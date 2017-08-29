More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Bruce Arena must mix and match for USMNT qualifiers

Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) In addition to being the coach who thus far has turned around the U.S. team’s fortunes in World Cup qualifying, Bruce Arena needs to be a world-class chef.

For each set of two qualifying games, he summons players from all over the place. Europe, Mexico, MLS sites from coast to coast. Then Arena must make sure the stew he is preparing has just the right ingredients.

It’s not an easy chore for any national team coach and it helped lead to the undoing of Arena’s predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann. Yet, heading into Friday night’s match with Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena, then a trip next Tuesday to Honduras, Arena has made it all taste pretty good.

“The players are familiar with each other and with the various opponents,” Arena said Monday after a light workout as 19 of the 26 roster members were on hand. “Through the week, (information) will get devoured pretty quickly.

“They’ve been together at one time or another this year, that’s a good thing about this group.”

The group includes 18 players from MLS squads, three from England, three from Germany, and two from Mexico. Many were in action with the national team in its most recent qualifiers, a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and a huge 1-1 draw at Mexico in June. Several others played for the United States in July when it won the Gold Cup, though the strongest national rosters were not involved for that entire tournament.

“There were 18 of them in the Gold Cup,” Arena noted, “and they’ve all been together in different ways over the last couple of months.”

During that span, the Americans have gone 2-0-2, both victories at home, both ties on the road. Those correspond with Arena taking over a last-place team that was 0-2 because of losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, which ultimately cost Klinsmann his job.

The Americans stand third out of six in CONCACAF qualifying with four matches remaining. Mexico leads with 14 points, Costa Rica has 11 and the United States has eight. The top three teams automatically make the field of 32 for Russia 2018. The fourth-place team gets into a playoff for another berth.

Success under Arena, who guided the team to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals before a mediocre performance and first-round elimination at the 2006 tournament led to his departure, is not being taken for granted.

Defender Tim Ream, who has been on and off the team in recent years – but who could start Friday – lauds the coach’s demeanor and style, but recognizes it means little if the guys on the field don’t come through.

“As professionals, you can’t get above yourself and think the job is done. The job is never done,” Ream said. “There are bigger things at stake than your confidence in one game. We know nothing is guaranteed and our approach as players matches as if this can be your last game.”

Ream, like many of his teammates, appreciates that few if any positions are guaranteed – although stars such as Christian Pulisic and Tim Howard aren’t likely to be benched, barring injury.

“If you know you have competition, it keeps you on your toes,” said Ream, currently with Fulham in England. “Competition is important not just at the club level but at the international level. If you know you come in and don’t have a shot (of playing), it’s demoralizing. I know, I’ve been there.

“But they’ve created an atmosphere of competition here all the time.”

NOTES: Arena is from Long Island, and when asked about playing a qualifier for the first time in New Jersey, he playfully said: “I’m from New York. We don’t accept New Jersey as part of New York.” He later expressed confidence that the stadium would provide “good support. We’re well aware there are many Costa Ricans in the New York metropolitan area. I don’t mind playing here, it’s a great venue for getting players in from Europe and from Mexico.”

Liverpool confirm club-record deal for Naby Keita

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Liverpool confirmed the $71.2 million signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on Tuesday.



Keita, 22, will join Liverpool next summer after the Reds met his release clause of $62 million and then paid close to an extra $10 million to get the deal done 12 months in advance.

The Guinea midfielder was a star for Leipzig in his first season in the Bundesliga last year with the upstarts finishing in second place in Germany’s top-flight and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Ketia’s eight goals and seven assists from central midfield — Keita is very similar to an attack-minded N'Golo Kante — went a long way to helping them achieve that and he will now have one more season in Germany before joining Liverpool on July 1, 2018.

Speaking to Liverpool’s website, Keita was delighted to pass a medical and agree personal terms on Monday ahead of the announcement.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” Keita said. “My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance. Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita will add plenty of industry to Liverpool’s midfield as the youngster is regarded as the top central midfield prospect in Europe.

This is a huge transfer coup for Jurgen Klopp who has Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield this season.

