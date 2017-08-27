More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Stream Live: Chelsea vs. Everton (Lineups)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT
Everton’s murderers’ row of early season opponents continues with a trip Stamford Bridge to face champions Chelsea on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Andreas Christensen move back to Chelsea’s bench as Cesc Fabregas returns to the lineup and David Luiz sits in the middle of a back three.

Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin an Ademola Lookman are on the bench for Everton.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Morata, PedroSubs: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi.

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Jagielka (c), Williams, Keane, Holgate, Davies, Gana, Sigurdsson, Rooney, SandroSubs: Stekelenburg, Lennon, Martina, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny.

Stream Live: West Brom vs. Stoke City

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT
USMNT mainstay Geoff Cameron moves into the midfield as Stoke City looks to build on its win over Arsenal with a Sunday trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold).

The host Baggies have started 2-0 with twin 1-0 wins over Burnley and Bournemouth, and won their League Cup match 3-1 at midweek.

Stoke is 1-1 having lost to Everton to open the season, and will have Saido Berahino and Bojan Krkic on the bench to start the match.

LINEUPS

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Livermore, Dawson, Barry, Brunt, Phillips, Morrison, Rondon, Rodriguez. Subs: Myhill, Wilson, Yacob, Field, McClean, Chadli, Burke.

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi; Cameron, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Jese, Shaqiri; Choupo-Moting. Subs: Grant; Johnson, Berahino, Adam, Crouch, Bojan, Ramadan.

MLS: Danladi’s double does it for MNUFC; CHI lose 4th straight

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): The Chicago Fire joined FC Dallas as former Supporters’ Shield contenders/waning MLS Cup favorites to suffer defeat and extend a horrifically long winless skid on Saturday. While FCD dropped to six games without a win, Chicago fell 2-1 at the hands of Minnesota United, their fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games. Abu Danladi scored each of the game’s first two goals, the no. 1 overall draft pick’s fourth and fifth this season, as the Loons picked up just their second win in nine games (five losses). The victory, Minnesota’s first away from home since enterting MLS, lifts Adrian Heath’s side three points clear of the Colorado Rapids in the race to avoid the Wooden Spoon (last-place finishers league-wide), while Chicago tumble to fourth after Columbus knocked off FCD to go third.

Three moments that mattered

36′ — Danladi hits an empty net for 1-0 — Ethan Finlay did most of the hard work here, getting forward and picking out Danladi atop the six-yard box; all the rookie had to do was not blow the open-net chance.

45′ — Danladi pokes it past Lampson for 2-0 — Danladi had considerably more to do for his second, as Jerome Thiesson’s cross arrived 10 yards from goal and at full-stretch. A tough, instinctive finish.

77′ – Accam gets in behind, makes it 2-1 — Bastian Schweinsteiger was brilliant not once, but twice, in setting up David Accam’s goal in the 77th minute. Accam’s apart, the finish, wasn’t exactly simple, either.

Man of the match: Abu Danladi

Goalscorers: Danladi (36′, 45′), Accam (77′)

MLS: FCD, ORL ride long winless skids; VAN, CLB get big wins

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT
Columbus Crew SC 2-1 FC Dallas

The game in 100 words (or less): It’s panic-button time in Dallas, after Oscar Pareja’s side fell to six games without a victory (four losses) on Saturday, falling 2-1 in Columbus. Ola Kamara and Jonathan Mensah got the goals for Gregg Berhalter’s side; Walker Zimmerman grabbed the late consolation tally for FCD, who have been outscored by a total of 14-5 in those six games. The defending Supporters’ Shield winners, who currently sit sixth in the Western Conference, will find themselves outside the playoff places at the end of weekend if the San Jose Earthquakes defeat the LA Galaxy on Sunday. Columbus, thanks to the victory, move up two places to third in the Eastern Conference.

Three moments that mattered

50′ — Kamara finishes Jimenez’s cross for 1-0 — Federico Higuain got the ball wide to Hector Jimenez, who played the simple cross into the box, and Kamara managed to keep his feet just long enough to open the scoring.

71′ — Mensah heads Higuain’s free kick for 2-0 — There was a time, not so long ago, when FCD were one of MLS’s two best defensive sides. At this point, it seems long, long ago.

