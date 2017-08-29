More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


Man City make move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
We knew this was coming.

Manchester City have begin their late pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez with just three days left in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Man City will make a straight cash offer for Sanchez, who has less than 12 months left on his contract, but Arsenal are reportedly asking for cash plus Raheem Sterling in the deal.

A transfer fee of around $75 million has been mentioned for Sanchez, who can start talks with clubs outside of England in January about a free transfer next summer. It seems increasingly likely he will not sign a new deal at Arsenal, so the Gunners may be forced to sell now or risk losing him for nothing.

Sanchez, 28, looked dejected during Arsenal’s 4-0 humbling at Liverpool on Sunday in his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury and a busy summer away on international duty with Chile.

He is currently away on international duty with Chile ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers but Chilean media has reported that Sanchez has requested to leave the national team squad to sort out “personal business” in the next few days.

With Arsene Wenger insisting multiple times over the summer that Sanchez would not be sold, reports circulated late on Monday that Sanchez had handed in an official transfer request for the first time as he wants to force through a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The striker, who scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL last season, signed for current Man City boss Pep Guardiola when he was in charge of Barcelona back in 2011 and El Nino Maravilla is believed to want to work with Pep once again.

When it comes to this deal, Guardiola is known to be a big fan of Sterling who scored late goals against Everton and Bournemouth last week.

The England winger, 22, is currently on national team duty and Arsenal’s insistence that he is included in part of any deal for Sanchez says a lot about how Wenger feels about Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott and Arsenal’s other current wide players with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave in the next few days.

Sterling is said to be open to a move back home to London, so maybe there is some truth behind this.

Let’s see if Arsenal change their position on Sanchez to give one of the biggest potential deals of the summer some fresh momentum.

Liverpool confirm club-record deal for Naby Keita


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Liverpool confirmed the $71.2 million signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Keita, 22, will join Liverpool next summer after the Reds met his release clause of $62 million and then paid close to an extra $10 million to get the deal done 12 months in advance.

The Guinea midfielder was a star for Leipzig in his first season in the Bundesliga last year with the upstarts finishing in second place in Germany’s top-flight and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Ketia’s eight goals and seven assists from central midfield — Keita is very similar to an attack-minded N'Golo Kante — went a long way to helping them achieve that and he will now have one more season in Germany before joining Liverpool on July 1, 2018.

Speaking to Liverpool’s website, Keita was delighted to pass a medical and agree personal terms on Monday ahead of the announcement.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” Keita said. “My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance. Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita will add plenty of industry to Liverpool’s midfield as the youngster is regarded as the top central midfield prospect in Europe.

This is a huge transfer coup for Jurgen Klopp who has Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield this season.

Some are questioning why Liverpool are now splashing the cash on Keita, plus putting in a bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, as Liverpool fans are worried Philippe Coutinho may well be sold to Barcelona in the final days of the window.

Whatever happens with Coutinho, signing Keita a year in advance for about $25 million less than the price being quoted to them for this summer is a bit of a bargain in the current market.

Late rumor wrap: Seri, Draxler to Arsenal, Origi to Spurs


By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
With just three days remaining in the transfer window, fresh gossip abounds in the Premier League and across Europe.

So here’s a p.m. batch of rumors to match our a.m. edition.

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has name-dropped Arsenal and Liverpool as a possible destination for his services following a failed move to Barcelona.

A 26-year-old Ivorian with box-to-box ability, Seri boasts seven goals and nine assists from Nice’s strong 2016-17 season.

The London Evening Standard has quotes from the player that are anything but vague:

“I want to sign up big European clubs, such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool.

“For example, Roma, has made several offers. I have spoken many times with Monchi and this transfer has not occurred either because of economic reasons.”

Nice was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Napoli, and Seri is cup-tied to the Ligue 1 side.

Another Ligue 1 outfit has a player of interest to Arsenal, and The Express brings news that the Gunners have asked PSG about a willingness to part ways with longtime target Julian Draxler.

The German winger is also mentioned as a Borussia Dortmund target, but will certainly find it harder to star at PSG with Kylian Mbappe set to join Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the French club.

Dads say the darnedest things, and Divock Origi’s father says one of Liverpool’s Premier League peers could be making a move for the 22-year-old Belgian striker.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” he told DH.be. “Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Origi had been mentioned as a loan target for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United as well as Monaco.

Bakayoko “not scared” by reported Chelsea deal for Drinkwater


By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT
Chelsea midfielder Tieumoue Bakayoko isn’t worried about competition at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, who has yet to play for the Foxes this season, and Sport SFR says it’ll cost around $36 million.

Leicester is rumored to be after PSG mid Grzegorz Krychowiak to fill Drinkwater’s spot. As for the man who’ll battle Drinkwater for a spot in Antonio Conte‘s lineup?

From The Daily Mail:

Danny Drinkwater doesn’t scare me,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport. “It’s the competition. It’s good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve.”

Drinkwater and Bakayoko would jockey for space in the middle of the park with N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas, and that would give Conte plenty of options — plus David Luiz — tactically and technically for the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in the Oceania region


Associated PressAug 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Soccer’s smallest region – Oceania – doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Instead, the final two qualification matches in the confederation determine who will contest a playoff against a South American team for a place in Russia.

New Zealand and the Solomon Islands meet in a home-and-away playoff on Friday and on Sept. 5. The winner could face a daunting opponent in the inter-continental playoff against the fifth place team from South America, with two-time World Cup winner Argentina currently occupying that spot.

“The time pressures of this week are huge and unique,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said. “We only have our full squad together for two and a half days before kick-off on Friday night so every minute with the team counts. This isn’t an excuse, it’s the opposite – it’s a great opportunity for us.”

The New Zealanders qualified by topping Group A of the continental tournament, with a win and a draw against New Caledonia and two wins over Fiji.

New Zealand lost an inter-continental playoff against Mexico in 2014, missing out on a spot in the World Cup in Brazil after going through the group stage in the 2010 tournament unbeaten.

New Zealand has injury problems as it prepares to host the first leg against the Solomon Islands. Captain Winston Reid, defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Marco Rojas and striker Shane Smeltz are all sidelined.

Smeltz, one of the stars of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign in 2010, has been replaced by Wellington Phoenix forward Alex Rufer, the son of former All Whites midfielder Shane Rufer.

All but two players on the Solomons squad were picked from the domestic competition. The Solomon Islands needed to beat Tahiti and Papua New Guinea to advance.

All 32 World Cup slots will be settled by November, ahead of the tournament draw the following month in Moscow.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup