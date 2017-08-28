PL Playback: Hot takes on all 20 teams

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 28, 2017
Are you ready for some flaming hot takes on all 20 Premier League teams after the first three games of the season?

I can hear you screaming “heck yeah” from here.

Inspired by a question I asked you all on Sunday given the upcoming two-week long (it feels like two years, but whatever) international break, I sum up the mood in three words on each team following their opening three games of the season.

Get involved in the comments section below to sum up in three words how you feel about how your team has started the 2017-18 campaign.

ArsenalArsene Wenger Out

Self explanatory but somehow we keep arriving at this point. The dramatic opening day win against Leicester showed that there was spirit there, but the shock loss at Stoke was followed up by a demoralizing 4-0 thumping at Liverpool. Not long until we see the “Wenger Out” banners return just a few months into his new two-year deal. Not all his fault, but the situation regarding star players Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and many others having just 12 months left on their contracts is a huge distraction. Wenger’s tactics have also been a huge reason why Arsenal has lost two of their opening three games. Some things never change.

Bournemouth – Surprisingly lackluster attack

Just one goal in their opening three games says it all. Eddie Howe‘s side have lost all three games so far and although they showed plenty of attacking intent against Manchester City, they succumbed to a devastating last-minute winner from Raheem Sterling. Jermain Defoe doesn’t look fully-fit and the Cherries must stop conceding sloppy goals. Far from an ideal start as their attacking unit doesn’t look well-oiled at all.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Need new striker

Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed will get goals but probably not enough to keep Brighton in the Premier League. The Seagulls lost their first two games without really threatening Man City and Leicester but that was a real baptism of fire. They then drew 0-0 at Watford which isn’t a bad result, but the home side were down to 10-men early on. Brighton hit the woodwork twice in that game and they have yet to score in the PL. A new striker in the final days of the window is a must for Chris Hughton‘s well-organized side to give themselves a chance of staying up this season.

Burnley – Same old scrappers

Beating Chelsea on the opening day was a superb result and although they lost at home to West Brom the week after, the Clarets hung in there at Wembley and grabbed a late point against Totttenham in Week 3 thanks to new signing Chris Wood. Sean Dyche has sold Andre Gray and Michael Keane but has invested wisely and Burnley seem like they’re set for another season of midtable mediocrity. That will suit them very nicely.

Chelsea – Crisis almost over

With a horrible preseason, the Diego Costa situation hanging around, Eden Hazard injured and reports of Antonio Conte growing frustrated with a lack of new signings, losing in the FA Community Shield and then to Burnley on the opening day saw the reigning champs labelled a “crisis club” by many. They’ve rebounded magnificently since then with a gutsy win against Tottenham at Wembley and then they beat Everton convincingly to suggest Alvaro Morata can grab the goals they need to launch another title bid. A few more convincing wins and Chelsea will be everyone’s favorites to win the title again.

Crystal PalaceFrank De Boer

Reports state that the Dutchman could be fired after three games in charge. That says it all. De Boer, 47, has tried to usher in an attractive style of play which focuses on possession from the back. The only problem is, this is a squad assembled by a merchant of the direct game in Sam Allardyce and the players at FDB’s disposal don’t appear to be capable of carrying out his plans. With a nightmare run of games coming up in September and October, the pressure is already on Palace who seem set for another relegation scrap.

Everton – Close to exciting

One more striker away from really threatening the top four. Ronald Koeman will be working hard in the final days of the window after Everton have just two goals to their name through the opening three games and both have come from Wayne Rooney. The arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson and several others have significantly strengthened Everton’s starting XI but they are a top striker away from having a superb season in the PL and Europe.

Huddersfield Town – The new darlings

Seven points from their opening three games means everyone has a new favorite second club in the PL. Like Iceland at EURO 2016, Wichita State most years in the NCAA tournament or Bournemouth in previous PL seasons, everybody wants Huddersfield to do well except when they’re club is playing against them. David Wagner has created a wonderful team spirit among the players and fans and the John Smith’s Stadium is a fortress. A relegation battle is likely but the Terriers will have most people rooting for them.

Leicester City – Foxes sometimes quit

Craig Shakespeare has made some very good signings over the summer with center back Harry Maguire looking like an absolute steal. However, his arrival hasn’t solved Leicester’s defensive issues as they conceded four at Arsenal and two against Manchester United. Late mistakes in both of those games cost the Foxes points and suggests that they sometimes lose focus. Going forward the duo of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez seem back to their best. Midtable.

