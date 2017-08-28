More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Frank de Boer’s future in doubt at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT
Just three games into the season Frank De Boer‘s future at Crystal Palace appears to already be in a perilous state.

Multiple reports claim a meeting is scheduled between Palace chairman Steve Parish and de Boer on Monday to discuss the disastrous start to the new season.

After three-straight defeats to open up the Premier League campaign Palace sit in 19th place in the table and have yet to score a goal.

De Boer, 47, has asked his team to play a possession-based style from defense and that has cost them dear in home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start the season.

Hiring the Dutchman was always a brave move from Palace, especially as they kept intact a squad which was constructed by Sam Allardyce with a completely different playing philosophy in mind, but it appears alarm bells are already ringing as the Eagles looks set to be embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Former Palace striker and manager Dougie Freedman was appointed as the new sporting director last week and it is believed he could step in if de Boer was put out of his misery just 62 days after taking charge of Palace.

With games against Burnley and Southampton coming up after the international break, the Palace hierarchy will already see those as must-win before a torrid schedule in September and October.

That run of games sees Palace head to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting reigning PL champions Chelsea in a brutal three-game stretch.

Right now it appears de Boer is unlikely to be in charge of the Eagles for much longer and if he was fired after just three games in charge it would set a new Premier League record for the fewest games for a manager before being fired.

De Boer’s 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan last season was disastrous.

If he was to lose his job at Palace just three games into the season it would be utterly embarrassing for the legendary Dutch defender.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

Deschamps says “future will say” if Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

His nickname is probably Pickle, right?

BVB begins to spend Dembele money with Yarmolenko

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on the same day Barcelona unveiled its $173 million purchase of ex-BVB talent Ousmane Dembele.

Andriy Yarmolenko is joining the BVB attack, the 27-year-old rumored to cost the Bundesliga powers about $30 million.

Yarmolenko has spent his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 times with 89 assists in 339 appearances.

He has 19 goals and 18 assists outside of Ukrainian league and Cup play, seven and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Yarmolenko shares a primary position with 18-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, though both are quite versatile in the attacking third.

He also has the second-most goals in Ukraine national team history, 19 behind legendary Andriy Shevchenko.