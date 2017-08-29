Arsenal can turn season around in a hurry (if they hurry)

Despite Arsenal’s 1-2 start, the second loss being as woeful as they come for a club as celebrated as the Gunners, there’s a path back to Premier League contention for the beleaguered North London side.
After all, they’ve been here before. Through three matches of each season since 2011, Arsenal has dropped eight, four, three, four, five, five, and now six points.
[ MORE: Arsenal rejects Man City-Alexis bid ]
Yeah, that means this year is the second-worst of that spell, but this is a club that finished three points out of third place in the Premier League last season with its 75-point fifth place campaign and so far only lost one player who played significant minutes during the transfer window (Gabriel Paulista) while bringing in two impact players in Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.
Arsene Wenger — whose continued employment may well be the biggest problem at the club — now has two weeks to
just start Lacazette and Kolasinac, man set up shop for an extremely forgiving Premier League run of fixtures. Aside from one trip to Chelsea, the Gunners have points waiting for them from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14.
Sept. 9 – vs. Bournemouth
Sept. 14 – vs. Koln (Europa League)
Sept. 17 – at Chelsea
Sept. 20 – vs. Doncaster Rovers (League Cup)
Sept. 25 – vs. West Brom
Sept. 28 – at BATE Borisov (Europa League)
Oct. 1 – vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Oct. 14 – at Watford
The following week sees the Gunners off to Red Star Belgrade and Everton, so party’s over, but look at that list lining up for Arsenal.
If you believe The Telegraph report that Alexis Sanchez’s teammates would love to see Arsenal send him to the moon (or Manchester), then Wenger would have a week to restore good vibes and insert any deadline buys into the fray.
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly agreed a $52 million fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, only to see the player reject the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.
The BBC’s David Ornstein says that Oxlade-Chamberlain learned that Chelsea would use him at wingback, not his preferred center mid, and pulled out of the deal.
[ MORE: Arsenal can find its fix quickly ]
Ornstein also says that Oxlade-Chamberlain prefers a move to Liverpool, and that the Reds bid for “The Ox” will be less than the fee agreed with Chelsea.
The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain is a product of the vaunted Southampton academy, and made his first 43 senior appearances for Saints before moving to Arsenal.
He has 198 appearances with 20 goals for Arsenal, but has been used in virtually every position by Arsene Wenger.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out of contract after the season, and several reports say he’s willing to play out his deal.
Couple things:
- So Oxlade-Chamberlain believed that Chelsea looked at N'Golo Kante, Tieumoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, and David Luiz, and figured he’d be in the mix to play centrally?
- Klopp either must believe Oxlade-Chamberlain can get over this central midfield preference, or that “The Ox” is worth taking minutes from Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Adam Lallana.
Just when we thought we were writing up our last Arsenal post of the day, they pull us back in.
The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Arsenal’s rejection of Manchester City’s bid for Alexis Sanchez won’t go over well with the current Gunners.
[ MORE: Gunners reject $65m Sanchez bid ]
According to Law, most of Arsenal’s players want Sanchez out of their lives. Law says the players have tired of Sanchez’s me-first tactics, and don’t want someone around who doesn’t want to be there.
There is a strong feeling that the constant speculation surrounding Sanchez is having a detrimental effect on the squad as a whole and that it will only get worse the longer he stays without signing a new contract.
If true, there’s little doubt Wenger is well aware of his players feelings (and of course Sanchez’s mentality). And, if true, there is zero reason for Wenger not to take the best offer for Sanchez, even if it’s $65 million and a destination on a Premier League rival.
Better yet, if there’s ambition on Wenger’s end, perhaps call up Bayern Munich, or whoever else may want to bring the Chilean aboard. Can’t make a move happen without action, Arsene. As it stands, the Gunners aren’t within shouting distance of Man City in terms of depth, but the Top Four is not out of the question if the club gets its act together over the next 45 days.
Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal has shot down a near $65 million Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez.’
Earlier reports said Arsenal is asking for closer to $75 million, while others said the Gunners would want cash plus Raheem Sterling.
[ MORE: Schick to Roma | K. Hazard to Chelsea ]
Sanchez is out of contract after the season, and sign a pre-contract anywhere on a free transfer come January.
According to Sky’s Transfer Centre:
Manchester City still want to sign the player and remain committed to a cash only deal. No sum has been mentioned in terms of an improved offer, other than to say they still want to sign the player.
The BBC’s David Orstein has a take from the other side of the proposed deal.
If Arsenal is willing to sell without taking on a player, it’s easy to see this transfer happening before Thursday for a fee higher than the stated $75 million. That’s assuming Pep Guardiola knows he can sign Sanchez to a long-term deal.
As for the 22-year-old Sterling, if push comes to shove Sanchez is miles ahead of the the Man City player albeit six years older. Sanchez has some value other than attack, while Sterling is very much one dimensional at this point.
Then again, last season was by far Sanchez’s best season since leaving Barcelona and he’ll turn 29 in December.
There’s also the question as to whether Arsenal should want a ticked off Alexis Sanchez sticking around, especially given the disappointing early season potentially setting the table for all kinds of problems (though early season struggles at the Emirates Stadium are nothing new).
ROME (AP) Roma has completed the signing of forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria in a club record deal adding up to around 42 million euros ($51 million).
The 21-year-old Schick, who flew into Rome on Monday night, underwent medical tests on Tuesday before agreeing a five-year contract.
[ MORE: PST’s PL transfer needs ]
Roma says: “The agreement includes an immediate loan fee of 5 million euros and, upon the completion of certain sporting objectives, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further 9 million euros.”
The deal also includes performance-related bonuses worth up to 8 million euros, while Sampdoria is entitled to a final payment of at least 20 million euros in February 2020.
Schick joined Sampdoria last year and the Czech Republic forward scored 11 goals in his first campaign in Serie A.