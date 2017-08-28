More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region

Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

Bakayoko “not scared” by reported Chelsea deal for Drinkwater

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT
Chelsea midfielder Tieumoue Bakayoko isn’t worried about competition at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, who has yet to play for the Foxes this season, and Sport SFR says it’ll cost around $36 million.

Leicester is rumored to be after PSG mid Grzegorz Krychowiak to fill Drinkwater’s spot. As for the man who’ll battle Drinkwater for a spot in Antonio Conte‘s lineup?

From The Daily Mail:

Danny Drinkwater doesn’t scare me,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport. “It’s the competition. It’s good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve.”

Drinkwater and Bakayoko would jockey for space in the middle of the park with N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas, and that would give Conte plenty of options — plus David Luiz — tactically and technically for the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

Deschamps says “future will say” if Mbappe’s PSG move a good one

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Ex-Monaco boss and current France national team manager Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is indeed staying in Ligue 1.

It’s been widely-reported that the 18-year-old Monaco star will go on loan to Paris Saint-Germain with an agreement that the Parisian club will buy the player after the season.

“He’s changing clubs but staying in Ligue 1,” Deschamps said Monday at France camp. “The future will say if he’s made a good decision.”

Mbappe’s move further insures PSG’s role as favorites to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown, especially given that Monaco has sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tieumoue Bakayoko, and Valere Germain, and may still sell Thomas Lemar.

Deschamps led Monaco to the UEFA Champions League Final in his first managerial stint, so it’s no surprise he may be skeptical about the move, especially with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of other European giants play in deeper leagues and want the teenager. Oddly enough, Deschamps decent 49.3 winning percentage at Monaco is the lowest of his four gigs (Juventus, Marseille, France being the others).

Report: Everton wants Europa League opponent’s young star

Nigel French/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Everton clearly saw something they liked in the opposition during its recent UEFA Europa League tie with Hajduk Split, and that’s 19-year-old attacker Nikola Vlasic.

According to the BBC, the Toffees will offer around $12 million to land the playmaker.

Despite his age, Vlasic has already played 119 times for Hajduk. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, and played 175 of 180 possible minutes against the Toffees.

Vlasic primarily plays attacking mid at the Croatia club, also manning center forward and right wing, and turns 20 in October.

He made his Croatian senior debut for Ante Cacic in May during a friendly against Mexico, and has played at nearly every youth level for the program.

His nickname is probably Pickle, right?

BVB begins to spend Dembele money with Yarmolenko

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on the same day Barcelona unveiled its $173 million purchase of ex-BVB talent Ousmane Dembele.

Andriy Yarmolenko is joining the BVB attack, the 27-year-old rumored to cost the Bundesliga powers about $30 million.

Yarmolenko has spent his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 times with 89 assists in 339 appearances.

He has 19 goals and 18 assists outside of Ukrainian league and Cup play, seven and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Yarmolenko shares a primary position with 18-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, though both are quite versatile in the attacking third.

He also has the second-most goals in Ukraine national team history, 19 behind legendary Andriy Shevchenko.