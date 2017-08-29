More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Bruce Arena must mix and match for USMNT qualifiers

Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) In addition to being the coach who thus far has turned around the U.S. team’s fortunes in World Cup qualifying, Bruce Arena needs to be a world-class chef.

For each set of two qualifying games, he summons players from all over the place. Europe, Mexico, MLS sites from coast to coast. Then Arena must make sure the stew he is preparing has just the right ingredients.

It’s not an easy chore for any national team coach and it helped lead to the undoing of Arena’s predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann. Yet, heading into Friday night’s match with Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena, then a trip next Tuesday to Honduras, Arena has made it all taste pretty good.

“The players are familiar with each other and with the various opponents,” Arena said Monday after a light workout as 19 of the 26 roster members were on hand. “Through the week, (information) will get devoured pretty quickly.

“They’ve been together at one time or another this year, that’s a good thing about this group.”

The group includes 18 players from MLS squads, three from England, three from Germany, and two from Mexico. Many were in action with the national team in its most recent qualifiers, a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and a huge 1-1 draw at Mexico in June. Several others played for the United States in July when it won the Gold Cup, though the strongest national rosters were not involved for that entire tournament.

“There were 18 of them in the Gold Cup,” Arena noted, “and they’ve all been together in different ways over the last couple of months.”

During that span, the Americans have gone 2-0-2, both victories at home, both ties on the road. Those correspond with Arena taking over a last-place team that was 0-2 because of losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, which ultimately cost Klinsmann his job.

The Americans stand third out of six in CONCACAF qualifying with four matches remaining. Mexico leads with 14 points, Costa Rica has 11 and the United States has eight. The top three teams automatically make the field of 32 for Russia 2018. The fourth-place team gets into a playoff for another berth.

Success under Arena, who guided the team to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals before a mediocre performance and first-round elimination at the 2006 tournament led to his departure, is not being taken for granted.

Defender Tim Ream, who has been on and off the team in recent years – but who could start Friday – lauds the coach’s demeanor and style, but recognizes it means little if the guys on the field don’t come through.

“As professionals, you can’t get above yourself and think the job is done. The job is never done,” Ream said. “There are bigger things at stake than your confidence in one game. We know nothing is guaranteed and our approach as players matches as if this can be your last game.”

Ream, like many of his teammates, appreciates that few if any positions are guaranteed – although stars such as Christian Pulisic and Tim Howard aren’t likely to be benched, barring injury.

“If you know you have competition, it keeps you on your toes,” said Ream, currently with Fulham in England. “Competition is important not just at the club level but at the international level. If you know you come in and don’t have a shot (of playing), it’s demoralizing. I know, I’ve been there.

“But they’ve created an atmosphere of competition here all the time.”

NOTES: Arena is from Long Island, and when asked about playing a qualifier for the first time in New Jersey, he playfully said: “I’m from New York. We don’t accept New Jersey as part of New York.” He later expressed confidence that the stadium would provide “good support. We’re well aware there are many Costa Ricans in the New York metropolitan area. I don’t mind playing here, it’s a great venue for getting players in from Europe and from Mexico.”

Giovinco’s agent: “Absurd” TFC star not getting Italy call

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT
Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco is either the best player in Major League Soccer or a close second to Spanish legend David Villa.

Giovinco’s agent, Andrea D’Amico, knows that MLS has yet to reach the status of the top leagues in the world, but fails to understand how the Atomic Ant’s incredible production doesn’t get him in back into Gian Piero Ventura’s Italian national team.

Arsenal can find its fix quickly

Giovinco, 30, has 54 goals and 33 assists in 83 games with TFC, but hasn’t been capped since a pair of late 2015 EURO qualifiers.

From MLSSoccer.com’s translation of a Tutto Mercato report:

“I find it absurd,” said D’Amico. “It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called. Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”

Italy’s squad is running well, unbeaten in nine with seven wins. The idea of calling up a 30-year-old over a younger prospect isn’t especially attractive for Ventura, but Italy faces a Sept. 2 match with Spain which is likely to determine which vaunted side gets an automatic spot in Russia and which one heads to the playoffs. Seems to me a dynamic dead ball expert could do the trick.

Top Billing in South America: Argentina vs. Uruguay

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Lionel Messi is back for Argentina. And Luis Suarez is expected to return for Uruguay.

The two Barcelona teammates should be the focus on Thursday in South America’s most high-profile World Cup qualifier.

Gunners reject $65m Alexis bid

With four rounds of qualifying remaining, Brazil has already advanced to Russia and leads the group with 33 points. The five-time World Cup winners are followed by Colombia (24), Uruguay (23), Chile (23), Argentina (22) and Ecuador (20). Peru and Paraguay have 18 points, and little chance to advance. Bolivia and Venezuela have been eliminated.

In addition to Brazil, three more teams will claim the remaining automatic berths, and one more South American team could also reach Russia in a playoff.

A look at the key games:

URUGUAY-ARGENTINA

Messi is back from a one-game ban for insulting a match official. It was originally four matches, but the Argentine soccer association appealed successfully.

