More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Frank de Boer’s future in doubt at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just three games into the season Frank De Boer‘s future at Crystal Palace appears to already be in a perilous state.

[ MORE: De Boer questions courage

Multiple reports claim a meeting is scheduled between Palace chairman Steve Parish and de Boer on Monday to discuss the disastrous start to the new season.

After three-straight defeats to open up the Premier League campaign Palace sit in 19th place in the table and have yet to score a goal.

De Boer, 47, has asked his team to play a possession-based style from defense and that has cost them dear in home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start the season.

Hiring the Dutchman was always a brave move from Palace, especially as they kept intact a squad which was constructed by Sam Allardyce with a completely different playing philosophy in mind, but it appears alarm bells are already ringing as the Eagles looks set to be embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Former Palace striker and manager Dougie Freedman was appointed as the new sporting director last week and it is believed he could step in if de Boer was put out of his misery just 62 days after taking charge of Palace.

With games against Burnley and Southampton coming up after the international break, the Palace hierarchy will already see those as must-win before a torrid schedule in September and October.

That run of games sees Palace head to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting reigning PL champions Chelsea in a brutal three-game stretch.

Right now it appears de Boer is unlikely to be in charge of the Eagles for much longer and if he was fired after just three games in charge it would set a new Premier League record for the fewest games for a manager before being fired.

De Boer’s 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan last season was disastrous.

If he was to lose his job at Palace just three games into the season it would be utterly embarrassing for the legendary Dutch defender.

Report: Liverpool bid $71 million for Thomas Lemar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

So, are Liverpool spending the Philippe Coutinho cash already?

Sky Sports is reporting that Jurgen Klopp‘s men have bid a club-record $71 million for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar who can play out wide or centrally in attack.

Lemar, 21, has been a target for Arsenal and Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window but it appeared that Monaco did not want to sell the French national team winger after already allowing Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to leave and Kylian Mbappe close to joining PSG.

Per the report Monaco have yet to reject the transfer bid from Liverpool.

Do Liverpool need another flying winger? After they destroyed Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield, it would appear not, especially with Coutinho and Adam Lallana to come into the team.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have given Klopp plenty of trickery and pace in attack, but Lemar would offer something slightly different as he can drift inside and link up play in Liverpool’s fluid system. His sublime crossing ability from the left would also be perfect to deliver chances for the likes of Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.

Still, you can’t help but think that if club-record bids are going in for another attacking midfielder then perhaps a decision has been made about Coutinho with Barcelona still hopeful of signing the Brazilian midfielder for over $190 million.

You would think Liverpool would be focusing on signing a few more defense-minded players in the final days of the transfer window but Klopp is Klopp and Liverpool have shown the best form of defense, at least for them, is attack.

Sounders 1-1 Timbers: Stalemate in battle for Western summit

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers each missed a golden opportunity to go multiple points clear atop the Western Conference on Sunday, instead playing one another to a disjointed 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field. Cristian Roldan put Seattle ahead after just 18 minutes, but Diego Valeri equalized from the penalty spot during first-half stoppage time. Seattle’s unbeaten run was extended to 11 games (six wins) in the process, though Brian Schmetzer’s side will feel like they left more on the table given the discrepancy of clear-cut scoring chances which tilted in their favor. Portland’s unbeaten run stands at three games, though their two-game mini-winning streak fell by wayside. The Sounders (42 points) remain top of the West for the time being, with the Timbers just a single point behind. Sporting Kansas City trail Seattle with two games in hand (three on Portland).

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dempsey, Bradley highlight USMNT roster for WCQ ]

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Roldan cleans up a goal-line scramble for 1-0 — Timbers Attempt To Defend Set Pieces, Vol. 631

45+2′ — Mattocks wins a PK, Valeri converts it — Darren Mattocks might or might not have actually been touched by anyone wearing white, but Mark Geiger gave the penalty regardless, and Valeri converted with aplomb.

56′ — Attinella denies Morris on the breakaway — Nicolas Lodeiro played Jordan Morris through with the inch-perfect through ball, and Morris even got the chance onto his favored right foot, but Jeff Attinella came off his line to make the big stop.

