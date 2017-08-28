More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Liverpool seal Keita deal; Sanches loan close

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
Liverpool is making moves in the final days of the transfer window.

Following their qualification to the UEFA Champions League group stage last week, Jurgen Klopp‘s boys trounced Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday as the Reds keep rolling to start the season.

Despite Philippe Coutinho handing in a transfer request amid continued bids from Barcelona, there is plenty of talk about incomings at Liverpool on Monday with the Reds already putting in a record bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Multiple reports claim that RB Leipzig star Naby Keita has had a medical in Manchester on Monday and Liverpool have agreed to sign the Guinea midfielder for $62 million next summer when the release clause in his contract kicks in. It is also reported Liverpool have paid a premium to get the deal agreed early.

Keita, 22, is one of the most promising two-way midfielders in Europe and burst onto the scene last season in the Bundesliga with eight goals and seven assists as the upstarts finished runners up behind Bayern Munich and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The second piece of juicy news from Sky Italy regarding Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese youngster, 20, found minutes hard to come by for the German champs last season and the central midfielder is reportedly close to sealing a loan move to Liverpool.

Add to all of that a reported club-record fee for Lemar for $71 million and it seems to suggest the Reds either have some cash to spend (Coutinho to Barcelona for $190 million?) or they are showing real ambition to add to their squad.

Keita has been tracked all summer long and although Klopp will be disappointed he didn’t land his man for this summer, paying half of what Leipzig were said to be asking for Keita represents a real bargain, especially in this crazy market.

Sanches will add plenty of competition to Liverpool’s midfield and will battle with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum for minutes. With Liverpool having plenty more games to handle this season, his addition will be more about boosting numbers but Sanches talent, as we saw in Portugal’s EURO 2016 run, is undoubted.

Bruce Arena on USMNT: “We’re far from being in Russia”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Bruce Arena has issued a warning to his 26-man U.S. national team squad ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF region over the next week.

[ MORE: Arena names roster for WCQ’s

The U.S. host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena this Friday, Sept. 1, and then travel to Honduras on Sept. 5 as two wins from those games could see them qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Given the fact Arena led the U.S. to Gold Cup success this summer, plus is currently on a 14-game unbeaten run since he took charge last November, life has been good for the USMNT in 2017. That doesn’t mean anything heading into this week.

Arena is not a man who beats about the bush and he is certainly not getting overconfident despite an impressive unbeaten run to begin his second-stint in charge of the USMNT.

“We’re far from being in Russia,” Arena told USSoccer.com. “I think one country is a little bit comfortable in this competition right now, which is Mexico with 14 points. Costa Rica is in pretty good shape with 11 points, then you have the U.S. with eight, Panama with seven, Honduras with five and Trinidad with three, so things can change real quickly over these next two games. We have to make sure we’re the team that secures points at home and hopefully get some points on the road. If we do that, we’re getting a lot closer to Russia. No one is safe, at this point and a lot of things are going to happen over this next weekend.”

Arena is right to be cautious.

The U.S. has a few issues to sort out defensively with both DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks out injured as Eric Lihaj and either Tim Ream or Matt Besler are expected to come into the back line.

It is true that Arena has worked wonders since taking charge from Jurgen Klinsmann back in November. He’s galvanized the squad and brought back a clear identity to the USMNT’s play following two-straight defeats against Mexico and Costa Rica to open up World Cup qualifying.

It is also true that anything less than four points against Costa Rica and Honduras will leave the U.S. in a tricky situation heading into the final two games of qualifying in the Hex in October against Panama at home and a trip to Trinidad & Tobago.

Bruce has rebuilt this team successfully. Now, it’s go time for the USMNT.

Transfer rumor wrap: Bale to Man United; Mbappe to PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Manchester United have bid $118 million for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Despite Bale, 28, insisting he wants to stay at Real and club president Florentino Perez saying he is going nowhere, Bale was jeered by Real’s fans once again on Sunday as he missed multiple chances in their 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has five years left on his current contract at Real Madrid (he only signed a big new extension last October) but Jose Mourinho previously said he would “be waiting at the airport” for Bale if his situation changed with Real.

The Welsh wizard has scored 68 goals in 154 appearances for Real over the past five seasons but with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez challenging to become first team regulars, Bale has a little more competition this season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karem Benzema guaranteed starters for the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Mourinho has made no secret that United are said to be looking for a wide player for much of the summer with a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic seemingly falling by the wayside. Yet with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mhitaryan and Jesse Lingard, how many wide players does Mourinho need?

Is it time Bale returned to the Premier League after winning everything he can at Real? That still seems like a year or two away, if it happens at all, but Bale being booed by his own supporters will be music to the ears of the PL’s big boys who hope to pry him away from the Spanish capital.

Arsenal could lose German center back Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan.

Sky Italy say that Mustafi, 25, has agreed personal terms with Inter and believe that an agreement over an initial loan deal is close between the two clubs.