That’s good news for coach Jorge Sampaoli, who will be on the bench for his first official game in charge. Without Messi, Argentina lost to Bolivia 2-0 in its last qualifier in March.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez also needs Suarez. He has a right-knee injury, which Tabarez said will be evaluated in the run-up to the match.

With or without Suarez, Tabarez knows “it will be a very, very difficult match.”

Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza in early June and has coached friendly wins over Brazil and Singapore. Sampaoli has left Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain out of the side, going instead with Paulo Dybala, who is seen as Messi’s heir on the national team.

Arsenal can find its fix quickly

Tabarez is remaking the Uruguay side, which has been about the same since finishing fourth in the 2010 World Cup and the 2011 Copa America. New faces include Federico Valverde, Mauricio Lemos and Gaston Pereiro.

“It’s not just another game coming up,” Uruguay defender Diego Godin said. “It’s a classic, and we know who we’re playing.”

VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA

Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is out with a right thigh injury. His new club, Bayern Munich, has allowed him to travel, under the condition that he doesn’t play. He could be available for the Sept. 5 qualifier against Brazil.

The match takes place in San Cristobal, Venezuela, in the midst of the South American country’s deepening social and economic crisis.

Argentina-born coach Jose Pekerman should be able to get by without Rodriguez. Venezuela has only six points from 14 matches.

“Venezuela playing Colombia is always played as if your life depends on it,” Colombia winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado said.

Colombia will rely on Radamel Falcao, who has scored seven goals for French club Monaco in only four games.

BRAZIL-ECUADOR

Brazil has advanced, winning eight straight qualifiers under coach Tite.

Tite will have Neymar, fresh off his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The player most watched will be winger Philippe Coutinho, who has yet to play a minute with Liverpool. The English club says Coutinho has been out with a back injury. Meanwhile, Coutinho has been linked in a move to Barcelona to replace Neymar.

Ecuador needs a victory in the match in the southern city of Porto Alegre to stay in the race.

“It’s a tough challenge,” Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros said. “But Ecuador has shown when it plays well, it can beat anybody.”

CHILE-PARAGUAY

Chile’s hopes in Santiago against Paraguay probably ride with Alexis Sanchez, who played his first minutes of the season in Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Sanchez missed the first two matches with an injury.

PERU-BOLIVIA

Peru and Bolivia play the other match with neither team going anywhere. Peru will be without captain and top scorer Paolo Guerrero, who is suspended. He is eligible for the next match against Ecuador.

Zuniga reported from New York.

Oxlade-Chamberlain axes Chelsea move, reportedly favors Liverpool

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly agreed a $52 million fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, only to see the player reject the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.

The BBC’s David Ornstein says that Oxlade-Chamberlain learned that Chelsea would use him at wingback, not his preferred center mid, and pulled out of the deal.

Arsenal can find its fix quickly

Ornstein also says that Oxlade-Chamberlain prefers a move to Liverpool, and that the Reds bid for “The Ox” will be less than the fee agreed with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain is a product of the vaunted Southampton academy, and made his first 43 senior appearances for Saints before moving to Arsenal.

He has 198 appearances with 20 goals for Arsenal, but has been used in virtually every position by Arsene Wenger.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out of contract after the season, and several reports say he’s willing to play out his deal.

Couple things:

  1. So Oxlade-Chamberlain believed that Chelsea looked at N'Golo Kante, Tieumoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, and David Luiz, and figured he’d be in the mix to play centrally?
  2. Klopp either must believe Oxlade-Chamberlain can get over this central midfield preference, or that “The Ox” is worth taking minutes from Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Adam Lallana.

Arsenal can turn season around in a hurry (if they hurry)

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT
Despite Arsenal’s 1-2 start, the second loss being as woeful as they come for a club as celebrated as the Gunners, there’s a path back to Premier League contention for the beleaguered North London side.

After all, they’ve been here before. Through three matches of each season since 2011, Arsenal has dropped eight, four, three, four, five, five, and now six points.

Arsenal rejects Man City-Alexis bid

Yeah, that means this year is the second-worst of that spell, but this is a club that finished three points out of third place in the Premier League last season with its 75-point fifth place campaign and so far only lost one player who played significant minutes during the transfer window (Gabriel Paulista) while bringing in two impact players in Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

Arsene Wenger — whose continued employment may well be the biggest problem at the club — now has two weeks to just start Lacazette and Kolasinac, man set up shop for an extremely forgiving Premier League run of fixtures. Aside from one trip to Chelsea, the Gunners have points waiting for them from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14.

Sept. 9  – vs. Bournemouth
Sept. 14 – vs. Koln (Europa League)
Sept. 17 – at Chelsea
Sept. 20 – vs. Doncaster Rovers (League Cup)
Sept. 25 – vs. West Brom
Sept. 28 – at BATE Borisov (Europa League)
Oct. 1 – vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Oct. 14 – at Watford

The following week sees the Gunners off to Red Star Belgrade and Everton, so party’s over, but look at that list lining up for Arsenal.

If you believe The Telegraph report that Alexis Sanchez’s teammates would love to see Arsenal send him to the moon (or Manchester), then Wenger would have a week to restore good vibes and insert any deadline buys into the fray.