Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win vs. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
LONDON — Chelsea had fun in the west London sun on Sunday as they breezed past a jaded Everton side 2-0.

First half goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata did the business for Antonio Conte‘s side who put in their best display of the embryonic Premier League season to right the ship ahead of the international break.

The reigning champs are almost back to their best.

Here’s what we learned from Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA’S RAPID RECOVERY

Whether they were actually hurtling towards another season of turmoil can be debated, but the signs were not good for Chelsea over preseason and early in the campaign.

Things looked a lot better for Antonio Conte in the bright sunshine at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Those reports of him being the favorite to be the next PL boss to leave his position and Chelsea seeking out Thomas Tuchel to replace him all seem rather silly now.

On Sunday they showed why there are the reigning Premier League champions in a dominant display despite still missing plenty of key players like Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa.

This recovery has been a rapid one.

On the opening day they lost 3-2 to Burnley in a bizarre game where they went down to nine men. They followed that up by beating Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in a gritty, yet truncated display.

This performance suggested the Blues are back to their best and they could have won by a more comfortable margin had Morata, Pedro and Victor Moses converted second half chances.

Chelsea have recovered rapidly from what many were calling an early-season meltdown. In the final days of the transfer window it appears they will strengthen further with a tough UEFA Champions League group stage challenge coming up, but with star players to return and new signings Tiemoue Bakayoko, Morata and Antonio Rudiger settling in well, things are slowly but surely coming together for Chelsea.

STATIC MORATA DELIVERING

With two goals and two assists, all with his head, in his first two Premier League home games it is safe to say Alvaro Morata is settling in rather well at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s most-expensive signing took time to adapt after arriving from Real Madrid for $96.5 million in July but he was given a standing ovation as he was subbed off late on in Sunday’s win.

The scary thing is that Morata has plenty of room for improvement.

He doesn’t charge around like Diego Costa up top and Conte cajoled his Spanish international striker on multiple occasions to try and close down Everton’s defense when they had the ball.

Morata is arguably a much better finisher than Costa and his ability in the air is well-suited to Chelsea’s game with crosses coming in from Marcos Alonso, Willian, Pedro and Fabregas.

As he came off Morata looked either slightly miffed at being substituted or perhaps it was disappointment in his own display.

That proves he knows he can deliver a better all-around performance but while he irons out the kinks and gets used to leading the line in the PL it won’t do him any harm to keep scoring and assisting.

EVERTON’S STRIKER SHORTAGE

Everton boss Ronald Koeman cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as Stamford Bridge sweltered in the afternoon sun.

His Toffees looked like a side which had played at Man City on Monday and then in the Europa League on Thursday before traveling back from Split, Croatia. In midfield they were sluggish with Tom Davies and Idrissa Gana Gueye giving the ball away and the former was hooked off at half time.

Jordan Pickford‘s kicking was off and center backs Michael Keane and Ashley Williams collided on more than one occasion as they tried to clear the ball. Simply put, it was an off day for an Everton side who looked to be feeling the effects of three away games in six days.

Yet up front is where the biggest problem remains for Koeman.

In their first three PL games all they have is Wayne Rooney‘s two goals in his opening two PL games back at Everton. Sandro Ramirez cut an isolated figure up top on his own with Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson in support of him. Rooney was booked and looked agitated throughout as he snatched at a shot and was heckled by the home fans just a few days after announcing his retirement from the English national team. The hope is that Rooney’s England retirement would rejuvenate his club career and provide the goals Everton need to achieve their lofty ambitions.

They will need a lot more than that.

Koeman’s insistence that he still needs a striker in the final four days of the transfer window is legitimate. Rooney teed up Sandro in the second half but the Spaniard hesitated and had his shot blocked when clean through. Sigurdsson and others buzzed around but there was no cutting edge, no real threat up top in a narrow 3-4-2-1 formation for the Toffees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman are top young talents who possess pace and can possible score 5-10 goals per season, at best. But if Everton are to challenge for the top four, as they hope to, they’ll need more than that.

There is a Lukaku-sized hole in Everton’s attack and no matter how many top-class attacking midfielders they have, they’ve simply lacked a cutting edge in the final third and weren’t near Chelsea’s box often enough.

West Brom 1-1 Stoke City: Spoils split at Hawthorns

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
  • Rodriguez opens scoring
  • Crouch gifted equalizer
  • Baggies still unbeaten
  • Stoke moves to 1-1-1

West Brom is no longer perfect but remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the Hawthorns on Sunday

It took until the hour mark for West Brom to get a shot on target, but Jay Rodriguez made it count for the Baggies lone goal.

Stoke needed miscommunication between West Brom backstop Ben Foster and center back Ahmed Hegazi to level it late through Peter Crouch.

Stoke rises ninth with four points, while West Brom remains in the Top Four with seven.

A pair of early corners came West Brom’s way, but James Morrison grounded the second wide of the goal.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was felled in the box by a clever Chris Brunt to not avail, and Bruno Martins Indi came close to hooking a loose ball in for an opener in the 10th minute.

Kurt Zouma dribbled to 22 yards out before lashing a deflected shot that Ben Foster did well to tip over the bar.

A dangerous swooping 38th minute free kick from Chris Brunt went through the hands of Jack Butland thanks to some back post contact and was called a foul.

 

Rodriguez finally snapped a goal into the proceedings at the hour mark, a diving back post header making it 1-0.

Stoke capitalized on a massive error to make it 1-1, with Crouch nabbing his 199th career goal off an Ahmed Hegazi error.

Choupo-Moting saw a back post effort blocked by Allan Nyom in the 87th minute as the Potters looked for a winner.

Stream Live: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
The big one’s here, as Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool hope to bring midweek Champions League form to Sunday’s visit from Arsenal (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Liverpool – Arsenal ]

The Reds poured forth against Hoffenheim to clinch a spot in the group stage of the UCL, but now face a rested Arsenal squad at Anfield.

Alexis Sanchez returns for Arsenal, while Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench with Danny Welbeck starting up top.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Ward, Klavan, Alexander, Grujic, Milner, Solanke, Sturridge.

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Alexis; Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud.

Stream Live: Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Burnley

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
Burnley hopes to spring another surprise win when it visits Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports Gold).

[ STREAM: Spurs vs. Burnley ]

Victor Wanyama is out of Spurs’ 18, with Heung-Min Son taking his place in the XI.

Burnley has new signing Chris Wood on the bench as in-form Sam Vokes maintains his spot as the Clarets’ top striker.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Oakley-Boothe, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Arfield, Defour, Brady; Vokes. Subs: Westwood, Bardsley, Wood, Long, Taylor, Barnes, Pope.