Czech forward Schick moves to Roma in record deal for club

ROME (AP) Roma has completed the signing of forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria in a club record deal adding up to around 42 million euros ($51 million).
The 21-year-old Schick, who flew into Rome on Monday night, underwent medical tests on Tuesday before agreeing a five-year contract.
Roma says: “The agreement includes an immediate loan fee of 5 million euros and, upon the completion of certain sporting objectives, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further 9 million euros.”
The deal also includes performance-related bonuses worth up to 8 million euros, while Sampdoria is entitled to a final payment of at least 20 million euros in February 2020.
Schick joined Sampdoria last year and the Czech Republic forward scored 11 goals in his first campaign in Serie A.
Multiple reports state that Raheem Sterling will not be included in any deal for Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester City from Arsenal.
On Tuesday it became apparent that Arsenal were willing to accept a cash plus player deal for Sanchez but it is believed Man City are adamant Sterling will not be heading to Arsenal.
Sanchez, 28, has less than a year left on his current Arsenal deal but with the star striker currently on international duty with Chile it now seems like getting a straight-cash deal over the line will be tricky before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.
Sterling is currently on international duty with England and although the 22-year-old was said to be intrigued about a move to Arsenal, the fact that Pep Guardiola still sees him as a key member of City’s squad (further highlighted by his goals against Everton and Manchester City to in the past two games) means they won’t move him on.
The fact that Arsenal have shown willing to sell Sanchez will give City enough hope they can push a deal over the line with the Gunners said to want $90 million.
Let’s see how this plays out in the final days of the window as Arsene Wenger‘s summer-long insistence that Sanchez won’t be sold could make a tough situation at Arsenal even tougher.
Liverpool are in talks with Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
After Arsenal agreed a fee of $45 million with Chelsea on Tuesday for the 24-year-old it appears that the Ox prefers a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.
That has led Liverpool to step up their interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain and multiple reports state Jurgen Klopp‘s side have reached out to speak with the Gunners about agreeing a fee for the England international.
It is believe the Ox would prefer to play at Liverpool as they plan to use him in his preferred central role instead of at wing-back where Chelsea wanted him to play.
As Nick Mendola pointed out late on Tuesday, the Ox may struggle to play in midfield at Liverpool with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana around.
That said, his versatility is a huge bonus for any manager with the Ox available to play at wing back, as an attacking winger or a central midfield player.
The fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain has selected Liverpool over Chelsea also seems to suggest that he fancies his chances of becoming a regular in Klopp’s side over Antonio Conte‘s midfield and he believes he can improve as a player under the German manager at Anfield.
However, with Naby Keita on the way next season for a club-record deal, plus the possibility of Philippe Coutinho sticking around, will Oxlade-Chamberlain really be better off for game time moving to Liverpool ahead of joining Chelsea or staying at Arsenal?
Only time will tell, but with the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and cup competitions, he will surely get plenty of time to impress this season.
West Bromwich Albion have signed left back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of $9 million.
Gibbs, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Gunners after joining the club at the age of 14 and progressing through their academy.
The England international has signed a four-year deal with the Baggies as he reportedly failed to agree personal terms with Watford.
Over the past two seasons he has made just 26 total appearances in the Premier League with Nacho Monreal becoming the first-choice left back for Arsene Wenger.
Gibbs leaves Arsenal having made 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times and with three FA Cup winners medals.
Needless to say, Gibbs is looking forward to getting back to regular action as the Baggies push for a top 10 finish. He will battle with Allan Nyom for the starting spot at left back, with Chris Brunt also able to fill that role in either a back four or three for Tony Pulis‘ side.
Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco is either the best player in Major League Soccer or a close second to Spanish legend David Villa.
Giovinco’s agent, Andrea D’Amico, knows that MLS has yet to reach the status of the top leagues in the world, but fails to understand how the Atomic Ant’s incredible production doesn’t get him in back into Gian Piero Ventura’s Italian national team.
Giovinco, 30, has 54 goals and 33 assists in 83 games with TFC, but hasn’t been capped since a pair of late 2015 EURO qualifiers.
From MLSSoccer.com’s translation of a Tutto Mercato report:
“I find it absurd,” said D’Amico. “It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called. Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”
Italy’s squad is running well, unbeaten in nine with seven wins. The idea of calling up a 30-year-old over a younger prospect isn’t especially attractive for Ventura, but Italy faces a Sept. 2 match with Spain which is likely to determine which vaunted side gets an automatic spot in Russia and which one heads to the playoffs. Seems to me a dynamic dead ball expert could do the trick.