Liverpool – Full throttle football

What a start for Jurgen Klopp‘s side who breezed into the UEFA Champions League group stage, then celebrated by battering Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League. Seven points to open up the season is a very good return but there have been signs that defensive issues remain. Klopp will likely be busy in the final days of the window but the fact Philippe Coutinho‘s potential departure won’t ruin their season says it all. Mane, Salah and Firmino have been sublime. Now, can they do it against the lesser teams in the PL?

Manchester City – Defensive flaws remain

Pep Guardiola‘s men have shown fighting spirit to grab a late point against Everton when down to 10-men and then seal a dramatic win at Bournemouth following their opening day win at Brighton. Still, defensive issues are a little concerning for City and Pep is finding it hard to keep both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus happy. That said, City looked better balanced than last season and goalkeeper Ederson already looks like a big upgrade. They’ve spent big but what happens if Vincent Kompany gets injured?

Manchester United – Horses roam free

A stunning start to the season from Jose Mourinho who has exclaimed he simply “let’s the horses run freely” late in games. 10 goals scored and none conceded with three wins from three has seen United put down a marker and the easier games keep on rolling after the break. United have big challenges ahead but Romelu Lukaku is scoring, Nemanja Matic is holding down the midfield and Paul Pogba is already looking influential in attack. The Red Devils are rampant.

Newcastle United – Hope springs eternal

After two defeats and zero goals to open the season there was plenty of doom and gloom around St James’ Park with talk continuing about Rafael Benitez potentially leaving as struggles in the transfer market continued. Cue a 3-0 win against West Ham as the Magpies pulverized the Hammers to instill fresh hope among the Geordie faithful that this is their year. Plenty of work to be done but Newcastle seem to have plenty of attacking weapons who can hurt opponents.

Southampton – Everything but goals

Saints have been in the top six of the PL in terms of shots attempted,average possession and passes but one thing remains tough for the South Coast club: scoring goals. Mauricio Pellegrino has brought back high-pressing to Saints but 0-0 draws against Swansea City and Huddersfield shows the same issues as last season remain. Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin will get Southampton goals but taking chances in key areas remains a big problem. Once it clicks, Saints should be set for another top 10 finish.

Stoke City – Solid and steady

An opening day defeat against Everton was a close run thing and then a 1-0 win against Arsenal kicked off their home campaign in style. Jese and Choupo-Moting seem like inspired acquisitions and Mark Hughes‘ men will be a lot more solid this season with Jack Butland fit and a new 3-4-3 formation getting the best out of their players. Expect another top 10 finish from the Potters.

Swansea City – Recovering from Sigurdsson

The Swans had a rough offseason with Gylfi Sigurdsson finally moving on for $63 million to Everton last week. Paul Clement will make some more key additions in the final days of the window with Wilfried Bony close to a Swans return and Sam Clucas already seeming like a great buy. A win away at Palace was vital and four points from seven isn’t a disaster all things considered. Important final few days of the transfer window ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur – Wembley jinx remains

What is going on for Spurs at Wembley? They dominated both Burnley and Chelsea both walked away from their first two PL games at Wembley with one point after late goals for their opponents in each game. The Wembley jinx remains and so does Harry Kane‘s as he’s never scoring in August. He has now gone 13 games without a goal in the month and Spurs will be hoping things settle down for their main man in September. Tottenham will be challenging for a top four spot but need a win at Wembley ASAP to get rid of their supposed hoodoo.

Watford – Signs of progress

Marco Silva has quietly gone about his rebuild of the Hornets and they are unbeaten after three games with an impressive draw against Liverpool kicking things off. Watford seem more dynamic in attack with Richarlison and Andre Gray and a little more organized too as Nathaniel Chalobah pulls the strings in midfield. Watford will be pushing for the top 10 this season.

West Bromwich Albion – Same old Pulis

Seven points from nine and Tony Pulis is at it again. His team are scoring goals from set piece situations and have only conceded once this season so far. The situation surrounding captain Jonny Evans with a potential move to Man City is worrying, but Jay Rodriguez adds a cutting-edge up top. Expect West Brom to get to 40 points early in the season and then it is all about mental focus to see what is possible.

West Ham United – Nightmare via experience

Slaven Bilic‘s future is reportedly up in the air after the Hammers spent big in the offseason but have lost all three games away from home. Without any games at the London Stadium due to the World Championships athletics, it was tough for West Ham to be on the road three times to open up the new season but they have conceded 10 goals and scored just twice through Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. With Marko Arnautovic sent off for a silly elbow in their second game, plus mistakes from Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart, experience is not proving valuable after a nightmare start for the Hammers.

