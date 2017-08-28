More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Dembele arrives trying to avoid comparisons with Neymar

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Newly-signed Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele said there is a long way to go before he can be compared to Neymar, as he was officially introduced by the Catalan club on Monday.

The 20-year-old Dembele tried to avoid any parallels with the Brazilian star who left in a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason.

“There is a difference between me and Neymar,” Dembele said through a translator. “He is one of the best players in the world, he is excellent. I’m young, I’ve only played two seasons as a professional. I’m trying to learn every day, I’m trying to improve.”

Dembele said he was fulling a dream by joining the club he cheered for since he was a child, and that he was looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi.

“I want to learn from him,” he said. “He is a fantastic player, the best in history. It will be an honor to play in his team. I want to see how he plays, I want to see what he does on the field and off the field. I’m here to learn.”

Dembele and FC Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona paid 105 million euros ($125 million) to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, plus possible add-ons that could reach 147 million euros ($175 million) and would make the Frenchman the second-highest transfer in soccer history.

“It’s not a pressure,” he said. “The market has changed. What is important is that I do my job on the field. I’m not going to be affected by the amount of the transfer.”

Barcelona said more than 17,000 fans were at the Camp Nou Stadium to get their first look at Dembele in a presentation that was delayed by approximately two hours because of a bureaucratic issue that was keeping the youngster from signing the new contract.

Dembele underwent a medical before finally signing the contract alongside Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

He changed from his suit into the team’s No. 11 shirt that Neymar used to wear, then greeted the crowd before doing a few tricks with the ball and exchanging passes with members of the club’s youth squads.

He also received the keys to the car he was awarded from one of the team’s sponsors.

Before his first press conference as a Barcelona player, Dembele posed with the team’s shirt along with his family.

Dembele’s five-year contract has a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($478 million).

He was signed after Neymar left for PSG in a deal worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million) just before the start of the season.

Barcelona initially tried to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool but negotiations did not develop.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez did not dismiss the possibility that Coutinho may still arrive, saying that the club was still negotiating to bring one or two players before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

Barcelona had already added forward Gerard Deulofeu, who was with Everton but used to play for the team’s youth squads, and Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who was playing in China.

Barcelona won its first two games in the Spanish league.

VIDEO: Evansville senior fires goal from halfway line

http://gopurpleaces.com/index.aspx?path=msoc
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
College soccer is back, and one player kicked off his senior season with a bang.

Evansville midfielder Ian McGrath scored and posted two assists in a season-opening win over D-2 side Anderson, but saved his best for the Aces’ first D-1 opponent of the season.

McGrath spied Marshall’s goalkeeper well off his line in the 39th minute, and set himself up to launch a bold attempt from midfield. The backstop could only get a piece of the ball, which wound up as the match winner in Huntington.

The 6-foot-4 McGrath comes from the ranks of the Chicago Fire Juniors, and is coming off an 11-goal junior season. He’s played center midfield and center back during his time in college.

Brazil doctor: Liverpool’s Coutinho in “perfect condition” to play

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Philippe Coutinho is fit to play in Brazil’s two World Cup qualifiers this week, according to the national team doctor.

That’s despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s assertion that Coutinho is missing from the Reds not because of a desire to move to Barcelona, but because of a back injury.

The Liverpool Echo has this quote from Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, “From a medical point of view, Philippe is in the perfect condition to play.”

Coutinho’s availability has been listed as “off limits” by Liverpool all summer long, and at one point Barca was said to relent on the idea of signing him. But reports of the player’s desire to join Barca have gone from “if Liverpool’s okay with it” to “he’s emailed a transfer request” as the weeks have gone on.

The latest reported offer would reach $176 million with incentives, and rumors say Liverpool have any number of options to help replace him. That includes Monday reports of Renato Sanches and Thomas Lemar coming to Anfield.

Lemar has a 14-goal season at age 21, something Coutinho reached just last season, and also has 24 assists with Monaco. The in-form Reds would risk Lemar taking time to adjust to the level of the Premier League, but that’s about it.

The Reds could make $100 million in profit in making the “exchange” of attackers. Wow.

Regardless, at least we’ll get to see Coutinho work his magic for the first time in a while.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Asian groups

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
Iran and Brazil, along with host Russia, are the only teams so far assured of a place at the 2018 World Cup. Three more Asian teams will secure their place in the tournament draw in December over the next week as qualifying resumes.

With Iran already securing qualification from Group A, South Korea and Uzbekistan are vying for the second automatic qualifying spot. In Group B, there is a three-way tussle between Japan, Saudi Arabia and Asian Cup champion Australia to finish in the top two.

The two third-place teams from each group will contest a playoff in October to determine who goes into an intercontinental qualifier against the fourth-place team in qualifying from CONCACAF, the North and Central America and the Caribbean confederation.

GROUP A

After all the upheaval from two recent losses that cost Uli Stielike his job as coach, South Korea has a one-point cushion over third-place Uzbekistan and can secure a place in Russia with victory at home against unbeaten Iran on Thursday – if Uzbekistan loses in China. Any other combination of results will leave the second spot up for grabs when the South Koreans travel to Tashkent five days later for its final group game.

South Korea has qualified for the last eight World Cups, and former South Korea midfielder Shin Tae-yong has taken over as coach with the sole aim of extending that streak to nine.

