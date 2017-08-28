More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images

Late rumor wrap: Seri, Draxler to Arsenal, Origi to Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
With just three days remaining in the transfer window, fresh gossip abounds in the Premier League and across Europe.

So here’s a p.m. batch of rumors to match our a.m. edition.

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has name-dropped Arsenal and Liverpool as a possible destination for his services following a failed move to Barcelona.

A 26-year-old Ivorian with box-to-box ability, Seri boasts seven goals and nine assists from Nice’s strong 2016-17 season.

The London Evening Standard has quotes from the player that are anything but vague:

“I want to sign up big European clubs, such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool.

“For example, Roma, has made several offers. I have spoken many times with Monchi and this transfer has not occurred either because of economic reasons.”

Nice was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Napoli, and Seri is cup-tied to the Ligue 1 side.

Another Ligue 1 outfit has a player of interest to Arsenal, and The Express brings news that the Gunners have asked PSG about a willingness to part ways with longtime target Julian Draxler.

The German winger is also mentioned as a Borussia Dortmund target, but will certainly find it harder to star at PSG with Kylian Mbappe set to join Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the French club.

Dads say the darnedest things, and Divock Origi’s father says one of Liverpool’s Premier League peers could be making a move for the 22-year-old Belgian striker.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” he told DH.be. “Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Origi had been mentioned as a loan target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United as well as Monaco.

Bakayoko “not scared” by reported Chelsea deal for Drinkwater

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT
Chelsea midfielder Tieumoue Bakayoko isn’t worried about competition at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, who has yet to play for the Foxes this season, and Sport SFR says it’ll cost around $36 million.

Leicester is rumored to be after PSG mid Grzegorz Krychowiak to fill Drinkwater’s spot. As for the man who’ll battle Drinkwater for a spot in Antonio Conte‘s lineup?

From The Daily Mail:

Danny Drinkwater doesn’t scare me,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport. “It’s the competition. It’s good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve.”

Drinkwater and Bakayoko would jockey for space in the middle of the park with N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas, and that would give Conte plenty of options — plus David Luiz — tactically and technically for the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

[ MORE: Brazil doc says Coutinho in “perfect” shape ]

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Deschamps says “future will say” if Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

[ MORE: Brazil doc says Coutinho in “perfect” shape ]

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

Nigel French/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

His nickname is probably Pickle, right?