Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

VIDEO: Sought-after Belotti scores the goal of the weekend

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
It’s truly a wonder that Andrea Belotti didn’t join the $100-million club this summer, during a transfer window in which the collective footballing world lost its mind with regard to fees paid for some of the world’s best players.

The 23-year-old Italian international bagged 28 goals across all competitions last season (26 in Serie A), and he’s not yet arrived at one of the world’s 10 or 15 biggest clubs — Belotti just his third season at Torino, who, thanks in large part to his output, finished ninth last season.

Whatever Belotti might have cost someone yesterday (he has a $129-million release clause for clubs outside of Italy, for what it’s worth), you can safely assume it’s gone up $20 million following the stunning overhead kick he scored (below video) during Torino’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday. (Yes, it’s ridiculous to think one goal — no matter how spectacular it might have been — could inflate a player’s price so much, but this is the summer transfer window of 2017.)

Giovinco, Jozy send TFC 9 clear with derby delight in MTL

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): It’s finally time everyone stops beating around the bush, pretending like Toronto FC aren’t perfectly on course to go down as the best team in MLS history, pretending like there’s still a Supporters’ Shield “race” to be run. Following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over 401 Derby rivals Montreal Impact, TFC (56 points, with seven games to go) have every reason to believe they’ll break the all-time regular-season points record (68) and become the first team to reach the 70-point mark. Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, TFC’s goalscorers on Sunday, are finally healthy, together, and in increasingly fine form — 7 goals, 3 assists in 8 games; and, 3 goals in 6 games since returning from the Gold Cup. Sunday’s result makes it nine games without defeat for TFC (six wins) and sends Greg Vanney’s side nine points clear in the Shield race. Montreal, meanwhile, remain on the outside of the playoffs looking in, seventh place, still trailing Atlanta United on goal differential.

Three Four moments that mattered

41′ — Giovinco’s free kick baffles Bush — There is truly nothing a goalkeeper can do when Giovinco hits it this sweetly. (WATCH HERE)

52′ — Altidore gets on the end of a cross for 2-0 — Contrary to the haters’ popular belief, Altidore is actually good, and you should consider marking him (or any center forward, for that matter) inside the penalty area.

90+2′ — Piatti gives Montreal a lifeline — Alex Bono was spectacular for the entirety of regular time, but this mini-gaffe is the only thing that’ll replay over and over in his head tonight.

90+3′ — Giovinco answers right back for 3-1 — Just as quickly as Montreal came back into the game, Giovinco put them right back out of it.

Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Giovinco (41′, 90+3′), Altidore (52′), Piatti (90+2′)

VIDEO: Giovinco’s latest free-kick masterpiece feels like cheating

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
Sebastian Giovinco has already largely cemented his place as the best to ever play in MLS, and you can add the title of best free-kick taker in league history as well.

Giovinco became the all-time leader in free kicks scored (10) four weeks ago today, a tally which he’s already increased to a dozen as of halftime of Sunday’s 401 Derby clash between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact, thanks to this beauty which left Evan Bush standing in place, wondering how his life got to this point.

With David Villa back in the Spain squad this week, perhaps the path has been paved for Gian Piero Ventura to consider bringing Giovinco back into the Italian fold as well.

Arena names 26 to latest USMNT roster for 2018 WCQ

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT
10 days from now, the U.S. national team could be all but officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

That is, of course, the best-case scenario — a pair of wins over Costa Rica (Friday, Sept. 1) and Honduras (Tuesday, Sept. 5) during the penultimate pair of Hexagonal fixtures. The worst-case scenario is… well, worse.

On Sunday, Bruce Arena named the 26 players he’ll require to secure six more points and send the USMNT onto 14 points, which would then require just a single point from the final two games of the Hex to secure a top-three spot and automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament.

The biggest question, answered: With established staring center back John Brooks unavailable for the next three months due to a thigh injury, Arena did what many expected him to do: a pair of left-footed center backs, Matt Besler and Tim Ream, will now line up as Geoff Cameron‘s partner in central defense.

FULL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake).

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Moenchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

Dembele faces impossible task at Barcelona: Being Neymar

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Only two years ago, Ousmane Dembele was playing in France’s lower divisions with modest club Rennes.

