VIDEO: Evansville senior fires goal from halfway line

McGrath spied Marshall’s goalkeeper well off his line in the 39th minute, and set himself up to launch a bold attempt from midfield. The backstop could only get a piece of the ball, which wound up as the match winner in Huntington.
The 6-foot-4 McGrath comes from the ranks of the Chicago Fire Juniors, and is coming off an 11-goal junior season. He’s played center midfield and center back during his time in college.
Lemar has a 14-goal season at age 21, something Coutinho reached just last season, and also has 24 assists with Monaco. The in-form Reds would risk Lemar taking time to adjust to the level of the Premier League, but that’s about it.
The Reds could make $100 million in profit in making the “exchange” of attackers. Wow.
Regardless, at least we’ll get to see Coutinho work his magic for the first time in a while.
Iran and Brazil, along with host Russia, are the only teams so far assured of a place at the 2018 World Cup. Three more Asian teams will secure their place in the tournament draw in December over the next week as qualifying resumes.
With Iran already securing qualification from Group A, South Korea and Uzbekistan are vying for the second automatic qualifying spot. In Group B, there is a three-way tussle between Japan, Saudi Arabia and Asian Cup champion Australia to finish in the top two.
The two third-place teams from each group will contest a playoff in October to determine who goes into an intercontinental qualifier against the fourth-place team in qualifying from CONCACAF, the North and Central America and the Caribbean confederation.
—
GROUP A
After all the upheaval from two recent losses that cost Uli Stielike his job as coach, South Korea has a one-point cushion over third-place Uzbekistan and can secure a place in Russia with victory at home against unbeaten Iran on Thursday – if Uzbekistan loses in China. Any other combination of results will leave the second spot up for grabs when the South Koreans travel to Tashkent five days later for its final group game.
South Korea has qualified for the last eight World Cups, and former South Korea midfielder Shin Tae-yong has taken over as coach with the sole aim of extending that streak to nine.
Fourth-place Syria, which is four points behind South Korea and still has a chance to qualify automatically, will play Qatar on neutral territory in Malaysia on Thursday. China and 2022 World Cup host Qatar each need two wins from the last two matches to stay in the mix.
—
GROUP B
Second-place Saudi Arabia kicks off match day nine at the fourth-place United Arab Emirates in a strong position to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2006.
Japan leads the group with 17 points, a one-point buffer over Australia and Saudi Arabia – countries it will meet in its last two games in Saitama and Jeddah, five days apart – and seven points clear of the UAE.
The Japanese could secure qualification for a sixth consecutive World Cup with a win over Australia, but two losses or two draws over the six-day span could see them slip to third.
Unbeaten Australia will be without injured captain Mile Jedinak. Tim Cahill, a veteran of three World Cups and 100 games for Australia, is hoping his team can finally produce its first win in Japan since 1969.
“I’m very focused on being prepared and making sure we are ready for such a big occasion,” Cahill said.
Thailand hosts Iraq on Thursday in a game between two teams which have no chance of making it to Russia.
Below is a look at the top five Premier League players who could well be on the move on or before Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline with the future of several of the PL’s biggest stars shrouded in uncertainty.
With Liverpool bidding a club-record $71 million for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, it seems like there’s some movement in this situation. Why would a club already loaded with attacking talents (Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Lallana et al.) try to add another attacking midfielder? Coutinho, 25, is said to be “desperate” to make the move to Barcelona happen but the Catalan club have had several bids turned down, the last for over $190 million. Liverpool insist he is not for sale but if Barcelona come in with one more massive bid, does the Brazilian playmaker go?
Part of the “I’ve got one year left on my contract” brigade at Arsenal, the Ox has turned down a new deal with the Gunners and both Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be seriously sniffing around his situation. The versatile England international just turned 24 and has shone in a wing-back role for Arsenal over the past 6-8 months. Oxlade-Chamberlain can get UEFA Champions League action at both Liverpool and Chelsea, while Manchester City are said to be long-time admirers too. with the situations regarding Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and others just as unclear about Oxalde-Chamberlain’s future at Arsenal, this will be intriguing to see what decision Arsenal make. Do they cash in on the Ox or risk losing him for nothing? Arsenal is said to want $45 million for him and Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee.
The saga of the summer is set for an interesting finale. Diego Costa, 28, is still hanging out in Brazil and refusing to return to Chelsea until they sell him to Atletico Madrid. With the Spanish outfit unable to register new players until January 2018, that presents a signficannt spanner in the works of any deal. Chelsea is said to want over $60 million for Costa but Atleti know he is proving difficult and their offer is said to be way short of that. Everton have emerged as contenders to sign Costa, perhaps on loan until January or maybe even permanently with Ronald Koeman stating he needs a new striker to complete his big-money overhaul. The thought of Costa playing in front of Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson will have fans of the Toffees salivating.
Southampton insist their team captain Virgil van Dijk is not for sale despite the Dutchman training with the reserves for most of preseason and also handing in a very public transfer request. Van Dijk, 26, saw a move to Liverpool completely evaporate early in the window after the Reds apologized publicly for allegedly reaching out directly to the player. Despite Jurgen Klopp‘s side saying they have “ended their pursuit” in the player, it appears the Reds may make a late move for the towering center back. Southampton continue to state VVD isn’t for sale but if Liverpool or Chelsea offered over $80 million for the elegant defender, surely it would make them reconsider. Saints have handled life without VVD very well for the past eight months since he was injured but there’s no doubt he would make whatever team he is playing for better. If van Dijk is still a Southampton player on Sept. 1 then he will face the prospect of either making up and playing for Saints at least until January, or sitting out the opening half of the season in a World Cup year. Neither scenario is ideal.
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – To Manchester City
The Chilean star returned for Arsenal at Liverpool on Sunday but cut a forlorn figure as the Gunners were hammered 4-0. With less than 12 months on his contract remaining (Arsenal’s contract strategy boggles the mind) Sanchez holds most of the aces in negotiations. Arsene Wenger has repeated multiple times that he’s hopeful Sanchez will stay, but given another summer of unrest and a poor start to the season Sanchez must be hoping to get out of the Emirates Stadium as quickly as possible. Sanchez, 28, has been chased by Manchester City and linking up with the man who took him to Barcelona, Pep Guardiola makes sense. Do City need another attacking player? Probably not. But when has that ever stopped them in the past? Arsenal selling to a direct PL rival seems unlikely but if a bid of over $70 million comes in for Sanchez between now and Thursday it would make a lot of sense to sell him and move on from this sorry saga.
Bonus: Gareth Bale‘s situation at Real Madrid could be an intriguing one to follow with Manchester United said to have offered over $118 million for the Welshman, while Thomas Lemar could be closing in on a move to Liverpool with the Arsenal target the subject of a $71 million bid from Liverpool.
Chamberlain, 24, is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and it is believed he could leave the Gunners for a fee of $40 million.
The Ox will now have a medical and discuss personal terms to make the switch across London.
An England international, Oxlade-Chamberlain has flourished at wing-back over the past eight months with Arsenal after beginning his career as an attacking midfielder while also seeing himself as a central midfielder.
He joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 as a 17-year-old but after numerous injuries he has failed to become regular star for the Gunners.
Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely provide cover for Victor Moses at right wing back and challenge for a spot in central midfield as well as being an extra attacking option for Antonio Conte.
With Chelsea’s squad thin on numbers, the Ox will prove a very useful addition in multiple positions, hence why Liverpool and Manchester City were pushing for his signature.
The deal is expected to be completed ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline at 6 p.m. ET.