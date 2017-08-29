Oxlade-Chamberlain axes Chelsea move, reportedly favors Liverpool

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly agreed a $52 million fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, only to see the player reject the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.

The BBC’s David Ornstein says that Oxlade-Chamberlain learned that Chelsea would use him at wingback, not his preferred center mid, and pulled out of the deal.

Ornstein also says that Oxlade-Chamberlain prefers a move to Liverpool, and that the Reds bid for “The Ox” will be less than the fee agreed with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain is a product of the vaunted Southampton academy, and made his first 43 senior appearances for Saints before moving to Arsenal.

He has 198 appearances with 20 goals for Arsenal, but has been used in virtually every position by Arsene Wenger.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out of contract after the season, and several reports say he’s willing to play out his deal.

Couple things:

So Oxlade-Chamberlain believed that Chelsea looked at N'Golo Kante, Tieumoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, and David Luiz, and figured he’d be in the mix to play centrally? Klopp either must believe Oxlade-Chamberlain can get over this central midfield preference, or that “The Ox” is worth taking minutes from Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Adam Lallana.