Top five players to watch ahead of Deadline Day

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 28, 2017
It appears that unlike recent summer transfer windows we will see plenty of monster deals done in the final days of the window.

Deadline Day should be a fun one. Bring it on.

Below is a look at the top five Premier League players who could well be on the move on or before Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline with the future of several of the PL's biggest stars shrouded in uncertainty.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – To Barcelona

With Liverpool bidding a club-record $71 million for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, it seems like there’s some movement in this situation. Why would a club already loaded with attacking talents (Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Lallana et al.) try to add another attacking midfielder? Coutinho, 25, is said to be “desperate” to make the move to Barcelona happen but the Catalan club have had several bids turned down, the last for over $190 million. Liverpool insist he is not for sale but if Barcelona come in with one more massive bid, does the Brazilian playmaker go?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) – To Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City

Part of the “I’ve got one year left on my contract” brigade at Arsenal, the Ox has turned down a new deal with the Gunners and both Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be seriously sniffing around his situation. The versatile England international just turned 24 and has shone in a wing-back role for Arsenal over the past 6-8 months. Oxlade-Chamberlain can get UEFA Champions League action at both Liverpool and Chelsea, while Manchester City are said to be long-time admirers too. with the situations regarding Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and others just as unclear about Oxalde-Chamberlain’s future at Arsenal, this will be intriguing to see what decision Arsenal make. Do they cash in on the Ox or risk losing him for nothing? Arsenal is said to want $45 million for him and Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee.

Diego Costa (Chelsea) – To Everton, Atletico Madrid

The saga of the summer is set for an interesting finale. Diego Costa, 28, is still hanging out in Brazil and refusing to return to Chelsea until they sell him to Atletico Madrid. With the Spanish outfit unable to register new players until January 2018, that presents a signficannt spanner in the works of any deal. Chelsea is said to want over $60 million for Costa but Atleti know he is proving difficult and their offer is said to be way short of that. Everton have emerged as contenders to sign Costa, perhaps on loan until January or maybe even permanently with Ronald Koeman stating he needs a new striker to complete his big-money overhaul. The thought of Costa playing in front of Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson will have fans of the Toffees salivating.

Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – To Chelsea, Liverpool

Southampton insist their team captain Virgil van Dijk is not for sale despite the Dutchman training with the reserves for most of preseason and also handing in a very public transfer request. Van Dijk, 26, saw a move to Liverpool completely evaporate early in the window after the Reds apologized publicly for allegedly reaching out directly to the player. Despite Jurgen Klopp‘s side saying they have “ended their pursuit” in the player, it appears the Reds may make a late move for the towering center back. Southampton continue to state VVD isn’t for sale but if Liverpool or Chelsea offered over $80 million for the elegant defender, surely it would make them reconsider. Saints have handled life without VVD very well for the past eight months since he was injured but there’s no doubt he would make whatever team he is playing for better. If van Dijk is still a Southampton player on Sept. 1 then he will face the prospect of either making up and playing for Saints at least until January, or sitting out the opening half of the season in a World Cup year. Neither scenario is ideal.

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – To Manchester City

The Chilean star returned for Arsenal at Liverpool on Sunday but cut a forlorn figure as the Gunners were hammered 4-0. With less than 12 months on his contract remaining (Arsenal’s contract strategy boggles the mind) Sanchez holds most of the aces in negotiations. Arsene Wenger has repeated multiple times that he’s hopeful Sanchez will stay, but given another summer of unrest and a poor start to the season Sanchez must be hoping to get out of the Emirates Stadium as quickly as possible. Sanchez, 28, has been chased by Manchester City and linking up with the man who took him to Barcelona, Pep Guardiola makes sense. Do City need another attacking player? Probably not. But when has that ever stopped them in the past? Arsenal selling to a direct PL rival seems unlikely but if a bid of over $70 million comes in for Sanchez between now and Thursday it would make a lot of sense to sell him and move on from this sorry saga.

Bonus: Gareth Bale‘s situation at Real Madrid could be an intriguing one to follow with Manchester United said to have offered over $118 million for the Welshman, while Thomas Lemar could be closing in on a move to Liverpool with the Arsenal target the subject of a $71 million bid from Liverpool.

