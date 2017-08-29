Report: Majority of Arsenal players want Sanchez sold

Just when we thought we were writing up our last Arsenal post of the day, they pull us back in.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Arsenal’s rejection of Manchester City’s bid for Alexis Sanchez won’t go over well with the current Gunners.

According to Law, most of Arsenal’s players want Sanchez out of their lives. Law says the players have tired of Sanchez’s me-first tactics, and don’t want someone around who doesn’t want to be there.

There is a strong feeling that the constant speculation surrounding Sanchez is having a detrimental effect on the squad as a whole and that it will only get worse the longer he stays without signing a new contract.

If true, there’s little doubt Wenger is well aware of his players feelings (and of course Sanchez’s mentality). And, if true, there is zero reason for Wenger not to take the best offer for Sanchez, even if it’s $65 million and a destination on a Premier League rival.

Better yet, if there’s ambition on Wenger’s end, perhaps call up Bayern Munich, or whoever else may want to bring the Chilean aboard. Can’t make a move happen without action, Arsene. As it stands, the Gunners aren’t within shouting distance of Man City in terms of depth, but the Top Four is not out of the question if the club gets its act together over the next 45 days.

