in that case.”

One player Koeman may not be counting on for a while is Belgian attacker Kevin Mirallas who was left out of the squad due to a poor attitude.

Koeman said Mirallas is “struggling to deal with moments in the season and disappointments” and added that he “expected everybody to be part of the team and if somebody is showing he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same, then I make decisions.” He also confirmed that Bosnian midfielder Mohamed Besic played on Sunday despite his father being shot in Bosnia and the midfielder insisted he wanted to play despite the difficult circumstances.

The overall vibe was that the Dutchman seemed extremely confident of new arrivals this week and gave his board a little reminder that despite spending $180 million ($96.5 million of which came from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United) on new signings this summer, Farhad Moshiri and Co. have to dig even deeper into their pockets.

“I am always confident because we did some good business but everybody knows, the board knows, the importance of the two signings,” Koeman said.

A busy summer is set to have a hectic ending for both Chelsea and Everton.