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia for $45 million last summer and the German international impressed for the Gunners despite their fifth-place finish in the Premier League table.

Composed on the ball and able to play in a flat back four or as one of three central defenders, quite why Arsenal would let Mustafi leave is a bit mind-boggling.

With the rise of Rob Holding, plus Nacho Monreal playing as a center back, perhaps Wenger thinks he has sufficient cover at center back with Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker also around.

The deal for Mustafi is believed to be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is edging closer with the French national team teenager arriving for national team duty.

Mbappe, 18, is said to have had a medical with PSG while the finer points of the massive $214 million deal are sorted out.

Per multiple reports Monaco will loan Mbappe to PSG for the 2017-18 season and then the deal will be made permanent next summer.

That is due to PSG’s world-record $262 million deal for Neymar earlier this month, as Les Parisiens are concerned another $200 million-plus will, obviously, see them struggle to met UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Mbappe is set for a 2,000 percent pay rise which will see him paid $387,000 per week.

The teenage talent burst onto the scenes last season with Monaco, scoring 27 times in his first full season in the pro game as he led the Ligue 1 club to the French title, the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also made his debut for France.

Leicester City are said to have had a bid of $27.1 million turned down by West Bromwich Albion for their captain Jonny Evans and it is believed the Baggies want $38 million for Evans.

The Northern Ireland national team defender has missed West Brom’s last two games with an injured hamstring and despite stating in the matchday programme before West Brom’s 1-1 draw vs. Stoke on Sunday that he wants to stay, another bid has arrived from the Foxes.

Evans has been a target for both Manchester City and Leicester over the past few weeks as the former Manchester United defender has quietly become one of the star defenders in the league over the past 12 months.

Despite Tony Pulis stating Evans will remain at the Hawthorns, if a huge bid arrives from Man City or Leicester in the final days of the window, can the Baggies really turn it down?

Leicester have already improved their defense drastically this summer by adding Harry Maguire from Hull City with the center back handed his first England national team call-up last week. Man City are said to be chasing Evans with one eye on his status as a “homegrown player” under PL rules.

Frank de Boer’s future in doubt at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT
Just three games into the season Frank De Boer‘s future at Crystal Palace appears to already be in a perilous state.

[ MORE: De Boer questions courage

Multiple reports claim a meeting is scheduled between Palace chairman Steve Parish and de Boer on Monday to discuss the disastrous start to the new season.

After three-straight defeats to open up the Premier League campaign Palace sit in 19th place in the table and have yet to score a goal.

De Boer, 47, has asked his team to play a possession-based style from defense and that has cost them dear in home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start the season.

Hiring the Dutchman was always a brave move from Palace, especially as they kept intact a squad which was constructed by Sam Allardyce with a completely different playing philosophy in mind, but it appears alarm bells are already ringing as the Eagles looks set to be embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Former Palace striker and manager Dougie Freedman was appointed as the new sporting director last week and it is believed he could step in if de Boer was put out of his misery just 62 days after taking charge of Palace.

With games against Burnley and Southampton coming up after the international break, the Palace hierarchy will already see those as must-win before a torrid schedule in September and October.

That run of games sees Palace head to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting reigning PL champions Chelsea in a brutal three-game stretch.

Right now it appears de Boer is unlikely to be in charge of the Eagles for much longer and if he was fired after just three games in charge it would set a new Premier League record for the fewest games for a manager before being fired.

De Boer’s 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan last season was disastrous.

If he was to lose his job at Palace just three games into the season it would be utterly embarrassing for the legendary Dutch defender.

Report: Liverpool bid $71 million for Thomas Lemar

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
So, are Liverpool spending the Philippe Coutinho cash already?

Sky Sports is reporting that Jurgen Klopp‘s men have bid a club-record $71 million for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar who can play out wide or centrally in attack.

Lemar, 21, has been a target for Arsenal and Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window but it appeared that Monaco did not want to sell the French national team winger after already allowing Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to leave and Kylian Mbappe close to joining PSG.

Per the report Monaco have yet to reject the transfer bid from Liverpool.

Do Liverpool need another flying winger? After they destroyed Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield, it would appear not, especially with Coutinho and Adam Lallana to come into the team.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have given Klopp plenty of trickery and pace in attack, but Lemar would offer something slightly different as he can drift inside and link up play in Liverpool’s fluid system. His sublime crossing ability from the left would also be perfect to deliver chances for the likes of Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.

Still, you can’t help but think that if club-record bids are going in for another attacking midfielder then perhaps a decision has been made about Coutinho with Barcelona still hopeful of signing the Brazilian midfielder for over $190 million.

You would think Liverpool would be focusing on signing a few more defense-minded players in the final days of the transfer window but Klopp is Klopp and Liverpool have shown the best form of defense, at least for them, is attack.