Some are questioning why Liverpool are now splashing the cash on Keita, plus putting in a bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, as Liverpool fans are worried Philippe Coutinho may well be sold to Barcelona in the final days of the window.

Whatever happens with Coutinho, signing Keita a year in advance for about $25 million less than the price being quoted to them for this summer is a bit of a bargain in the current market.

Man City make move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
We knew this was coming.

Manchester City have begin their late pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez with just three days left in the summer transfer window.



It has been reported that Man City will make a straight cash offer for Sanchez, who has less than 12 months left on his contract, but Arsenal are reportedly asking for cash plus Raheem Sterling in the deal.

A transfer fee of around $75 million has been mentioned for Sanchez, who can start talks with clubs outside of England in January about a free transfer next summer. It seems increasingly likely he will not sign a new deal at Arsenal, so the Gunners may be forced to sell now or risk losing him for nothing.

Sanchez, 28, looked dejected during Arsenal’s 4-0 humbling at Liverpool on Sunday in his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury and a busy summer away on international duty with Chile.

He is currently away on international duty with Chile ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers but Chilean media has reported that Sanchez has requested to leave the national team squad to sort out “personal business” in the next few days.

With Arsene Wenger insisting multiple times over the summer that Sanchez would not be sold, reports circulated late on Monday that Sanchez had handed in an official transfer request for the first time as he wants to force through a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The striker, who scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL last season, signed for current Man City boss Pep Guardiola when he was in charge of Barcelona back in 2011 and El Nino Maravilla is believed to want to work with Pep once again.

When it comes to this deal, Guardiola is known to be a big fan of Sterling who scored late goals against Everton and Bournemouth last week.

The England winger, 22, is currently on national team duty and Arsenal’s insistence that he is included in part of any deal for Sanchez says a lot about how Wenger feels about Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott and Arsenal’s other current wide players with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave in the next few days.

Sterling is said to be open to a move back home to London, so maybe there is some truth behind this.

Let’s see if Arsenal change their position on Sanchez to give one of the biggest potential deals of the summer some fresh momentum.

Late rumor wrap: Seri, Draxler to Arsenal, Origi to Spurs

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
With just three days remaining in the transfer window, fresh gossip abounds in the Premier League and across Europe.



So here’s a p.m. batch of rumors to match our a.m. edition.

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has name-dropped Arsenal and Liverpool as a possible destination for his services following a failed move to Barcelona.

A 26-year-old Ivorian with box-to-box ability, Seri boasts seven goals and nine assists from Nice’s strong 2016-17 season.

The London Evening Standard has quotes from the player that are anything but vague:

“I want to sign up big European clubs, such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool.

“For example, Roma, has made several offers. I have spoken many times with Monchi and this transfer has not occurred either because of economic reasons.”

Nice was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Napoli, and Seri is cup-tied to the Ligue 1 side.

Another Ligue 1 outfit has a player of interest to Arsenal, and The Express brings news that the Gunners have asked PSG about a willingness to part ways with longtime target Julian Draxler.

The German winger is also mentioned as a Borussia Dortmund target, but will certainly find it harder to star at PSG with Kylian Mbappe set to join Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the French club.

Dads say the darnedest things, and Divock Origi’s father says one of Liverpool’s Premier League peers could be making a move for the 22-year-old Belgian striker.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” he told DH.be. “Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Origi had been mentioned as a loan target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United as well as Monaco.

Bakayoko “not scared” by reported Chelsea deal for Drinkwater

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT
Chelsea midfielder Tieumoue Bakayoko isn’t worried about competition at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, who has yet to play for the Foxes this season, and Sport SFR says it’ll cost around $36 million.



Leicester is rumored to be after PSG mid Grzegorz Krychowiak to fill Drinkwater’s spot. As for the man who’ll battle Drinkwater for a spot in Antonio Conte‘s lineup?

From The Daily Mail:

Danny Drinkwater doesn’t scare me,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport. “It’s the competition. It’s good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve.”

Drinkwater and Bakayoko would jockey for space in the middle of the park with N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas, and that would give Conte plenty of options — plus David Luiz — tactically and technically for the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.