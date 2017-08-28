More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor wrap: Bale to Man United; Mbappe to PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Manchester United have bid $118 million for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Despite Bale, 28, insisting he wants to stay at Real and club president Florentino Perez saying he is going nowhere, Bale was jeered by Real’s fans once again on Sunday as he missed multiple chances in their 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has five years left on his current contract at Real Madrid (he only signed a big new extension last October) but Jose Mourinho previously said he would “be waiting at the airport” for Bale if his situation changed with Real.

The Welsh wizard has scored 68 goals in 154 appearances for Real over the past five seasons but with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez challenging to become first team regulars, Bale has a little more competition this season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karem Benzema guaranteed starters for the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Mourinho has made no secret that United are said to be looking for a wide player for much of the summer with a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic seemingly falling by the wayside. Yet with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mhitaryan and Jesse Lingard, how many wide players does Mourinho need?

Is it time Bale returned to the Premier League after winning everything he can at Real? That still seems like a year or two away, if it happens at all, but Bale being booed by his own supporters will be music to the ears of the PL’s big boys who hope to pry him away from the Spanish capital.

Arsenal could lose German center back Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan.

Sky Italy say that Mustafi, 25, has agreed personal terms with Inter and believe that an agreement over an initial loan deal is close between the two clubs.

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia for $45 million last summer and the German international impressed for the Gunners despite their fifth-place finish in the Premier League table.

Composed on the ball and able to play in a flat back four or as one of three central defenders, quite why Arsenal would let Mustafi leave is a bit mind-boggling.

With the rise of Rob Holding, plus Nacho Monreal playing as a center back, perhaps Wenger thinks he has sufficient cover at center back with Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker also around.

The deal for Mustafi is believed to be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is edging closer with the French national team teenager arriving for national team duty.

Mbappe, 18, is said to have had a medical with PSG while the finer points of the massive $214 million deal are sorted out.

Per multiple reports Monaco will loan Mbappe to PSG for the 2017-18 season and then the deal will be made permanent next summer.

That is due to PSG’s world-record $262 million deal for Neymar earlier this month, as Les Parisiens are concerned another $200 million-plus will, obviously, see them struggle to met UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Mbappe is set for a 2,000 percent pay rise which will see him paid $387,000 per week.

The teenage talent burst onto the scenes last season with Monaco, scoring 27 times in his first full season in the pro game as he led the Ligue 1 club to the French title, the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also made his debut for France.

Leicester City are said to have had a bid of $27.1 million turned down by West Bromwich Albion for their captain Jonny Evans and it is believed the Baggies want $38 million for Evans.

The Northern Ireland national team defender has missed West Brom’s last two games with an injured hamstring and despite stating in the matchday programme before West Brom’s 1-1 draw vs. Stoke on Sunday that he wants to stay, another bid has arrived from the Foxes.

Evans has been a target for both Manchester City and Leicester over the past few weeks as the former Manchester United defender has quietly become one of the star defenders in the league over the past 12 months.

Despite Tony Pulis stating Evans will remain at the Hawthorns, if a huge bid arrives from Man City or Leicester in the final days of the window, can the Baggies really turn it down?

Leicester have already improved their defense drastically this summer by adding Harry Maguire from Hull City with the center back handed his first England national team call-up last week. Man City are said to be chasing Evans with one eye on his status as a “homegrown player” under PL rules.

Frank de Boer’s future in doubt at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT
Just three games into the season Frank De Boer‘s future at Crystal Palace appears to already be in a perilous state.

[ MORE: De Boer questions courage

Multiple reports claim a meeting is scheduled between Palace chairman Steve Parish and de Boer on Monday to discuss the disastrous start to the new season.

After three-straight defeats to open up the Premier League campaign Palace sit in 19th place in the table and have yet to score a goal.

De Boer, 47, has asked his team to play a possession-based style from defense and that has cost them dear in home defeats against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start the season.

Hiring the Dutchman was always a brave move from Palace, especially as they kept intact a squad which was constructed by Sam Allardyce with a completely different playing philosophy in mind, but it appears alarm bells are already ringing as the Eagles looks set to be embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Former Palace striker and manager Dougie Freedman was appointed as the new sporting director last week and it is believed he could step in if de Boer was put out of his misery just 62 days after taking charge of Palace.

With games against Burnley and Southampton coming up after the international break, the Palace hierarchy will already see those as must-win before a torrid schedule in September and October.

That run of games sees Palace head to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting reigning PL champions Chelsea in a brutal three-game stretch.