78′ — Zimmerman rises above, and it’s 2-1 — Columbus, unlike their Saturday’s counterparts, have rarely been good defensively, especially against set pieces.

Man of the match: Federico Higuain

Goalscorers: Kamara (50′), Mensah (71′), Zimmerman (78′)

Orlando City SC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

The game in 100 words (or less): Let’s take a quick second to check in on Orlando City’s highest-paid player, and one of the highest-profile names in MLS history.

Well, that seems far from ideal. Saturday’s home defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps was the latest puzzling result in a thoroughly disappointing season for Jason Kreis’ side, who are now seven games without a win (five losses) and currently sit six points adrift of the sixth and final playoff place in the East. Orlando out-possessed Vancouver, 73-27; out-shot Vancouver, 25-7 (4-3 on target); crossed the ball a mind-numbing 48 times; and came within inches of an equalizing goal what felt like a dozen times altogether. Vancouver, meanwhile, vault all the way up to fourth in the West, past FCD and the Houston Dynamo, now five points clear of the playoff cut line.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Redding heads it into his own net — Tommy Redding could do little more than get his head to the ball as the free kick sailed into the box. Joe Bendik could do nothing to bail him out.

53′ — Shea lifts it over Bendik for 2-0 — Cheeky finish by Brek Shea, against his former club.

62′ — Larin heads home for a lifeline — In theory, having a skilled striker the size of Cyle Larin should always be this easy. In reality, not every cross is as perfect as this one from Yoshimar Yotun.

Man of the match: Marcel de Jong

Goalscorers: Redding (9′ – OG), Shea (53′), Larin (62′)

MLS: ATL leave it late in PHI; NE’s playoff hopes die in DC

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT
Philadelphia Union 2-2 Atlanta United

The game in 100 words (or less): Atlanta United’s defense, the expansion side’s achilles heel all season long, lapsed for no more than five minutes against the Philadelphia Union, and Tata Martino’s side struggled to a 2-2 draw which might ultimately cost them dearly in the playoffs race. With a chance to distance themselves from the Montreal Impact for sixth in the Eastern Conference, and set themselves up beautifully as the home-heavy portion of their schedule approaches, those five minutes cost Atlanta a pair of points against a 10-man Union side (Josh Yaro, 52nd minute) which held just 31 percent of possession on their home field. Roland Alberg and Alejandro Bedoya scored the Union’s goals, pulling Jim Curtin’s side to within three points of sixth place, while Atlanta remain a point back of Montreal (now level on games played, with 10 to go). Yamil Asad and Tyrone Mears blazed the comeback path for Atlanta.

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Alberg gets behind, slots it past Guzan for 1-0 — Someone along the Atlanta backline lost track of… well, just about every attacker in the box. The lofted through ball fell to the chest of Alberg, and the Dutchman showed great composure at close range to collect and finish the chance.

23′ — Bedoya reacts quickest, makes it 2-0 — Alberg whipped the corner kick into the box, Jack Elliott headed it on at the near post, and Bedoya contorted his body to put his foot on the ball and double the lead.

26′ — Asad roofs it from a tough angle, and it’s 2-1 — It’s unclear whether or not Josef Martinez meant to head this ball an entire 90 degrees away from goal. In the end, it simply looks like a brilliant assist.

90+1′ — Mears heads home from distance — It’s an unlucky goal to give up, but one the whole of their 40-minute man advantage, Atlanta were deserving of their point.

Man of the match: Roland Alberg

Goalscorers: Alberg (18′), Bedoya (23′), Asad (26′), Mears (90+1′)

D.C. United 1-0 New England Revolution

The game in 100 words (or less): Already seven points out of the playoff places in the East, losing to last-place D.C. United, 1-0 on Saturday, was almost surely the final nail in the Revolution’s coffin for the 2017 season. After winning three of four from mid-July to early August, the Revs have now lost back-to-back games to New York City FC and United. Luciano Acosta scored the game’s only goal, pulling Ben Olsen’s side to within a single point of the Revs in their bid to leave the East’s cellar..

Three One moments that mattered

71′ — Acosta pokes home from close range — Lloyd Sam floated the ball into the box, Kofi Opare headed back across the face of goal, and Acosta was the only player make the far-post run, which made it oh so easy to beat Cody Cropper.

Man of the match: Russell Canouse

Goalscorers: Acosta (71′)