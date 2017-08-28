More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BVB begins to spend Dembele money with Yarmolenko

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on the same day Barcelona unveiled its $173 million purchase of ex-BVB talent Ousmane Dembele.

Andriy Yarmolenko is joining the BVB attack, the 27-year-old rumored to cost the Bundesliga powers about $30 million.

Yarmolenko has spent his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 times with 89 assists in 339 appearances.

He has 19 goals and 18 assists outside of Ukrainian league and Cup play, seven and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Yarmolenko shares a primary position with 18-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, though both are quite versatile in the attacking third.

He also has the second-most goals in Ukraine national team history, 19 behind legendary Andriy Shevchenko.

Deschamps says “future will say” when Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

Nigel French/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

His nickname is probably Pickle, right?

Dembele arrives trying to avoid comparisons with Neymar

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Newly-signed Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele said there is a long way to go before he can be compared to Neymar, as he was officially introduced by the Catalan club on Monday.

The 20-year-old Dembele tried to avoid any parallels with the Brazilian star who left in a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason.

“There is a difference between me and Neymar,” Dembele said through a translator. “He is one of the best players in the world, he is excellent. I’m young, I’ve only played two seasons as a professional. I’m trying to learn every day, I’m trying to improve.”

Dembele said he was fulling a dream by joining the club he cheered for since he was a child, and that he was looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi.

“I want to learn from him,” he said. “He is a fantastic player, the best in history. It will be an honor to play in his team. I want to see how he plays, I want to see what he does on the field and off the field. I’m here to learn.”

Dembele and FC Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona paid 105 million euros ($125 million) to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, plus possible add-ons that could reach 147 million euros ($175 million) and would make the Frenchman the second-highest transfer in soccer history.

“It’s not a pressure,” he said. “The market has changed. What is important is that I do my job on the field. I’m not going to be affected by the amount of the transfer.”

Barcelona said more than 17,000 fans were at the Camp Nou Stadium to get their first look at Dembele in a presentation that was delayed by approximately two hours because of a bureaucratic issue that was keeping the youngster from signing the new contract.

Dembele underwent a medical before finally signing the contract alongside Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

He changed from his suit into the team’s No. 11 shirt that Neymar used to wear, then greeted the crowd before doing a few tricks with the ball and exchanging passes with members of the club’s youth squads.

He also received the keys to the car he was awarded from one of the team’s sponsors.

Before his first press conference as a Barcelona player, Dembele posed with the team’s shirt along with his family.

Dembele’s five-year contract has a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($478 million).

He was signed after Neymar left for PSG in a deal worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million) just before the start of the season.

Barcelona initially tried to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool but negotiations did not develop.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez did not dismiss the possibility that Coutinho may still arrive, saying that the club was still negotiating to bring one or two players before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

Barcelona had already added forward Gerard Deulofeu, who was with Everton but used to play for the team’s youth squads, and Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who was playing in China.

Barcelona won its first two games in the Spanish league.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

VIDEO: Evansville senior fires goal from halfway line

http://gopurpleaces.com/index.aspx?path=msoc
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
College soccer is back, and one player kicked off his senior season with a bang.

Evansville midfielder Ian McGrath scored and posted two assists in a season-opening win over D-2 side Anderson, but saved his best for the Aces’ first D-1 opponent of the season.

[ PL PLAYBACK: 20 teams, 20 hot takes ]

McGrath spied Marshall’s goalkeeper well off his line in the 39th minute, and set himself up to launch a bold attempt from midfield. The backstop could only get a piece of the ball, which wound up as the match winner in Huntington.

The 6-foot-4 McGrath comes from the ranks of the Chicago Fire Juniors, and is coming off an 11-goal junior season. He’s played center midfield and center back during his time in college.