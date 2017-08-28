Frank de Boer’s future in doubt at Crystal Palace

Just three games into the season Frank De Boer‘s future at Crystal Palace appears to already be in a perilous state.

Multiple reports claim a meeting is scheduled between Palace chairman Steve Parish and de Boer on Monday to discuss the disastrous start to the new season.

After three-straight defeats to open up the Premier League campaign Palace sit in 19th place in the table and have yet to score a goal.

De Boer, 47, has asked his team to play a possession-based style from defense and that has cost them dear in home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start the season.

Hiring the Dutchman was always a brave move from Palace, especially as they kept intact a squad which was constructed by Sam Allardyce with a completely different playing philosophy in mind, but it appears alarm bells are already ringing as the Eagles looks set to be embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Former Palace striker and manager Dougie Freedman was appointed as the new sporting director last week and it is believed he could step in if de Boer was put out of his misery just 62 days after taking charge of Palace.

With games against Burnley and Southampton coming up after the international break, the Palace hierarchy will already see those as must-win before a torrid schedule in September and October.

That run of games sees Palace head to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting reigning PL champions Chelsea in a brutal three-game stretch.

Right now it appears de Boer is unlikely to be in charge of the Eagles for much longer and if he was fired after just three games in charge it would set a new Premier League record for the fewest games for a manager before being fired.

De Boer’s 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan last season was disastrous.

If he was to lose his job at Palace just three games into the season it would be utterly embarrassing for the legendary Dutch defender.