Fourth-place Syria, which is four points behind South Korea and still has a chance to qualify automatically, will play Qatar on neutral territory in Malaysia on Thursday. China and 2022 World Cup host Qatar each need two wins from the last two matches to stay in the mix.

GROUP B

Second-place Saudi Arabia kicks off match day nine at the fourth-place United Arab Emirates in a strong position to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Japan leads the group with 17 points, a one-point buffer over Australia and Saudi Arabia – countries it will meet in its last two games in Saitama and Jeddah, five days apart – and seven points clear of the UAE.

The Japanese could secure qualification for a sixth consecutive World Cup with a win over Australia, but two losses or two draws over the six-day span could see them slip to third.

Unbeaten Australia will be without injured captain Mile Jedinak. Tim Cahill, a veteran of three World Cups and 100 games for Australia, is hoping his team can finally produce its first win in Japan since 1969.

“I’m very focused on being prepared and making sure we are ready for such a big occasion,” Cahill said.

Thailand hosts Iraq on Thursday in a game between two teams which have no chance of making it to Russia.

Top five players to watch ahead of Deadline Day

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT
It appears that unlike recent summer transfer windows we will see plenty of monster deals done in the final days of the window.

Deadline Day should be a fun one. Bring it on.

Below is a look at the top five Premier League players who could well be on the move on or before Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline with the future of several of the PL’s biggest stars shrouded in uncertainty.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – To Barcelona

Getty Images

With Liverpool bidding a club-record $71 million for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, it seems like there’s some movement in this situation. Why would a club already loaded with attacking talents (Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Lallana et al.) try to add another attacking midfielder? Coutinho, 25, is said to be “desperate” to make the move to Barcelona happen but the Catalan club have had several bids turned down, the last for over $190 million. Liverpool insist he is not for sale but if Barcelona come in with one more massive bid, does the Brazilian playmaker go?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) – To Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City

Getty Images

Part of the “I’ve got one year left on my contract” brigade at Arsenal, the Ox has turned down a new deal with the Gunners and both Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be seriously sniffing around his situation. The versatile England international just turned 24 and has shone in a wing-back role for Arsenal over the past 6-8 months. Oxlade-Chamberlain can get UEFA Champions League action at both Liverpool and Chelsea, while Manchester City are said to be long-time admirers too. with the situations regarding Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and others just as unclear about Oxalde-Chamberlain’s future at Arsenal, this will be intriguing to see what decision Arsenal make. Do they cash in on the Ox or risk losing him for nothing? Arsenal is said to want $45 million for him and Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee.

Diego Costa (Chelsea) – To Everton, Atletico Madrid

Getty Images

The saga of the summer is set for an interesting finale. Diego Costa, 28, is still hanging out in Brazil and refusing to return to Chelsea until they sell him to Atletico Madrid. With the Spanish outfit unable to register new players until January 2018, that presents a signficannt spanner in the works of any deal. Chelsea is said to want over $60 million for Costa but Atleti know he is proving difficult and their offer is said to be way short of that. Everton have emerged as contenders to sign Costa, perhaps on loan until January or maybe even permanently with Ronald Koeman stating he needs a new striker to complete his big-money overhaul. The thought of Costa playing in front of Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson will have fans of the Toffees salivating.

Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – To Chelsea, Liverpool

Getty Images

Southampton insist their team captain Virgil van Dijk is not for sale despite the Dutchman training with the reserves for most of preseason and also handing in a very public transfer request. Van Dijk, 26, saw a move to Liverpool completely evaporate early in the window after the Reds apologized publicly for allegedly reaching out directly to the player. Despite Jurgen Klopp‘s side saying they have “ended their pursuit” in the player, it appears the Reds may make a late move for the towering center back. Southampton continue to state VVD isn’t for sale but if Liverpool or Chelsea offered over $80 million for the elegant defender, surely it would make them reconsider. Saints have handled life without VVD very well for the past eight months since he was injured but there’s no doubt he would make whatever team he is playing for better. If van Dijk is still a Southampton player on Sept. 1 then he will face the prospect of either making up and playing for Saints at least until January, or sitting out the opening half of the season in a World Cup year. Neither scenario is ideal.

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – To Manchester City

Getty Images

The Chilean star returned for Arsenal at Liverpool on Sunday but cut a forlorn figure as the Gunners were hammered 4-0. With less than 12 months on his contract remaining (Arsenal’s contract strategy boggles the mind) Sanchez holds most of the aces in negotiations. Arsene Wenger has repeated multiple times that he’s hopeful Sanchez will stay, but given another summer of unrest and a poor start to the season Sanchez must be hoping to get out of the Emirates Stadium as quickly as possible. Sanchez, 28, has been chased by Manchester City and linking up with the man who took him to Barcelona, Pep Guardiola makes sense. Do City need another attacking player? Probably not. But when has that ever stopped them in the past? Arsenal selling to a direct PL rival seems unlikely but if a bid of over $70 million comes in for Sanchez between now and Thursday it would make a lot of sense to sell him and move on from this sorry saga.

Bonus: Gareth Bale‘s situation at Real Madrid could be an intriguing one to follow with Manchester United said to have offered over $118 million for the Welshman, while Thomas Lemar could be closing in on a move to Liverpool with the Arsenal target the subject of a $71 million bid from Liverpool.