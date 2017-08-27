“Outstandingly good” – Klopp joins NBC crew pitchside at Anfield (video)

Jurgen Klopp is pretty pleased after Liverpool finished wiping the floor with Arsenal 4-0 on Sunday.

The Reds manager joined Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Gary Neville to talk about the blowout win, and heaped praise on his men, especially given their midweek match against Hoffenheim taxed the squad.

“I know it’s quite a challenge after an international game, being spot-on immediately, but if you really want, if you really want, then you can do it,” Klopp said. “We wanted to show our ambitions today and the boys did outstandingly good.

“I’m sure Arsenal was able to do much better, but we didn’t let them. We defended really well, the different spaces where they wanted to play. They had a high formation, we still played football. It was a more than good performance. 2-nil, 3-nil, 4-nil, I don’t care. You don’t need to beat Arsenal 4-0. You need to win.”

Klopp also talked about giving starting keeper Simon Mignolet a rest from the 18 — “Simon keeps the shirt” — and discussed the end of the transfer window. See the video above.

