Late rumor wrap: Seri, Draxler to Arsenal, Origi to Spurs

With just three days remaining in the transfer window, fresh gossip abounds in the Premier League and across Europe.

So here’s a p.m. batch of rumors to match our a.m. edition.

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has name-dropped Arsenal and Liverpool as a possible destination for his services following a failed move to Barcelona.

A 26-year-old Ivorian with box-to-box ability, Seri boasts seven goals and nine assists from Nice’s strong 2016-17 season.

The London Evening Standard has quotes from the player that are anything but vague:

“I want to sign up big European clubs, such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool. “For example, Roma, has made several offers. I have spoken many times with Monchi and this transfer has not occurred either because of economic reasons.”

Nice was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Napoli, and Seri is cup-tied to the Ligue 1 side.

Another Ligue 1 outfit has a player of interest to Arsenal, and The Express brings news that the Gunners have asked PSG about a willingness to part ways with longtime target Julian Draxler.

The German winger is also mentioned as a Borussia Dortmund target, but will certainly find it harder to star at PSG with Kylian Mbappe set to join Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the French club.

Dads say the darnedest things, and Divock Origi’s father says one of Liverpool’s Premier League peers could be making a move for the 22-year-old Belgian striker.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” he told DH.be. “Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Origi had been mentioned as a loan target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United as well as Monaco.

