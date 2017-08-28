More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor wrap: Bale to Man United; Mbappe to PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Manchester United have bid $118 million for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Despite Bale, 28, insisting he wants to stay at Real and club president Florentino Perez saying he is going nowhere, Bale was jeered by Real’s fans once again on Sunday as he missed multiple chances in their 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has five years left on his current contract at Real Madrid (he only signed a big new extension last October) but Jose Mourinho previously said he would “be waiting at the airport” for Bale if his situation changed with Real.

The Welsh wizard has scored 68 goals in 154 appearances for Real over the past five seasons but with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez challenging to become first team regulars, Bale has a little more competition this season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karem Benzema guaranteed starters for the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Mourinho has made no secret that United are said to be looking for a wide player for much of the summer with a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic seemingly falling by the wayside. Yet with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mhitaryan and Jesse Lingard, how many wide players does Mourinho need?

Is it time Bale returned to the Premier League after winning everything he can at Real? That still seems like a year or two away, if it happens at all, but Bale being booed by his own supporters will be music to the ears of the PL’s big boys who hope to pry him away from the Spanish capital.

Arsenal could lose German center back Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan.

Sky Italy say that Mustafi, 25, has agreed personal terms with Inter and believe that an agreement over an initial loan deal is close between the two clubs.

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia for $45 million last summer and the German international impressed for the Gunners despite their fifth-place finish in the Premier League table.

Composed on the ball and able to play in a flat back four or as one of three central defenders, quite why Arsenal would let Mustafi leave is a bit mind-boggling.

With the rise of Rob Holding, plus Nacho Monreal playing as a center back, perhaps Wenger thinks he has sufficient cover at center back with Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker also around.

The deal for Mustafi is believed to be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is edging closer with the French national team teenager arriving for national team duty.

Mbappe, 18, is said to have had a medical with PSG while the finer points of the massive $214 million deal are sorted out.

Per multiple reports Monaco will loan Mbappe to PSG for the 2017-18 season and then the deal will be made permanent next summer.

That is due to PSG’s world-record $262 million deal for Neymar earlier this month, as Les Parisiens are concerned another $200 million-plus will, obviously, see them struggle to met UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Mbappe is set for a 2,000 percent pay rise which will see him paid $387,000 per week.

The teenage talent burst onto the scenes last season with Monaco, scoring 27 times in his first full season in the pro game as he led the Ligue 1 club to the French title, the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also made his debut for France.

Leicester City are said to have had a bid of $27.1 million turned down by West Bromwich Albion for their captain Jonny Evans and it is believed the Baggies want $38 million for Evans.

The Northern Ireland national team defender has missed West Brom’s last two games with an injured hamstring and despite stating in the matchday programme before West Brom’s 1-1 draw vs. Stoke on Sunday that he wants to stay, another bid has arrived from the Foxes.

Evans has been a target for both Manchester City and Leicester over the past few weeks as the former Manchester United defender has quietly become one of the star defenders in the league over the past 12 months.

Despite Tony Pulis stating Evans will remain at the Hawthorns, if a huge bid arrives from Man City or Leicester in the final days of the window, can the Baggies really turn it down?

Leicester have already improved their defense drastically this summer by adding Harry Maguire from Hull City with the center back handed his first England national team call-up last week. Man City are said to be chasing Evans with one eye on his status as a “homegrown player” under PL rules.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

Deschamps says “future will say” if Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

His nickname is probably Pickle, right?

BVB begins to spend Dembele money with Yarmolenko

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on the same day Barcelona unveiled its $173 million purchase of ex-BVB talent Ousmane Dembele.

Andriy Yarmolenko is joining the BVB attack, the 27-year-old rumored to cost the Bundesliga powers about $30 million.

Yarmolenko has spent his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 times with 89 assists in 339 appearances.

He has 19 goals and 18 assists outside of Ukrainian league and Cup play, seven and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Yarmolenko shares a primary position with 18-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, though both are quite versatile in the attacking third.

He also has the second-most goals in Ukraine national team history, 19 behind legendary Andriy Shevchenko.