Man of the match: Cristian Roldan

Goalscorers: Roldan (18′), Valeri (45+2′ – PK)

Quakes win Cali Clasico 3-0, end Galaxy’s season in August

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): Mercifully, the LA Galaxy’s 2017 season is over. Though it might not yet be official (they’ve still got nine more games to play, sadly), Sunday’s 3-0 Cali Clasico defeat at the hands of the San Jose Earthquakes leaves Sigi Schmid’s side 13 points adrift of the Western Conference’s sixth and final playoff place, with four teams currently standing between them and postseason participation. One of those teams is expansion side Minnesota United, dubbed by many “the worst team in MLS history” back in March. Yes, it’s really that bad, just like the roster is really that bad. Not even the summer signing of Jonathan dos Santos could provide any semblance of midfield balance — LA have conceded 10 goals in the four games he’s played, and 25 goals during their ongoing 10-game winless skid (nine losses). LA’s streak of eight straight seasons qualifying for the playoffs will end. Anyway, Valeri Qazaishvili (Vako), Marco Ureña and Chris Wondolowski got the goals for San Jose, who overtake FC Dallas for sixth in the West.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dempsey, Bradley highlight USMNT roster for WCQ ]

Three moments that mattered

45+3′ — Vako smashes home from a corner kick — Among other things literally everything else, LA have struggled to defend set pieces this year — always a clear signal of a poorly disciplined side. That has yet to be addressed.

57′ — Smith sees red for a clumsy challenge — When it rains, it pours. It’s probably not a red, but this is the Galaxy’s 2017 season.

80′ — Quakes go route one, Ureña makes it 2-0 — It really, truly doesn’t get any more simple than this.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Jackson Yueill

Goalscorers: Vako (45+3′), Ureña (80′), Wondolowski (90+2′)

La Liga: Asensio shines like a star, but Real Madrid draw Valencia

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Marco Asensio was impressive again, but his two remarkable goals were enough only to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia in Real Madrid’s home opener in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Asensio scored the second of his two goals from a free kick in the 83rd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dempsey, Bradley highlight USMNT roster for WCQ ]

The disappointing result left the defending champions two points behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes — the three teams which have won each of their first two matches.

“We deserved more, but you can’t always win,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We had several clear chances to score but couldn’t do it. I’m not happy with the result but I’m proud of the game we played.”

Asensio scored Madrid’s opener in the 10th with a neat run through the middle after a defensive blunder by Valencia. Asensio calmly finished with a well-placed left-foot shot into the left corner.

His second goal came only six minutes after Valencia had taken a 2-1 lead. He struck a low free kick that went around the wall and was too much for Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

“We let two points escape,” Madrid right back Dani Carvajal said.

[ MORE: Torino’s Andrea Belotti scores the goal of the weekend ]

Valencia, coming off a 1-0 win against Las Palmas in the opener, equalized a few minutes after Asensio’s first goal with a close-range shot by Carlos Soler. The visitors went ahead in the second half with a low strike from inside the area by French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

“Both teams could have ended with the victory,” Valencia coach Marcelino said. “But the draw turned out to be a good result for us and I’m proud of my players.”

Madrid struggled offensively without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema wasted opportunities in front of the goal, including from close-range in the 88th. His injury-time header struck the post after being tipped by the goalkeeper.

Neto had already made a great save against Luka Modric’s strike from just outside the area midway through the second half.

[ MORE: Dembele faces impossible task at Barcelona — being Neymar ]

A few minutes later, it was Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas who brilliantly stopped a free kick shot by Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo.

Before the game, Madrid was officially handed the La Liga trophy it won last season.

Madrid, which had opened with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna, was without suspended defender Sergio Ramos.

On Saturday, Barcelona won 2-0 at Alaves with a pair of goals by Lionel Messi. Atletico Madrid earned its first league victory with a 5-1 rout at Las Palmas.

Paulo Henrique Ganso scored with a brilliant touch in the 83rd minute to give Sevilla a 1-0 win at Getafe.

The Brazilian midfielder neatly redirected the ball into the net after a low cross from the right, securing Sevilla its first league victory.

Sevilla was coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.

Getafe had opened with a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Leganes defeated Espanyol 1-0 Sunday to continue its perfect start in the Spanish league.

Argentine defender Martin Mantovani scored in the first half to give Leganes the away victory.

It was the second straight win for Leganes, which made its first-division debut last season.

“It’s the type of game that is worth more than three points, it’s an incredible result,” Mantovani said. “We are off to a very good start. We worked very hard in the offseason for this. We can’t get too excited, but it gives us motivation to keep working.”

Mantovani said he forgot to honor his pregnant wife during the goal celebration, having promised her to put the ball under his shirt if he scored.

“She is going to kill me,” he said, smiling.

Athletic Bilbao improved from its opening draw at home by defeating Eibar 1-0 with a first-half goal by Aritz Aduriz.

The veteran striker scored with a close-range header at Eibar’s Ipurua Stadium.

Eibar opened with a 1-0 win at Malaga.