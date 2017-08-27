More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Liga: Asensio shines like a star, but Real Madrid draw Valencia

Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Marco Asensio was impressive again, but his two remarkable goals were enough only to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia in Real Madrid’s home opener in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Asensio scored the second of his two goals from a free kick in the 83rd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The disappointing result left the defending champions two points behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes — the three teams which have won each of their first two matches.

“We deserved more, but you can’t always win,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We had several clear chances to score but couldn’t do it. I’m not happy with the result but I’m proud of the game we played.”

Asensio scored Madrid’s opener in the 10th with a neat run through the middle after a defensive blunder by Valencia. Asensio calmly finished with a well-placed left-foot shot into the left corner.

His second goal came only six minutes after Valencia had taken a 2-1 lead. He struck a low free kick that went around the wall and was too much for Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

“We let two points escape,” Madrid right back Dani Carvajal said.

Valencia, coming off a 1-0 win against Las Palmas in the opener, equalized a few minutes after Asensio’s first goal with a close-range shot by Carlos Soler. The visitors went ahead in the second half with a low strike from inside the area by French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

“Both teams could have ended with the victory,” Valencia coach Marcelino said. “But the draw turned out to be a good result for us and I’m proud of my players.”

Madrid struggled offensively without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema wasted opportunities in front of the goal, including from close-range in the 88th. His injury-time header struck the post after being tipped by the goalkeeper.

Neto had already made a great save against Luka Modric’s strike from just outside the area midway through the second half.

A few minutes later, it was Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas who brilliantly stopped a free kick shot by Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo.

Before the game, Madrid was officially handed the La Liga trophy it won last season.

Madrid, which had opened with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna, was without suspended defender Sergio Ramos.

On Saturday, Barcelona won 2-0 at Alaves with a pair of goals by Lionel Messi. Atletico Madrid earned its first league victory with a 5-1 rout at Las Palmas.

Paulo Henrique Ganso scored with a brilliant touch in the 83rd minute to give Sevilla a 1-0 win at Getafe.

The Brazilian midfielder neatly redirected the ball into the net after a low cross from the right, securing Sevilla its first league victory.

Sevilla was coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.

Getafe had opened with a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Leganes defeated Espanyol 1-0 Sunday to continue its perfect start in the Spanish league.

Argentine defender Martin Mantovani scored in the first half to give Leganes the away victory.

It was the second straight win for Leganes, which made its first-division debut last season.

“It’s the type of game that is worth more than three points, it’s an incredible result,” Mantovani said. “We are off to a very good start. We worked very hard in the offseason for this. We can’t get too excited, but it gives us motivation to keep working.”

Mantovani said he forgot to honor his pregnant wife during the goal celebration, having promised her to put the ball under his shirt if he scored.

“She is going to kill me,” he said, smiling.

Athletic Bilbao improved from its opening draw at home by defeating Eibar 1-0 with a first-half goal by Aritz Aduriz.

The veteran striker scored with a close-range header at Eibar’s Ipurua Stadium.

Eibar opened with a 1-0 win at Malaga.

Quakes win Cali Clasico 3-0, end Galaxy’s season in August

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Mercifully, the LA Galaxy’s 2017 season is over. Though it might not yet be official (they’ve still got nine more games to play, sadly), Sunday’s 3-0 Cali Clasico defeat at the hands of the San Jose Earthquakes leaves Sigi Schmid’s side 13 points adrift of the Western Conference’s sixth and final playoff place, with four teams currently standing between them and postseason participation. One of those teams is expansion side Minnesota United, dubbed by many “the worst team in MLS history” back in March. Yes, it’s really that bad, just like the roster is really that bad. Not even the summer signing of Jonathan dos Santos could provide any semblance of midfield balance — LA have conceded 10 goals in the four games he’s played, and 25 goals during their ongoing 10-game winless skid (nine losses). LA’s streak of eight straight seasons qualifying for the playoffs will end. Anyway, Valeri Qazaishvili (Vako), Marco Ureña and Chris Wondolowski got the goals for San Jose, who overtake FC Dallas for sixth in the West.

