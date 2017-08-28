Report: Liverpool bid $71 million for Thomas Lemar

So, are Liverpool spending the Philippe Coutinho cash already?

Sky Sports is reporting that Jurgen Klopp‘s men have bid a club-record $71 million for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar who can play out wide or centrally in attack.

Lemar, 21, has been a target for Arsenal and Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window but it appeared that Monaco did not want to sell the French national team winger after already allowing Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to leave and Kylian Mbappe close to joining PSG.

Per the report Monaco have yet to reject the transfer bid from Liverpool.

Do Liverpool need another flying winger? After they destroyed Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield, it would appear not, especially with Coutinho and Adam Lallana to come into the team.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have given Klopp plenty of trickery and pace in attack, but Lemar would offer something slightly different as he can drift inside and link up play in Liverpool’s fluid system. His sublime crossing ability from the left would also be perfect to deliver chances for the likes of Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.

Still, you can’t help but think that if club-record bids are going in for another attacking midfielder then perhaps a decision has been made about Coutinho with Barcelona still hopeful of signing the Brazilian midfielder for over $190 million.

You would think Liverpool would be focusing on signing a few more defense-minded players in the final days of the transfer window but Klopp is Klopp and Liverpool have shown the best form of defense, at least for them, is attack.