Right now it appears de Boer is unlikely to be in charge of the Eagles for much longer and if he was fired after just three games in charge it would set a new Premier League record for the fewest games for a manager before being fired.

De Boer’s 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan last season was disastrous.

If he was to lose his job at Palace just three games into the season it would be utterly embarrassing for the legendary Dutch defender.

Report: Liverpool bid $71 million for Thomas Lemar

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
So, are Liverpool spending the Philippe Coutinho cash already?

Sky Sports is reporting that Jurgen Klopp‘s men have bid a club-record $71 million for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar who can play out wide or centrally in attack.

Lemar, 21, has been a target for Arsenal and Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window but it appeared that Monaco did not want to sell the French national team winger after already allowing Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to leave and Kylian Mbappe close to joining PSG.

Per the report Monaco have yet to reject the transfer bid from Liverpool.

Do Liverpool need another flying winger? After they destroyed Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield, it would appear not, especially with Coutinho and Adam Lallana to come into the team.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have given Klopp plenty of trickery and pace in attack, but Lemar would offer something slightly different as he can drift inside and link up play in Liverpool’s fluid system. His sublime crossing ability from the left would also be perfect to deliver chances for the likes of Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.

Still, you can’t help but think that if club-record bids are going in for another attacking midfielder then perhaps a decision has been made about Coutinho with Barcelona still hopeful of signing the Brazilian midfielder for over $190 million.

You would think Liverpool would be focusing on signing a few more defense-minded players in the final days of the transfer window but Klopp is Klopp and Liverpool have shown the best form of defense, at least for them, is attack.

Sounders 1-1 Timbers: Stalemate in battle for Western summit

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers each missed a golden opportunity to go multiple points clear atop the Western Conference on Sunday, instead playing one another to a disjointed 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field. Cristian Roldan put Seattle ahead after just 18 minutes, but Diego Valeri equalized from the penalty spot during first-half stoppage time. Seattle’s unbeaten run was extended to 11 games (six wins) in the process, though Brian Schmetzer’s side will feel like they left more on the table given the discrepancy of clear-cut scoring chances which tilted in their favor. Portland’s unbeaten run stands at three games, though their two-game mini-winning streak fell by wayside. The Sounders (42 points) remain top of the West for the time being, with the Timbers just a single point behind. Sporting Kansas City trail Seattle with two games in hand (three on Portland).

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Roldan cleans up a goal-line scramble for 1-0 — Timbers Attempt To Defend Set Pieces, Vol. 631

45+2′ — Mattocks wins a PK, Valeri converts it — Darren Mattocks might or might not have actually been touched by anyone wearing white, but Mark Geiger gave the penalty regardless, and Valeri converted with aplomb.

56′ — Attinella denies Morris on the breakaway — Nicolas Lodeiro played Jordan Morris through with the inch-perfect through ball, and Morris even got the chance onto his favored right foot, but Jeff Attinella came off his line to make the big stop.

Man of the match: Cristian Roldan

Goalscorers: Roldan (18′), Valeri (45+2′ – PK)

Quakes win Cali Clasico 3-0, end Galaxy’s season in August

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Mercifully, the LA Galaxy’s 2017 season is over. Though it might not yet be official (they’ve still got nine more games to play, sadly), Sunday’s 3-0 Cali Clasico defeat at the hands of the San Jose Earthquakes leaves Sigi Schmid’s side 13 points adrift of the Western Conference’s sixth and final playoff place, with four teams currently standing between them and postseason participation. One of those teams is expansion side Minnesota United, dubbed by many “the worst team in MLS history” back in March. Yes, it’s really that bad, just like the roster is really that bad. Not even the summer signing of Jonathan dos Santos could provide any semblance of midfield balance — LA have conceded 10 goals in the four games he’s played, and 25 goals during their ongoing 10-game winless skid (nine losses). LA’s streak of eight straight seasons qualifying for the playoffs will end. Anyway, Valeri Qazaishvili (Vako), Marco Ureña and Chris Wondolowski got the goals for San Jose, who overtake FC Dallas for sixth in the West.

Three moments that mattered

45+3′ — Vako smashes home from a corner kick — Among other things literally everything else, LA have struggled to defend set pieces this year — always a clear signal of a poorly disciplined side. That has yet to be addressed.

57′ — Smith sees red for a clumsy challenge — When it rains, it pours. It’s probably not a red, but this is the Galaxy’s 2017 season.

80′ — Quakes go route one, Ureña makes it 2-0 — It really, truly doesn’t get any more simple than this.

Man of the match: Jackson Yueill

Goalscorers: Vako (45+3′), Ureña (80′), Wondolowski (90+2′)