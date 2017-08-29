Report: Majority of Arsenal players want Sanchez sold

Just when we thought we were writing up our last Arsenal post of the day, they pull us back in.
The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Arsenal’s rejection of Manchester City’s bid for Alexis Sanchez won’t go over well with the current Gunners.
According to Law, most of Arsenal’s players want Sanchez out of their lives. Law says the players have tired of Sanchez’s me-first tactics, and don’t want someone around who doesn’t want to be there.
There is a strong feeling that the constant speculation surrounding Sanchez is having a detrimental effect on the squad as a whole and that it will only get worse the longer he stays without signing a new contract.
If true, there’s little doubt Wenger is well aware of his players feelings (and of course Sanchez’s mentality). And, if true, there is zero reason for Wenger not to take the best offer for Sanchez, even if it’s $65 million and a destination on a Premier League rival.
Better yet, if there’s ambition on Wenger’s end, perhaps call up Bayern Munich, or whoever else may want to bring the Chilean aboard. Can’t make a move happen without action, Arsene. As it stands, the Gunners aren’t within shouting distance of Man City in terms of depth, but the Top Four is not out of the question if the club gets its act together over the next 45 days.
Sanchez is out of contract after the season, and sign a pre-contract anywhere on a free transfer come January.
According to Sky’s Transfer Centre:
Manchester City still want to sign the player and remain committed to a cash only deal. No sum has been mentioned in terms of an improved offer, other than to say they still want to sign the player.
The BBC’s David Orstein has a take from the other side of the proposed deal.
If Arsenal is willing to sell without taking on a player, it’s easy to see this transfer happening before Thursday for a fee higher than the stated $75 million. That’s assuming Pep Guardiola knows he can sign Sanchez to a long-term deal.
As for the 22-year-old Sterling, if push comes to shove Sanchez is miles ahead of the the Man City player albeit six years older. Sanchez has some value other than attack, while Sterling is very much one dimensional at this point.
Then again, last season was by far Sanchez’s best season since leaving Barcelona and he’ll turn 29 in December.
There’s also the question as to whether Arsenal should want a ticked off Alexis Sanchez sticking around, especially given the disappointing early season potentially setting the table for all kinds of problems (though early season struggles at the Emirates Stadium are nothing new).
ROME (AP) Roma has completed the signing of forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria in a club record deal adding up to around 42 million euros ($51 million).
The 21-year-old Schick, who flew into Rome on Monday night, underwent medical tests on Tuesday before agreeing a five-year contract.
Roma says: “The agreement includes an immediate loan fee of 5 million euros and, upon the completion of certain sporting objectives, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further 9 million euros.”
The deal also includes performance-related bonuses worth up to 8 million euros, while Sampdoria is entitled to a final payment of at least 20 million euros in February 2020.
Schick joined Sampdoria last year and the Czech Republic forward scored 11 goals in his first campaign in Serie A.
Chelsea’s now had three Hazards on the books, two actively, after signing Kylian Hazard from Hungarian side Ujpest.
Kylian Hazard, 22, will join Chelsea’s developmental squad. A left winger, Hazard posted four goals and five assists in 42 matches for Ujpest after coming over from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.
Kylian is the third of four Hazard brothers. Eldest Eden is the best known, having won three Chelsea Player of the Year Awards and also earning the title of Premier League Player of the Year from the 2014-15 season.
Second-eldest child Thorgan Hazard spent 2012-15 on Chelsea’s books but never played for the Blues. He is now with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he scored seven goals last season.
The youngest child is 14-year-old Ethan Hazard, who is with the same Belgian club that trained his brothers: Tubize.