Three moments that mattered

45+3′ — Vako smashes home from a corner kick — Among other things literally everything else, LA have struggled to defend set pieces this year — always a clear signal of a poorly disciplined side. That has yet to be addressed.

57′ — Smith sees red for a clumsy challenge — When it rains, it pours. It’s probably not a red, but this is the Galaxy’s 2017 season.

80′ — Quakes go route one, Ureña makes it 2-0 — It really, truly doesn’t get any more simple than this.

Man of the match: Jackson Yueill

Goalscorers: Vako (45+3′), Ureña (80′), Wondolowski (90+2′)

VIDEO: Sought-after Belotti scores the goal of the weekend

Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
It’s truly a wonder that Andrea Belotti didn’t join the $100-million club this summer, during a transfer window in which the collective footballing world lost its mind with regard to fees paid for some of the world’s best players.

The 23-year-old Italian international bagged 28 goals across all competitions last season (26 in Serie A), and he’s not yet arrived at one of the world’s 10 or 15 biggest clubs — Belotti just his third season at Torino, who, thanks in large part to his output, finished ninth last season.

Whatever Belotti might have cost someone yesterday (he has a $129-million release clause for clubs outside of Italy, for what it’s worth), you can safely assume it’s gone up $20 million following the stunning overhead kick he scored (below video) during Torino’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday. (Yes, it’s ridiculous to think one goal — no matter how spectacular it might have been — could inflate a player’s price so much, but this is the summer transfer window of 2017.)

Giovinco, Jozy send TFC 9 clear with derby delight in MTL

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): It’s finally time everyone stops beating around the bush, pretending like Toronto FC aren’t perfectly on course to go down as the best team in MLS history, pretending like there’s still a Supporters’ Shield “race” to be run. Following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over 401 Derby rivals Montreal Impact, TFC (56 points, with seven games to go) have every reason to believe they’ll break the all-time regular-season points record (68) and become the first team to reach the 70-point mark. Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, TFC’s goalscorers on Sunday, are finally healthy, together, and in increasingly fine form — 7 goals, 3 assists in 8 games; and, 3 goals in 6 games since returning from the Gold Cup. Sunday’s result makes it nine games without defeat for TFC (six wins) and sends Greg Vanney’s side nine points clear in the Shield race. Montreal, meanwhile, remain on the outside of the playoffs looking in, seventh place, still trailing Atlanta United on goal differential.

Three Four moments that mattered

41′ — Giovinco’s free kick baffles Bush — There is truly nothing a goalkeeper can do when Giovinco hits it this sweetly. (WATCH HERE)

52′ — Altidore gets on the end of a cross for 2-0 — Contrary to the haters’ popular belief, Altidore is actually good, and you should consider marking him (or any center forward, for that matter) inside the penalty area.

90+2′ — Piatti gives Montreal a lifeline — Alex Bono was spectacular for the entirety of regular time, but this mini-gaffe is the only thing that’ll replay over and over in his head tonight.

90+3′ — Giovinco answers right back for 3-1 — Just as quickly as Montreal came back into the game, Giovinco put them right back out of it.

Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Giovinco (41′, 90+3′), Altidore (52′), Piatti (90+2′)

VIDEO: Giovinco’s latest free-kick masterpiece feels like cheating

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
Sebastian Giovinco has already largely cemented his place as the best to ever play in MLS, and you can add the title of best free-kick taker in league history as well.

Giovinco became the all-time leader in free kicks scored (10) four weeks ago today, a tally which he’s already increased to a dozen as of halftime of Sunday’s 401 Derby clash between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact, thanks to this beauty which left Evan Bush standing in place, wondering how his life got to this point.

With David Villa back in the Spain squad this week, perhaps the path has been paved for Gian Piero Ventura to consider bringing Giovinco back into the Italian fold as well.