Report: Chelsea agree to fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 28, 2017
Multiple reports claim Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chamberlain, 24, is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and it is believed he could leave the Gunners for a fee of $40 million.

The Ox will now have a medical and discuss personal terms to make the switch across London.

An England international, Oxlade-Chamberlain has flourished at wing-back over the past eight months with Arsenal after beginning his career as an attacking midfielder while also seeing himself as a central midfielder.

He joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 as a 17-year-old but after numerous injuries he has failed to become regular star for the Gunners.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely provide cover for Victor Moses at right wing back and challenge for a spot in central midfield as well as being an extra attacking option for Antonio Conte.

With Chelsea’s squad thin on numbers, the Ox will prove a very useful addition in multiple positions, hence why Liverpool and Manchester City were pushing for his signature.

The deal is expected to be completed ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline at 6 p.m. ET.

Bruce Arena on USMNT: “We’re far from being in Russia”

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 28, 2017
Bruce Arena has issued a warning to his 26-man U.S. national team squad ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF region over the next week.

[ MORE: Arena names roster for WCQ’s

The U.S. host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena this Friday, Sept. 1, and then travel to Honduras on Sept. 5 as two wins from those games could see them qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Given the fact Arena led the U.S. to Gold Cup success this summer, plus is currently on a 14-game unbeaten run since he took charge last November, life has been good for the USMNT in 2017. That doesn’t mean anything heading into this week.

Arena is not a man who beats about the bush and he is certainly not getting overconfident despite an impressive unbeaten run to begin his second-stint in charge of the USMNT.

“We’re far from being in Russia,” Arena told USSoccer.com. “I think one country is a little bit comfortable in this competition right now, which is Mexico with 14 points. Costa Rica is in pretty good shape with 11 points, then you have the U.S. with eight, Panama with seven, Honduras with five and Trinidad with three, so things can change real quickly over these next two games. We have to make sure we’re the team that secures points at home and hopefully get some points on the road. If we do that, we’re getting a lot closer to Russia. No one is safe, at this point and a lot of things are going to happen over this next weekend.”

Arena is right to be cautious.

The U.S. has a few issues to sort out defensively with both DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks out injured as Eric Lihaj and either Tim Ream or Matt Besler are expected to come into the back line.

It is true that Arena has worked wonders since taking charge from Jurgen Klinsmann back in November. He’s galvanized the squad and brought back a clear identity to the USMNT’s play following two-straight defeats against Mexico and Costa Rica to open up World Cup qualifying.

It is also true that anything less than four points against Costa Rica and Honduras will leave the U.S. in a tricky situation heading into the final two games of qualifying in the Hex in October against Panama at home and a trip to Trinidad & Tobago.

Bruce has rebuilt this team successfully. Now, it’s go time for the USMNT.

Report: Liverpool seal Keita deal; Sanches loan close

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 28, 2017
Liverpool is making moves in the final days of the transfer window.

Following their qualification to the UEFA Champions League group stage last week, Jurgen Klopp's boys trounced Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday as the Reds keep rolling to start the season.

Despite Philippe Coutinho handing in a transfer request amid continued bids from Barcelona, there is plenty of talk about incomings at Liverpool on Monday with the Reds already putting in a record bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Multiple reports claim that RB Leipzig star Naby Keita has had a medical in Manchester on Monday and Liverpool have agreed to sign the Guinea midfielder for $62 million next summer when the release clause in his contract kicks in. It is also reported Liverpool have paid a premium to get the deal agreed early.

Keita, 22, is one of the most promising two-way midfielders in Europe and burst onto the scene last season in the Bundesliga with eight goals and seven assists as the upstarts finished runners up behind Bayern Munich and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The second piece of juicy news from Sky Italy regarding Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese youngster, 20, found minutes hard to come by for the German champs last season and the central midfielder is reportedly close to sealing a loan move to Liverpool.

Add to all of that a reported club-record fee for Lemar for $71 million and it seems to suggest the Reds either have some cash to spend (Coutinho to Barcelona for $190 million?) or they are showing real ambition to add to their squad.

Keita has been tracked all summer long and although Klopp will be disappointed he didn’t land his man for this summer, paying half of what Leipzig were said to be asking for Keita represents a real bargain, especially in this crazy market.

Sanches will add plenty of competition to Liverpool’s midfield and will battle with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum for minutes. With Liverpool having plenty more games to handle this season, his addition will be more about boosting numbers but Sanches talent, as we saw in Portugal’s EURO 2016 run, is undoubted.