On Friday, he became the second-most expensive player in soccer history when Barcelona picked him to replace Neymar in a deal that could reach $173 million.

The talented 20-year-old French forward suddenly turned into a star by joining the Spanish powerhouse in a transfer surpassed only by the Brazilian star’s recent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now the pressure is on Dembele to prove his worth and show that Barcelona did the right thing by choosing him to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona is hoping to re-establish its successful attacking trio, so it’s probably no coincidence that there is a lot of Neymar in the young Dembele — from the quickness to the nifty skills to the audacity to the ability to dazzle.

Barcelona is already calling him the “prince of the dribble,” someone who can amaze fans with his “sublime skill and gutsy flair.” The club boasted Dembele as one of the “most promising young stars in European football,” a player who has a “golden future.” And it praised him as being “versatile, spectacular and efficient,” someone “almost impossible” to be stopped by the rival defenses.

“He is a player who generates a lot of excitement and a lot of expectations,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We expect a lot from him.”

Dembele has already shown signs that he has the potential to shine and one day reach the same heights of someone like Neymar.

He scored the winner when France defeated England 3-2 in a friendly back in June, in what was his seventh appearance with the French national team. One dazzling moment in that game gave fans a glimpse of Dembele’s talent. Early in the second half, he picked up a loose ball on defense and flicked it past England defender Kyle Walker – one of the quickest in the Premier League – and left him trailing on a pulsating 60-meter run toward the goal.

Although slight in build, Dembele has huge upper-body strength, enabling him to ride heavy challenges and use his body to hold off opponents running alongside him. He is a constant threat with his assists, and can play well on both flanks of the field and through the middle.

“You can’t tell if he’s right-footed or left-footed, he can strike with both feet,” Julien Stephan, Dembele’s coach in Rennes’ reserve team, said in an interview on the club’s website. “He’s a great competitor and he is not bothered by the pressure. He plays naturally whether it’s in front of 3,000, 30,000 or 100,000 people.”

It’s been a rapid rise for the lean forward since he was first spotted by a Rennes scout as an 8-year-old in the northern city of Evreux. The club monitored him closely and brought him to its youth academy by the time he was 13.

Coaches were quickly impressed, and he was promoted to Rennes’ reserve team in the beginning of the 2014-15 season.

“Everyone was talking to me about another player his age, but I only saw him,” said Armand Djire, the Rennes recruiter who got a first look at Dembele. “We brought the family to Rennes and took care of their professional and personal needs. We did everything possible so Ousmane could arrive at (main team) in the best possible conditions.”

By the time he was 17, Dembele had already made his first-team debut in the French league, scoring his first goal as a professional in a match against Girondins only two weeks after his debut.

In his two seasons as a professional in with the club from northern France, Dembele played 78 matches, scoring 22 goals and setting up 25 others.

He became a top prospect for European clubs, and Borussia Dortmund signed him last year in a transfer worth $16.7 million. He scored six goals and set up 13 others in 32 Bundesliga games, turning into Barcelona’s top target the moment Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth more than $260 million.

Neymar had arrived as a possible successor to Messi, and when he left, the club had to find someone else to take on that difficult desk.

Dembele, who will wear Neymar’s former No. 11 jersey, became Barcelona’s most expensive transfer ever, costing $124 million plus possible add-ons that could increase the value up to 40 percent of the original fee. Rennes will be entitled to about $47.2 million of the amount paid to Dortmund, meaning he’s also the club’s biggest transfer all-time.

“The market has been shooting up in the last few days. It seems that every club will be signing their most expensive player from now on. The prices have gone up a lot since Neymar’s buyout clause was paid,” Valverde said, adding that he hopes Dembele “will be prepared” to handle the pressure that comes with a move of this magnitude.

Dembele, whose mother is from Mauritania and his father is from Mali, was making his professional debut only 21 months ago, and now all eyes will be on him every time he steps on the field.

“He didn’t choose to be in one of the biggest transfers in the history of football, but I think that he is strong enough mentally to bear this burden,” Stephan said. “We will continue to follow his evolution with great attention and pleasure.”